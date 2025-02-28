The Tomato Diaries: lessons, savings, and one last recipe before the veggie farewell

And just like that, the series of tomato-laden recipes has ended. My stash of decent-looking tomatoes acquired three weeks ago has diminished — barring the few that I have frozen because I plan to make tomato sauce.

I’ve thought about ways of ending the tomato series with a bang. Not only has the series ended but also my journey of vegetarianism during February. Come 1 March, and my carnivorous habits will be restored.

I’ve learnt a lot about tomatoes during the series, and with your patience, I’d love to offer some reflections.

The first lesson is that, as an adult, I still cannot reconcile with the fact that tomatoes are technically a fruit because they develop from a flower and contain seeds. However, in culinary terms, tomatoes are often treated as a vegetable because of their savoury flavour. Now this makes sense to me.

The second lesson is that storage is important for extending the shelf life of tomatoes. My default in the past when I purchased tomatoes was to store them in the refrigerator. However, this is the wrong way of storing tomatoes and there is some science. Cold temperatures affect tomato cell structures, making them mealy and dull in taste. So, it’s best to store them at room temperature. I stored my tomato stash in a dark place in my kitchen. I think this played a part in keeping my tomatoes edible, three weeks after purchasing them.

Keeping tomatoes for that long is not ideal for most households, especially if there’s more than one person and cooking is done every day. I am a bachelor living alone and I don’t cook every day — so having a stash of tomatoes for three weeks is easier and normal.

The third lesson is that buying tomatoes in large quantities is cheaper. What inspired this series was weighing up which tomato options offered value for money when I recently shopped online for groceries. To recap, the options for tomatoes were the following: a 500g bag of baby tomatoes for R29,99, a 1kg bag of Roma tomatoes also for R29,99, or a 2kg bag of Roma tomatoes for a more costly R49,99.

It turned out that a 2kg bag of Roma tomatoes offers the best value for money.

The lesson here is that retailers should reform their pricing architecture to make it easier for consumers to measure units of the same size — grammes vs kilogrammes — when determining value and volume for money. Thankfully, South Africa’s competition authority has given retailers two years to reform their pricing architecture.

The last lesson is that tomatoes are the unsung heroes of versatility. Potatoes probably take the versatility cup, but tomatoes are also right up there. Their natural sweetness and acidity complement any dish. I’m sure tomatoes can be used in desserts, though I have not ventured into this domain. The universe of tomatoes is vast, with thousands of varieties available. If I made a dessert using them, I’d probably use cherry tomatoes, which tend to be small, sweet, and juicy.

The versatility of tomatoes has prompted me to make tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich, a vegetarian tomato bredie, and shakshuka (or shakshouka). Read the recipes below and try them out:

On the menu this week are stuffed tomatoes, filled with a flavourful rice mixture, perfect as a vegetarian main or side dish. This recipe is not only visually appealing but also bursting with fresh flavours. Best of all, these stuffed tomatoes come together in less than an hour (30 minutes of prep and 20 minutes of baking in the oven). They can easily be doubled, making them perfect for busy weeknights for households of more than one.

Ray’s stuffed tomatoes

Ray’s stuffed tomato ready to eat. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

Ingredients

2 large ripe tomatoes

2 carrots, grated

½ cup uncooked brown rice (any rice works)

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp crushed garlic

1 tsp mixed herbs

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup of chickpeas

1 cup liquid vegetable stock (or water)

½ cup fresh coriander, chopped

½ cup feta cheese (optional, for a creamy touch)

Method

Preparing the filling. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

Prepare the tomatoes:

Cut off the tops of the tomatoes and set them aside. Use a spoon to carefully scoop out the insides, leaving a sturdy shell. Blend or finely chop the tomato pulp and save it for the filling.

Making the rice filling:

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté the onions, carrots, and garlic until soft (about five minutes). Add salt, black pepper, mixed herbs, cumin, ground coriander, chilli flakes, turmeric, paprika, and cook for three more minutes.

Stir in the rice and cook for two minutes. Add the reserved tomato pulp, vegetable broth, and chickpeas.

Simmer uncovered for 15 minutes (or until the rice is cooked). Remove from heat and stir in the chopped coriander and feta cheese (if using).

Baking:

Ready to bake. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

Stuff the rice filling in hollowed tomatoes and arrange them in a baking dish. Drizzle with olive oil and crumbled feta cheese. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 20 minutes or until the tomatoes are grilled, or slightly charred. DM