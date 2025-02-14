Tomato bredie with a reluctant vegetarian twist

For the very short month of February, I have committed to quitting meat consumption in solidarity with a friend who is also doing the same for health reasons.

All meat, especially red meat, is permanently on the chopping block for my friend because a recent health check confirmed that she’s showing signs of high blood pressure and cholesterol. She’s at risk of diabetes.

I can only go vegetarian for a month in solidarity because I love meat and cannot completely give it up. I don’t have the courage to inform my friend that I have already cheated in February.

A dear friend and colleague, Ed Stoddard, invited me over to his home this past Sunday for a braai. My willpower was tested. I tried to ignore the well-seasoned chicken and wors, but I caved and ate the braai meat.

My impulse control is being tested every day at home. Before my friend informed me about going vegetarian, I stocked my fridge with meat. Whenever I open my fridge, I get taunted by bacon, chicken, sausages, ground beef, and tripe. I’ve become fearful of my fridge!

For February, I’ll have to tweak all recipes by omitting meat. At the recommendation of my editor, Tony Jackman, I was meant to make a tomato bredie and looked forward to the cooking adventure. A bredie is commonly made with meat and a variety of vegetables stewed together to allow the flavors to intermingle. (If, however, you want the full-on carnivores’ version, read all about it in Tony’s story here.)

I was looking forward to going out of the house and to my local butcher to buy the fatty mutton that Jackman says is an essential part of a bredie. For someone like me who works from home, mostly in underwear, wearing pants and going out of the house is a big deal.

But the February veggie challenge suggested by my friend doused all the tomato bredie excitement. I had to make a vegetarian bredie, featuring potatoes, chickpeas, and tomatoes. The latter ingredient is important.

Dear reader, I recently asked for your recommendations on tomato-laden recipes because I bought many tomatoes that are at risk of spoiling because I live alone.

Read more: How shopping for tomatoes humbled me

Your recommendations came in swift and thick.

Cheryl Blackburn recommended a delicious roasted tomato soup recipe (without cream). Laura Lucas informed me about a marinated heirloom tomato salad (perfect for the summer season in South Africa). Stuart Smith suggested making a gazpacho, the perfect dish for the blistering hot weather. Lani Schwartz brilliantly suggested an easy-to-make tomato sauce. All you do is chop tomatoes, put them in a pot, and leave to simmer. Blend the tomatoes using a stick blender until a saucy consistency is formed. Season with salt and pepper. The tomato sauce can be frozen in meal-sized portions.

Your feedback is highly appreciated and will not go to waste. I plan to incorporate your recommendations in future recipes.

I like to think of my meat-free tomato bredie as a bean, potato, and tomato stew. It was delicious and hearty.

Summer is in full swing, so take advantage of ripe tomatoes currently available at grocery stores. If ripe tomatoes are out of season, you can opt for tinned tomatoes for the vegetarian bredie recipe.

Ray’s meat-free, fat-free tomato bredie

Ray’s vegetable tomato bredie. (Photo: Ray Mahlaka)

Ingredients

4 large tomatoes, peeled and diced

3 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1 red pepper

1 onion, chopped

1 shallot, diced

2 Tbsp olive oil

Any vegetable stock (I used a vegetable stock pot by Knorr)

2 tsp tomato paste

3 cups / 750ml water

1 Tbsp crushed garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp chilli powder

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3 Tbsp herbs (I used dried sage, thyme and oregano)

1 bay leaf

Method

In a large pot over a medium heat, add oil and onions, and cook until softened and brown.

In the same pot, add the shallot, garlic, chili powder, bay leaf, tomato paste, and an assortment of herbs. Cook for 5-10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the rest of the ingredients (tomatoes, potatoes, red pepper, chickpeas, and vegetable stock) and water. The water should be enough to mostly cover the potatoes.

Cover the pot and simmer for 1½ hours.

Stir occasionally and add a bit more water if needed. Taste and season with salt and pepper. DM