As South Africa navigates a complex diplomatic landscape, we asked readers who they believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should send to meet with the Trump administration to explain South Africa’s policies, secure aid funding, and protect the country’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) status. Here’s what you had to say:

Should Ramaphosa go himself?

Many readers believed the President should take matters into his own hands:

“With what’s at stake, yes, he needs to repair the relationship. This is a fork in the road and the path taken will either bring us back from the precipice or tip us over the edge into a long, dark winter.” – Marc

“He has the experience needed and is wise to Trump’s tricks. He also fought valiantly for Gaza and for that I will ALWAYS admire him.” – Brenda George

“President Ramaphosa himself should try and meet with Trump, and must be accompanied by skilled diplomats. Meeting with Trump is not us accepting his meddling in our internal affairs, we must not change anything! We are trying to explain to that white supremacist how we are trying to solve the land issue brought forth by apartheid. If he continues acting dumb, he can do whatever he wants, we’ve got BRICS. I say too, Trump se moer!” – Njabulo Hlombane

Others were sceptical of such a move:

“No one. It is not going to change anything. Trump is only going to demand that we stop with the ICJ case against Israel.” – Shane Fredericks

Read more: Trump’s backlash has everything to do with SA’s ICJ case — Israel-Palestine expert Norman Finkelstein

“We must not bow down to anyone, especially not to those who fail to acquire reputable intelligence on our country’s affairs before stomping on our sovereignty.” – DM reader

“I think we have to accept that they are not going to be reinstated. The best would be to accept and start planning for how we live without them.” – Dexter

Some questioned whether South Africa should be engaging with the Trump administration at all:

“I don’t think we should meet them. Let’s build relations with new partners and let’s become a leading force in Africa. ‘Trump se Moer.’ They have been allowed to cause so much harm to the world in the name of democracy whilst still permitting racism and fascism to flourish. Ask the many Black and Latin American people living in the US.” – DM reader

Some readers questioned whether representatives should better reflect alternative perspectives:

“How about sending someone who has actually tried to understand the AfriForum position instead of joining the lynch mob trying to blame them for US perceptions? There has been little effort trying to unpack why such a significant community feels the way it does. It’s not good enough to simply label them as wrong. Are they really wrong? Or have we misunderstood?” – DM reader

A variety of other names were put forward, spanning the political spectrum:

“I hope President Ramaphosa includes the following individuals to meet with the Trump administration to explain SA’s policy, and to secure aid funding and SA’s Agoa status: Frans Cronje (Social Research Foundation), Gabriel Crouse (Institute of Race Relations), Enoch Godongwana (ANC), Helen Zille (DA), Velenkosini Hlabisa (IFP), Gayton McKenzie (PA), Pieter Groenewald (FF+). I cannot see why our honorable president cannot be present himself, seeing that President Ramaphosa has placed South Africa as a belligerent on the global chessboard in which our country and its people have no national interest.” – E Hollander

Read more: Local Trump supporters gather at the US Embassy in Pretoria, and more from around the world

Songezo Zibi;

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa;

Helen Zille;

Leon Groenewald;

Thabo Mbeki;

Geordin Hill-Lewis;

Naledi Pandor;

Nkosazana Zuma;

Roelf Meyer;

Ronald Lamola;

Johann Rupert;

“Julius Malema. While we’re embracing insanity, let’s go the full hog”;

AfriForum and farmers;

Gayton McKenzie; and

“A few intelligent white farmers; a few intelligent black farmers; a few intelligent Coloureds and a few intelligent Indians who all like each other.”

A taste of SA: What gifts should our delegation bring

Readers had strong opinions about what uniquely South African gifts should accompany the delegation to Washington. Some saw it as a chance to showcase South African identity, others as a way to send a message:

“Biltong. Trump doesn’t seem to be a sweet-tooth person.” – Jean

“We should bring him pap and boerewors, to show him how that meal will remain in South Africa and will never seek refuge in the USA.” – Njabulo Hlombane

“Dung beetles to clear away Trump’s bullshit.” – Rob

“A signed Bok jersey. Trump likes winners.” – Shane Fredericks

“Gold. It’s something Trump understands.” – Pixie Emslie