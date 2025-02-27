Daily Maverick
Who should represent South Africa in Washington? Daily Maverick readers share their views

With Agoa and aid funding at stake, Daily Maverick readers share their views on who should engage the Trump administration.
Opinion-Tlhabi-Ramaphosa-Trump Illustrative Image: US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images) | SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams) | flags (Image: Freepik)
27 Feb 2025
As South Africa navigates a complex diplomatic landscape, we asked readers who they believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should send to meet with the Trump administration to explain South Africa’s policies, secure aid funding, and protect the country’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) status. Here’s what you had to say:

Should Ramaphosa go himself?

Many readers believed the President should take matters into his own hands:

“With what’s at stake, yes, he needs to repair the relationship. This is a fork in the road and the path taken will either bring us back from the precipice or tip us over the edge into a long, dark winter.” – Marc

“He has the experience needed and is wise to Trump’s tricks. He also fought valiantly for Gaza and for that I will ALWAYS admire him.” – Brenda George

“President Ramaphosa himself should try and meet with Trump, and must be accompanied by skilled diplomats. Meeting with Trump is not us accepting his meddling in our internal affairs, we must not change anything! We are trying to explain to that white supremacist how we are trying to solve the land issue brought forth by apartheid. If he continues acting dumb, he can do whatever he wants, we’ve got BRICS. I say too, Trump se moer!” – Njabulo Hlombane

Others were sceptical of such a move:

“No one. It is not going to change anything. Trump is only going to demand that we stop with the ICJ case against Israel.” – Shane Fredericks

Read more: Trump’s backlash has everything to do with SA’s ICJ case — Israel-Palestine expert Norman Finkelstein

“We must not bow down to anyone, especially not to those who fail to acquire reputable intelligence on our country’s affairs before stomping on our sovereignty.” – DM reader

“I think we have to accept that they are not going to be reinstated. The best would be to accept and start planning for how we live without them.” – Dexter

Some questioned whether South Africa should be engaging with the Trump administration at all:

“I don’t think we should meet them. Let’s build relations with new partners and let’s become a leading force in Africa. ‘Trump se Moer.’ They have been allowed to cause so much harm to the world in the name of democracy whilst still permitting racism and fascism to flourish. Ask the many Black and Latin American people living in the US.” – DM reader

Some readers questioned whether representatives should better reflect alternative perspectives:

“How about sending someone who has actually tried to understand the AfriForum position instead of joining the lynch mob trying to blame them for US perceptions? There has been little effort trying to unpack why such a significant community feels the way it does. It’s not good enough to simply label them as wrong. Are they really wrong? Or have we misunderstood?” – DM reader

A variety of other names were put forward, spanning the political spectrum:

“I hope President Ramaphosa includes the following individuals to meet with the Trump administration to explain SA’s policy, and to secure aid funding and SA’s Agoa status: Frans Cronje (Social Research Foundation), Gabriel Crouse (Institute of Race Relations), Enoch Godongwana (ANC), Helen Zille (DA), Velenkosini Hlabisa (IFP), Gayton McKenzie (PA), Pieter Groenewald (FF+). I cannot see why our honorable president cannot be present himself, seeing that President Ramaphosa has placed South Africa as a belligerent on the global chessboard in which our country and its people have no national interest.” – E Hollander

Read more: Local Trump supporters gather at the US Embassy in Pretoria, and more from around the world

  • Songezo Zibi;
  • Kgosientsho Ramokgopa;
  • Helen Zille;
  • Leon Groenewald;
  • Thabo Mbeki;
  • Geordin Hill-Lewis;
  • Naledi Pandor;
  • Nkosazana Zuma;
  • Roelf Meyer;
  • Ronald Lamola;
  • Johann Rupert;
  • “Julius Malema. While we’re embracing insanity, let’s go the full hog”;
  • AfriForum and farmers;
  • Gayton McKenzie; and
  • “A few intelligent white farmers; a few intelligent black farmers; a few intelligent Coloureds and a few intelligent Indians who all like each other.”

A taste of SA: What gifts should our delegation bring

Readers had strong opinions about what uniquely South African gifts should accompany the delegation to Washington. Some saw it as a chance to showcase South African identity, others as a way to send a message:

“Biltong. Trump doesn’t seem to be a sweet-tooth person.” – Jean

“We should bring him pap and boerewors, to show him how that meal will remain in South Africa and will never seek refuge in the USA.” – Njabulo Hlombane

“Dung beetles to clear away Trump’s bullshit.” – Rob

“A signed Bok jersey. Trump likes winners.” – Shane Fredericks

“Gold. It’s something Trump understands.” – Pixie Emslie

  • “Biltong, koeksisters, melktert and a bouquet of proteas”;
  • “The Freedom Charter”;
  • “Vetkoek, mampoer and rooibos tea”;
  • “Boerewors”;
  • “Cape wine”;
  • “Snoek”; and
  • “Hertzoggies.” DM

Comments

Jeffrey Schaffer Feb 27, 2025, 04:39 PM

We are sick of the ANC continually playing the race card. They spent 50 years blaming the NATS for Apartheid, and what did they do. Legislated BBBEE, replaced one type of race legislation with another colour. What a bunch of hypocrites. Selective morality. Ever heard of a meritocracy.

kanu sukha Mar 2, 2025, 11:45 AM

I am doff. Explain meritocracy please .. particularly in the context of colonialism followed by apartheid, which advantaged a certain group of people as superior 'beings' .. and conferred all manner of benefits on them ? One way may be to just ignore that it had consequences.

Jon Quirk Feb 27, 2025, 04:45 PM

Our foreign policy must always be based, not on posturing and posing, but what is in the best interests, not of the ANC, but our country. Scrapping affirmative action and BEE policies, must also be undertaken; they only benefit a few ANC elites, and hurt everyone else and our economy.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 27, 2025, 09:27 PM

Hear Hear!

Fernando Moreira Feb 27, 2025, 04:54 PM

The DA

keith.ciorovich Feb 27, 2025, 06:04 PM

Cyril and the anc are responsible due to their irrational foreign policy and deliberate baiting of the bear. Trump is not the type person who will back down. I doubt Ramaphosa would be the right person to argue South Africa'a position.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 27, 2025, 09:31 PM

Im not so sure - CR can be very charming and he is delightful when engaged with those he wishes to persuade and encourage. He also knows how to flatter and connect with whites- World leaders lime him …. he might just be the man for the job!

Jane Crankshaw Feb 27, 2025, 09:33 PM

PS. Like not lime! Two completely different sensations! Apologies for the typo!

kanu sukha Feb 28, 2025, 12:44 PM

Why has my nominee Chester Missing not been considered ? After all, he has the same 'diplomatic' skill set as those of the maga devotees ! If the truth be told, he'd be able to outdo theirs. The maga devotees of orange 'genius': ask why his lawyers will not allow him to speak in court ?

Confucious Says Feb 28, 2025, 03:24 PM

The historical behaviour of the anc is one hand begging whilst the other stabs. What do they expect when diplomacy runs out... SA, the world, everybody, is sick of their two-handed, double-standard behaviour that is so open to everyone observing!

kanu sukha Mar 2, 2025, 11:55 AM

Fake Confucious is obviously confused and also unable to 'observe' .. let alone think. It happens when those who swallow all the BS mainstraen (now relabeled 'legacy' by Trump's imbongi at pressers) media spouts as 'knowledge'. Try some genuinely 'independent' media/analysts as an antidote.

Jon Quirk Mar 1, 2025, 09:50 AM

The most important criteria is that they must be able to wear, and mean it, a South Africa first hat, and firmly leave behind their ANC colours; this is no time for party points scoring - unequivocally, South Africa first. Tony Leon comes to mind as a possible.