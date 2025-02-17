Local Trump supporters gather at the US Embassy in Pretoria, and more from around the world

Three participants wearing "Make Afrikaans Great Again" t-shirts as they picket in support of an executive order by US President Donald Trump, granting Afrikaners refugee status in the US, outside the US Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2025. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK The group handed a memorandum to officials and thanked President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their expression of interest in South African affairs, outside the US Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2025. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK The group picketed in support of an executive order by US President Donald Trump, granting Afrikaners refugee status in the US, outside the US Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 February 2025. Trump offered Afrikaners refugee status in the wake of a recently implemented land expropriation bill signed into law by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that may see land being expropriated from farmers in the country. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Local Trump supporters gather at the US Embassy on February 15, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake) Participants kneel and pray during a gathering at the US Embassy on February 15, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group handed a memorandum to officials and thanked President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their expression of interest in South African affairs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake) Citizens take part in a nationwide protest on Presidents' Day against the recent agenda of US President Donald Trump, outside the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 17 February 2025. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER Citizens take part in a nationwide protest on Presidents' Day against the recent agenda of US President Donald Trump, outside the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 17 February 2025. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER General view during the Thai Poosam Kavady celebrations at Laudium on February 15, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Thaipusam is a beguiling Tamil festival where followers of the Hindu god Lord Murugan pierce their bodies with hundreds of skewers and hooks to show their devotion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das) Indian National Congress (INC) party activists burn the effigies of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw during a protest calling for their resignations over the recent deadly stampedes, in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, 17 February 2025. Weeks after dozens were killed in a stampede at Kumbh Mela religious festival, another stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on 15 February. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY A devotee dances during the annual celebrations at the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan, 17 February 2025. The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on February 19 to commemorate the annual Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Syed Muhammad Usman Marwandi, widely known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif. The celebrations, which officially commence on February 17, attract thousands of devotees. Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, revered for his teachings of love and tolerance, is a significant figure in Sufi mysticism, and his shrine in Sehwan Sharif is a major pilgrimage site. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR Students pull down the barriers during an anti-government protest near the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 February 2025. Hundreds of students staged a protest against the government's recent policies on budget efficiencies. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM A faithful prays the rosary in front of a statue of the Madonna on the basketball court at the Pertini waterfront in Pozzuoli, near Naples, Italy, 17 February 2025. The town of Pozzuoli is close to the epicenter of the earthquakes recorded over the past few days in the Campi Flegrei volcanic caldera near Naples. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO An effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is carried as families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, blocking a main road to mark the hostages' 500 days in Hamas captivity and to call for the completion of the hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, 17 February 2025. According to the Israeli Military, around 73 people are still held hostage in Gaza. EFF President Julius Malema at the Thanksgiving Feast at St Paul African Apostolic Church on February 16, 2025 in Soweto, South Africa. The Thanksgiving Feast commemorates the creatorship of God. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) More than 500 students marched to the Bremner building at University of Cape Town (UCT) on February 17, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the protest emanates from issues regarding fee debt and student housing, including transit and vacation accommodation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach).