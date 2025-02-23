Daily Maverick
ANALYSIS

Time for a zero-based SA budget to cut the costs of corruption, politics and wastage

The late finance minister Tito Mboweni called for a zero budget to deal with the layers of wasted expenditure, but will the GNU cabinet dare to serve the country as opposed to their party interests?
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
23 Feb 2025
With no Budget and no certainty about how the politics around it will play out, there is a window of uncertainty. While government needs more money to provide vital services, there is clear evidence of wastage in many departments. This is why this could be the right moment to impose a zero-based budget. Unfortunately, politics will prevent this from happening.

It is a common complaint of citizens in many democracies that governments waste money. 

It is partly this sentiment which is driving US President Donald Trump’s agenda at the moment, and was one of the reasons that Ronald Reagan won elections so convincingly with the message that “Government is not the solution to our problems, government is the problem”.

In our case, there is clear evidence of wastage. And corruption.

Very few citizens are getting value for money, whether it is Joburg residents asking what the city is doing with its R83-billion budget, or how the National Department of Health spent R28-million on a roadshow to advertise the NHI (money that could have been spent on posts for doctors and nurses).

Anyone who has spent any time at a driver’s licence centre can attest to the fact that there is virtually no productivity, and yet plenty of cost.

A former Gauteng Transport MEC David Mamabolo has previously said, getting a licence would require bribery at every stage

And yet the people who “work” in these centres still demand above-inflation increases.

The SETAs and a multitude of other government agencies do not appear to provide value for money.

For example, despite a big budget, the National Youth Development Agency does not appear to have made any substantive difference to the problems our young people face.

It is not heresy to say this. At least one senior ANC figure has proposed zero-based budgeting in the past to resolve this problem.

In 2020, during the intense pandemic lockdowns, then finance minister Tito Mboweni proposed implementing a zero-based budget. Unfortunately, this had no impact on government spending.

But this shows that Mboweni knew then that some kind of budget reset was needed. The numbers now point to an obvious solution, to completely change what the government does.

Some of the changes at the margins would be relatively simple. Do Ministers and deputy ministers still each require two residences and two generators?

Does Julius Malema really still qualify for a VIP Protection detail when he is now the leader of only the fourth-biggest party in Parliament? 

But none of this would really change the dial. Wholesale change would be needed.

It is clear where our priorities would lie. We need to spend as much as we can on health, education and social grants.

We could surely spend less on civil servants and departments that make no difference.

For example, the Small Business Development department and its Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams appear to be virtually mute on the problems facing smaller firms. 

Why does this department even exist?

Has anyone in the Department of Women, Children and People Living with Disabilities made any significant impact on the lives of anyone?

While literature is important to the development of all people, everywhere, should government be paying to send a contentious delegation of people (including some with few literary achievements) to the Havana International Book Fair?

But the problem with any budget reset is that it is incredibly hard to do, and no matter how you do it, there will be pain and trauma involved.

First, there is a huge set of constituencies involved who have managed to occupy certain positions and gain from them. Whether they be Cabinet ministers or junior officials, the system works for them and they will resist any changes.

This resistance can take many forms, from strikes to go-slows to using other political parties to campaign for them.

For example, when the SABC was forced to undergo retrenchments, it became a long and difficult process with huge implications for all involved.

ANC and coalition politics

Then there is the problem of the politics of both the coalition and the ANC.

It is clear that any party that belongs to the coalition that lost a position in government would shout and scream.

And it is not just the individual who might be a Cabinet minister, but all of the staff and workers who came with them (although it seems unlikely John Steenhuisen would shed a tear if Roman Cabanac were to finally leave government).

This illustrates a feature of our politics – that politicians naturally assess their power on how much they control in government. If they have a big department, with a large budget and many employees, they are more powerful than someone with a smaller budget (of course it is not that simple, the finance ministry has much more power than education and social development, which have bigger budgets).

As a result, they will all fight to retain what they have.

It is not just parties in the coalition that will do this, but constituencies in the ANC will, too.

The primary reason the Cabinet is so big at the moment, with so many deputy ministers, is not to accommodate smaller parties, but ANC members.

Opposition would not end there. The public workers who might lose their jobs have shown themselves to be a strong political constituency. It seems no matter what evidence emerges of corruption or wastage, hardly anyone loses their job or their pension.

In the end, most of those who are insiders, right inside the political and government system, would oppose any major changes because they would feel threatened.

But it is also true that even if you did impose zero-based budgeting, you would end up with much of the same spending. 

Education and health would still be the biggest items.

And, if you were to say remove the NYDA, would you not be removing what should be a primary agency in helping young people?

There is no easy way around this, and any political fight would be hugely intense.

Considering the apparent fragility of our current situation, with a coalition already divided by a budget, and no certainty over who will take over from President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader, it might be politically foolish to make any major change now.

No one would want to shake the boat too much.

As a result, the most likely outcome of the current situation is some kind of political agreement in which smallish changes are made to just fix the current problem – the shortfall of around R60-billion.

This is similar to what finance ministers have been doing for perhaps the last decade, finding ways to simply continue without making major changes.

This is the approach that has got us to this point; this is why our problems now are so bad.

But it would be irrational to assume anything will change this year. DM

Feb 24, 2025, 07:12 AM

Anything other than zero based budgetting in any context is very close to thumb sucking, but can you imagine the effort and complexity involved in a zero based budget for a country?

megapode Feb 24, 2025, 01:34 PM

Same way a big corporate does it. You have branches within the company. Different teams within each branch. Maybe some other levels. So you get lots of small budgets and aggregate them by team then by branch, then totals go into a corporate budget. It helps to have good records of previous spend.

Keith Wilson Feb 24, 2025, 07:19 AM

The problem is not the size of the budget. It's how it is translated into action. The proposed 2% VAT increase is indicative of the ANC's lack of will to address the real problems: Reduce Corruption by 2%. Reduce Incompetence by 2% There'd be plenty of money for Health &amp; Education.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 07:39 AM

Hear Hear Mr Wilson. Start by scrapping BEE policies and you will scrap both corruptive opportunities and inefficiencies!

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 07:53 AM

Do I detect the tiniest hint that Donald Trump might be doing something good, Stephen? If so, congrats! SA desperately needs a Doge to sort out the waste, fraud and abuse in our government...which seems to be on a par with what Doge is uncovering in the US. Can you just imagine??!!

Hilary Morris Feb 24, 2025, 08:25 AM

Dear God, If you seriously believe all the Doge lies, I can find a wonderful bridge to sell you. The absolutely last thing SA needs is a Trump-like anything. Watch as the world falls apart thanks to his antics. Doge IS the fraud and corruption, not the cure.

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 08:40 AM

Absolutely!

Karl Sittlinger Feb 24, 2025, 09:13 AM

While I don't support Trump, the idea that everything that Trunp says is wrong just because Trump said it without even looking at it merits, is dangerous and wrong. That we have major efficiency problem in the South African government and service delivery is completely true, no matter who says it.

Richard Bryant Feb 24, 2025, 10:39 AM

What trump is doing is purging anything vaguely associated with Democratic values. Its revenge dressed up as cost savings. What we need in SA is a sober assessment of our bloated government especially where it provides zero value. And to make big cuts not at education or health but at red tape.

Karl Sittlinger Feb 24, 2025, 11:58 AM

Completely agree with you. Trump likes using a shotgun type of approach when making statements and is bound to get some points partially right, and all I am saying is that this knee jerk that everything Trump says is wrong by default, is no better at finding durable solutions than his lies.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:30 PM

These first two sentences are really pathetic in their sweeping and ignorant generalizations...facts please. If Dem values are extreme wokeness, giving condoms to Mozambicans, 1000s of dollars to trans shows in some odd country, and having sticky fingers in the till for years, then good for Trump.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:33 PM

Revenge dressed up as cost savings...are you serious? He is the most powerful man in the world...he has no need for revenge. He is just getting rid of DEI appointments, federal workers who refuse to come to work, incompetent people and thieves and fraudsters. Obama sacked 350 000 of them!

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:34 PM

And Doge is EXACTLY what this country needs

Richard Kennard Feb 24, 2025, 04:05 PM

Proud to be woke...alive &amp; awake. Nothing wrong with soft diplomacy by providing condoms to Mozambique. Curbing rampant HIV infection make's sense. Maybe the genius Musk could take delivery of some prophylactics?

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 10:57 AM

And would you please tell me what fraud and corruption has been committed by Doge? The US judiciary doesn't agree as Doge is winning all the cases brought against it. Don't make sweeping statements without supplying facts please

Rod MacLeod Feb 24, 2025, 01:47 PM

If you appoint the judges, you get the judgements in your favour. Our Arms deal scandal unfolded 28 years ago - and no one has been found guilty. In your opinion, does that mean they never did the crime?

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:37 PM

Many of the judges in place now are not Trump appointees. The reason no one has been prosecuted for the Arms deal is that our judiciary has been hi jacked. Weaponisation of the justice system, exactly like the Dems going after Trump. Totally biased judge, specially placed to find Trump guilty

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 02:10 PM

Really….you cant see the blatant corruption??? None so blind as those that willnot see!

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:41 PM

Ok, please give us facts about this blatant corruption. Where, what, how. Who? When? Why? None so stupid as those who cook up their own conspiracy theories and believe them. The courts, incl a Dem judge, who hates Trump, are finding in favour of Doge time after time. America loves Doge too!

GMJ LEE Feb 27, 2025, 09:02 AM

K.I.P: did you miss the Solidarity Movement's Boeing to the Gulf of Lalaland ... or are you texting from within the actual vacuum of the Orange asylum??

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 11:09 AM

Also, the vast majority of Americans love what Doge is doing. They voted for it. Elon doesn't need to commit fraud, as he is about to become the first trillionaire in history. He is widely considered the greatest creative genius and business brain in this Era. No sane person would write him off.

kanu sukha Feb 24, 2025, 01:24 PM

Welcome to the Musk cult ! Sieg heil !

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:42 PM

Sad

Gazeley Walker Feb 24, 2025, 01:28 PM

Yes you are quite right, no sane person should write him off, golly he is about to become the first ever trillionaire!! All those dollars do not make him a better person. He is working with Trump because it is the shortest route to becoming a trillionaire. He cares not for any one else. Dodgey Elon.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:45 PM

Elon makes millions every minute without trying. How is he going to become a trillionaire by doing Doge? He is certainly not being paid for it, and no way is he after pensioners savings. ..ridiculous. He has even suggested paying every tax payer $5k out the money he has saved from being wasted...

megapode Feb 24, 2025, 01:37 PM

He is hyped as a great creator/inventor but IDK. He seems to have been very good at perfecting things that others have tried before, which is not to be sniffed at but doesn't make him creative. He also lies like a cheap watch if he thinks it will impress his fans.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:50 PM

You seem to know an awful lot, BD. Which lies? He didn't make his money by copying others. Space X is the most envied company in the world, Tesla beat the old car companies like Benz into a cocked hat in a short period. Through Neuralink he has enabled a quadriplegic to use a computer by thinking..

Richard Kennard Feb 24, 2025, 04:44 PM

Then there's X, the Hyperloop and the Tesla Cybertruck

Jane Crankshaw Feb 24, 2025, 02:11 PM

Vadt majority? Not according to recent polls!

Carsten Rasch Feb 24, 2025, 10:01 AM

DOGE is a travesty in the US because it’s being abused by two narcissistic psychopaths. But the principle on which it’s based is good. Root out the rot. We can do with it here.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 02:50 PM

Explain "abused" please????

megapode Feb 24, 2025, 11:50 AM

How do we know what DOGE is acheiving? Because Elon Musk tells us on X. Folks on X are getting very excited, Musk chief amongst them. Whether or not DOGE has changed anything in the real world remains to be seen.

Richard Kennard Feb 24, 2025, 04:47 PM

Exactly...control the narrative and what do you get?...knowledgeispower

Grumpy Old Man Feb 24, 2025, 07:57 AM

No skills and no Job? No Problem! Join the ANC! For just R20 a year you too can be a Comrade with access to the exciting world of non-work and glittering tender opportunities! The ANC; a place where an absence of ability, honesty &amp; integrity are not barriers but guarantees of personal success!

Ashley Stone Feb 24, 2025, 08:38 AM

You lost me at comrade…

kanu sukha Feb 24, 2025, 01:49 PM

It is the grumpiness that gets in the way of reason .

keith.ciorovich Feb 24, 2025, 05:17 PM

Well said grumpy. Countries similar to Sa spend 6% of gdp on salaries whilst Sa spends 16%. The difference would cover Eskoms debt as well as the debt owed to them by the municipalities with nearly 100 billion to spare. I think you have reason to be grumpy.

Carsten Rasch Feb 24, 2025, 09:57 AM

Ministers regard their departments as fiefdoms, and think they can do what they want. Nepotism &amp; cadre deployment are the order of the day. The only cure is to make everyone apply for their jobs again, giving reasons why they should be re-appointed. Take a feather from Musk’s DOGE.

kanu sukha Feb 24, 2025, 01:56 PM

You mean a "feather" from the apparel of the indigenous people they just about wiped out (ethnically cleansed) ?

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 10:53 AM

DOGE are highly transparent about their findings...every day. So far $55 billion found in fraud abuse and waste. Some Dem politicians and bureaucrats are millionnaires...on 150 000$ per year??? What's so bad about Doge? They are even suggesting paying back 5000$ to each taxpayer

Jeff Robinson Feb 24, 2025, 10:59 AM

Well done Stephen. This is such a useful article that actually identifies where we can cut the fat and increase efficient delivery in our governance. We certainly should not wish to replicate DOGE, but we need better oversight and more streamlined ways of dealing with the crooks.

Johan Buys Feb 24, 2025, 12:28 PM

Stephen, you guys have the means to use PAIA to demand from government a stratified table of the numbers of people in total pay categories 0-250k, 250-500k, 500-800k, 800-1200, 1200-2500, over 2500 per year. cover all levels of gov, SOE and agencies. It would be frightening.

F E'rich Feb 24, 2025, 01:09 PM

The 2024 public sector wage bill stood at R721bn. My suggestion: Government run a solidarity campaign asking government employees to give up 10% of there salaries to close the gap. Et voila: R72bn available to close the gap and keep social grants, public hospitals, roads and water systems running.

megapode Feb 24, 2025, 01:42 PM

Well everybody is always willing to volunteer government employees for a pay cut or an extra levy. Most of them are people trying to keep food on the table and give their kids a better start than they had. Just like all of us.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 04:41 PM

And many of them are being paid for doing little or nothing, or are incompetent. And have their fingers in the till...

Indeed Jhb Feb 24, 2025, 02:01 PM

Great idea, see where the commitment is for 'service delivery' And only 10% off from level 10 and up will be needed But one can dream on, they will go on strike and destroy stuff to get an above inflation increase for doing nothing. Showing up at the office=work! And gets you a bonus to boot

Gazeley Walker Feb 24, 2025, 01:17 PM

I watched Carte Blanche interview with the Cape Town habour CEO on the purchase of 2nd. hand cranes . Most of these cranes are not working, they do not comply or meet Transnet's own safety standards, far too narrow - and they cost R400 million - funded by taxpayers - eliminate these opportunities.

Fernando Moreira Feb 24, 2025, 01:34 PM

Just vote DA and most of this gets addressed.

Rod MacLeod Feb 24, 2025, 01:59 PM

Good article Stephen. Pity no one at Cabinet or in the Luthuli House Late Nite Johnny Walker Blues Band will be listening - they're busy playing street soccer kicking the can down the road.

D'Esprit Dan Feb 24, 2025, 02:11 PM

Merge ministries that overlap, ditch provinces or districts and retain the most competent from those, ditch BEE as a requirement for investment, implement investor friendly mining, telecoms etc codes, unlock value through concessioning of SOEs, prosecute corruption - all this is quick. Do it.

Andrew Blaine Feb 24, 2025, 02:16 PM

Trump is acting not like a politician, but rather like the head of a conglomerate. To him, everything must have a price and generate a profit. This creates a problem with those who believe in social upliftment, because the investment is too risky, and the possible return, to small.

Knowledgeispower RSA Feb 24, 2025, 04:37 PM

A government is like a business...it has to balance its books if the country is to be successful...just look at ours. Turning a profit is the best way to find money to uplift the poor. Godongwana announced yest that our corrupt Gov can't pay salaries this month...how does that help the poor??