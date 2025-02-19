About $15.6-million was spent on international transfer fees in women’s professional soccer in 2024, the highest amount ever and more than twice that spent in 2023. However, this is dwarfed by the $9.66-billion splurged on their male counterparts over the same period.

Nevertheless, women’s soccer continues to grow at a healthy rate. At least, that’s what Fifa’s 2024 Transfer Report points to. With some major continental tournaments taking place in 2025, the stocks of the women’s game are likely to continue rising.

With women’s soccer still generally shunned from a media coverage perspective, major tournaments garner enough attention to allow the biggest stars in the world to enhance their reputations and fly the flag sky high for the sport. Major tournaments also represent an opportunity for unknown entities to announce themselves to a broader audience, thus earning bigger and better opportunities.

A prime example is how Banyana Banyana shocked the world when they became the first South African senior soccer team to reach the knockout round of a World Cup, in 2023. This despite being grouped with countries that were ahead of them in terms of women’s soccer development — namely Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

Tenacity, grit and skill

The South Africans left the world in awe of their tenacity, grit and skill against these stronger nations, before being undone by The Netherlands in the round of 16 when they were defeated 2-0. Even in that defeat, they put up a valiant fight to earn the respect of their peers, as well as earning new admirers for their efforts.

Ironically, before they departed for the Australia-and-New-Zealand-hosted tournament, Banyana Banyana had to battle bravely against the South African Football Association (Safa) in order to be paid what they felt they were worth.

At that tournament Colombia also received plaudits for similarly surprising displays, with their inspirational forward Linda Caicedo stealing the headlines for defying the odds and beating cancer to become one of the most exciting players in the world.

Despite the strides made over the past decade in particular, women’s soccer is still light years behind establishing the solid foundation that their male counterparts enjoy. Nevertheless, women soccer players are slowly earning the respect of the masses.

This is also due to foundations forged by entities such as the US women’s team — which has produced some of the most memorable soccer players and role models in the sport. Think Megan Rapinoe, or Mia Hamm and Alex Morgan. Each a revolutionary figure in her own way.

Someone like Brazila’s Marta, who recently retired from international soccer, has also inspired a number of players in the current generation, not only through her sublime skills on the field (which drew comparisons to compatriot Ronaldinho), but through her advocacy in fighting for female soccer players to be respected.

“As a child, I didn’t really understand why people were so against me playing when I could play it well. I fought back by showing my talent on the pitch,” said Marta. “Today, I want to use my story to empower girls everywhere to work towards their goal, in whatever area that may be — in sport, in life, in work,” the Brazilian legend said.

Advocacy and hunger

The trends contained in the Fifa transfer report are founded on this advocacy and hunger. Of course, even the current generation is still fighting its own battles, despite some of the privileges they currently enjoy as a result of the work done by the Martas and Rapinoes of the world.

Although her transfer record has since been snapped by Naomi Girma’s move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea in 2025, Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji was the most expensive player in the world in 2024. The forward moved from Real Madrid to the US’s Bay for about $839,000.

Her compatriot Barbra Banda moved from Chinese club Shanghai Shengli to US side Orlando Pride, for a fee of about $710,000 last year. Banda had been one of the most sought-after players before this move, and she repaid her new club’s faith in her with 17 goals in 26 outings as they won the domestic league for the first time.

With these strides made in 2024, the platform is set for a record-breaking 2025, with the sky the limit in the years beyond. DM