Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane unveiled the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board on Tuesday, 18 February 2025, ending a long period of governance uncertainty. In April 2024, former Minister Blade Nzimande placed the scheme under administration.

Nkabane stressed the need for expert leadership of the scheme. “NSFAS is a crucial institution that demands top-tier leadership to ensure it meets its mandate efficiently and with integrity.”

Nkabane also highlighted the raised qualification standards for board appointments, which now require at least a Master’s degree and significant experience in relevant fields. This approach, she said, was designed to ensure the agency was led by professionals capable of handling its financial and operational challenges while ensuring transparency.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rebuilding NSFAS, ensuring it operated with integrity, prioritised students, and restored public trust.

“By selecting individuals with proven expertise and experience, NSFAS will operate with integrity, prioritise student needs, and effectively deliver on its mandate. This appointment signals a firm stance on governance reforms within NSFAS and sets a precedent for accountability in state-funded institutions. The Department remains committed to ensuring that NSFAS supports deserving students while upholding principles of fairness, transparency and efficiency,” read her statement.

Appointments focused on integrity, efficiency and accountability

The NSFAS board is made up of 18 members, with 13 appointed by the minister. Four additional members are co-opted by the board, and the final member is selected by the NSFAS CEO.

These appointments are made in accordance with Section 5 (1)(a)(b) and (c) of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme Act. Board members serve a term of four years, with their allowances determined according to National Treasury’s remuneration guidelines.

Board members must hold at least a Master’s degree and demonstrate substantial experience in fields such as finance, law, ethics, economics, social and natural sciences, public administration, governance, engineering, or higher education. They must also possess the qualifications, knowledge and expertise to be considered for appointment to the NSFAS board.

The newly appointed NSFAS board members and their areas of expertise are:

Board chairperson: Dr Karen Stander – Education

With more than 13 years in academia and a PhD in business management from the University of Pretoria, Stander specialises in student empowerment, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Board members:

Ndileka Portia Loyilane – Public Administration

Loyilane holds a BCom in economics and business economics from the University of Fort Hare, a higher education diploma from Unisa, and an MPhil in disability studies from the University of Cape Town.

An advocate with an LLB and Master’s in corporate law, Ramashia has served in legal advisory and governance roles across municipalities and government bodies.

Gopaul, a seasoned advocate, holds an MPA from Harvard, an LLM from Boston University and an LLB from UKZN, with extensive experience in fund management, stockbroking and business consulting.

A business leader with more than 20 years of experience, Sibiya is the CEO of Shingai Group, an investment holding company in food retail, manufacturing, distribution and financial services across Africa.

A chartered accountant with more than 21 years in financial management, Simpson has served as CFO at Icasa and other agencies, is CFO of the Independent Development Trust and is a council member at Vaal University of Technology.

A chartered accountant with a Bachelor’s and Honours degree in accounting and auditing from the University of KwaZulu-Natal​, Mahesh specialises in enterprise risk, business continuity, and compliance. She also has expertise in internal audit, fraud management, and forensics.

Mngadi holds a PhD in geophysics from the University of the Witwatersrand and has expertise in asset management, mining and energy. He is MD of Ntuthuko Resources and a non-executive director at mining companies.

Mohale, a development specialist with an MA in development studies from the University of Sussex, is the executive deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency and has extensive governance experience, having served on the Tshwane University of Technology Council, the Gauteng Liquor Board and currently chairs the board of the Tshwane Institute for Continuing Education. Mohale also serves on the audit and risk committee of the OR Tambo School of Leadership.

Maphutha holds a PhD in education leadership and management from the University of Johannesburg and has more than 24 years of experience in strategic leadership, social research and education. She also serves on the board of Ikamva Youth, an organisation based in Cape Town that empowers learners from disadvantaged communities.

A teacher and social justice advocate, Maluleke is the president of Education International and general secretary of Sadtu. A former maths teacher and principal, he began his activism in 1985, leading defiance campaigns against apartheid and helping to dismantle apartheid-era teacher associations.

Socikwa, with degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand, City University and Stirling University, is currently the deputy director-general at DHET, overseeing governance, funding, and transformation for public and private institutions.

“These appointments mark a significant step in strengthening NSFAS as an institution that upholds integrity, accountability and efficiency in delivering financial aid to deserving students. The Minister remains committed to ensuring that NSFAS fulfils its mandate of making higher education more accessible to South Africans,” read the statement from the department.

Key scheme compromised

NSFAS, established in 1991, is a cornerstone of the government’s effort to dismantle barriers to education for historically disadvantaged groups, aiming to ensure all students can pursue higher education. Today, NSFAS remains essential for supporting students in advancing their studies and contributing to society.

However, recent years have seen significant criticism of the scheme, citing inadequate funding, allegations of corruption and poor governance. Persistent problems with the timely disbursement of allowances for students at universities and TVET colleges have further complicated matters.

These allowances, intended to cover essential expenses such as food, transportation and hygiene products, are often delayed or mismanaged, leaving students in financial uncertainty.

In previous years, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) raised serious concerns about NSFAS’s management of student accommodation, warning that the scheme is “sitting on a student accommodation time bomb”.

Rudie Heyneke, senior project manager at Outa and lead investigator into NSFAS corruption, emphasised that the growing crisis in student accommodation could lead to further unrest. He noted that both students and landlords were suffering due to NSFAS’s poor financial management.

Road to recovery

On Tuesday, Outa welcomed the appointment of the new NSFAS board, wishing it success in its critical task. The organisation expressed hope for good governance and reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring NSFAS, stressing that its success was crucial for the future of South Africa’s youth.

Nape Senong, a mobiliser strategist at the advocacy campaign Youth Capital, welcomed the establishment of the new NSFAS board and emphasised the importance of prioritising the needs of young people. He also urged the quick appointment of a CEO to build a strong operational and governance structure capable of effectively addressing student challenges.

Senong said that as a campaign that tackled youth unemployment, Youth Capital understood the essential role NSFAS played in providing young people with the skills needed for the workforce, but noted that many still faced significant challenges with the system, which had a high human cost.

“Our #FIXNSFASNOW campaign has been calling for the urgent appointment of a NSFAS board, as the agency has been without one since April 2024. The board must be honest, accountable, responsive and act with urgency, as the issues faced by students across the country are complex, as evidenced by our engagements with young people during our campaign town halls,” he said. DM