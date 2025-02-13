Although classes for the 2025 academic year began on 10 February, many students still face uncertainty regarding their accommodation status. At institutions like Durban University of Technology (DUT), some students who have been accepted to study have yet to be placed in residences. Issues such as non-allocation and being assigned to unsuitable residences are key challenges.

Ayabonga Phakathi, a student allocated to a residence in Durban while attending classes on the Pietermaritzburg campus, is one of these students. Phakathi, who hails from KwaMbonambi — almost three hours away from Pietermaritzburg — has had to make alternate arrangements while this issue is resolved.

One student, who spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity, shared their frustrations: “I have been sending numerous emails to DUT housing, but receive no response. I am academically registered but still not coded for residence. It’s stressful to see others going to their residences while I’m still waiting without even getting updates. Should I keep waiting, or is there a problem?”

After reaching out to the engineering department, the student was advised to contact Financial Aid, which quickly coded them within four days. However, despite multiple attempts to contact housing staff, they received no response. When they followed up with Financial Aid, they were told to reach out to housing since their name was not on the residence list.

“DUT sent emails that classes commence on the 10th. This on its own is stressing us as students. I cannot just go to Durban — it’s far, especially if I don’t know where I’ll sleep,” the student said.

The frustration was palpable as they explained that emailing housing appeared to be their only recourse, but it felt unfair to be ignored. Many final-year students are particularly affected by this situation. Some have been coded and allocated residence but are still unable to register, while others have not been registered for the academic year despite receiving approval from NSFAS months ago.

“I have no hope now. Most students didn’t get their allowances, others were wrongfully rejected, and appeals were not approved. It’s a lot,” the student said.

Another returning student, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their experience: “This is the life of a returning student. Last year, I got allocated two days before classes started. At this point, I just keep checking every day to see if I’m getting allocated, and start asking my parents for groceries and other things I’ll need.”

Housing issues spark protests

In recent years, students have repeatedly protested over the shortage of housing and the poor living conditions in some of the university’s outsourced residences.

Lethukuthula Msimango, the speaker for the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Representative Council, said: “The housing department is failing students. Classes have started, meanwhile a lot of students are lined up at housing waiting to be allocated. Registration is still ongoing, but students with offers are being chased away and told to go home and wait for communication to register. This wastes time because some students come from Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, or Johannesburg. They can’t just go back now, and temporary accommodation is not provided.”

Msimango also voiced concerns about the quality of housing, noting that some residences had unsafe and unsanitary conditions. He said that efforts to communicate these issues to the university often fell on deaf ears.

“Students are placed in residences that are not in good condition — stoves don’t work, there’s water flooding in the residences, the security is sub-par, and the locations are in high-crime areas. Students cannot live in these conditions. They ask to be moved to private residences, which are in better condition. No one wants to live in a residence where you get shocked while you’re showering, for example,” Msimango said.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology students who were on waiting lists for residence after allegedly sleeping outside the District Six Campus. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)

He also mentioned the difficulty of changing accommodation codes to be allocated private accommodation. This, he claimed, was because the university did not financially benefit when students lived in private residences, as NSFAS paid the landlord directly.

“They are putting profit above student safety. You can’t keep contracting these bad residences while there are private residences that are conducive and have all the necessary amenities. We are pushing for this to change so students can focus on their studies,” Msimango said.

Daily Maverick sent questions to DUT on Monday, and on Wednesday, Simangele Zuma, DUT’s media officer, stated that they had not received a response from the relevant office.

Church steps in to help stranded students

World Gospel Impact Church in Mayville, Durban, stepped in to provide urgent housing and relief for 189 stranded students at DUT during the registration period from 20 January to 7 February 2025. The church revived its mission to support students left without accommodation, food, or financial resources, offering them a safe place to stay, meals, emotional and mental support, and guidance as they navigated their transition into university life, especially those from disadvantaged rural backgrounds.

Through its Impact Relief and Impact Student Support Service Movement, the church is now calling for corporate sponsors to help sustain and expand these emergency initiatives, urging universities to enhance registration infrastructure and student support, and encouraging policymakers to invest in long-term solutions for student accommodation and wellbeing.

Accommodation crisis at UWC

Stranded students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in Cape Town have been forced to sleep outside the university grounds and in hallways.

One student, speaking anonymously to Daily Maverick, expressed frustration, stating that UWC had failed them. As a senior who has lived in UWC residence since her first year, the student was placed on the waiting list this year. They were then referred to “student house” accommodation in Bellville, Parow, and Kuils River, with no shuttle service provided, despite being directed there by the university.

“These student house accommodations, you have to pay every month for the electricity and your transportation to campus, but this accommodation is NSFAS accredited and still we have to pay for bills,” she said.

The student, already disheartened early in the academic year, expressed concern that failure was inevitable due to these unresolved issues.

“The academic year isn’t even halfway in but I already know that I am going to fail, and this is saddening,” she said.

UWC has expressed concern over its ability to accommodate the increasing number of students, with spokesperson Gasant Abarder acknowledging challenges with financial clearance, registration, and accommodation issues for some students. He emphasised the university’s desire to avoid any disruptions to the academic programme and to ensure the best educational outcomes for all students, including incoming first-year students.

Abarder confirmed that 26,663 students had been financially cleared to attend the university. While all university-owned accommodation had been filled, the university had secured an additional 1,180 beds and was actively seeking to expand further. Efforts included reaching out to private accommodation providers to subsidise bed spaces for students who lacked funding for housing. DM