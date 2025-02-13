Daily Maverick
UNIVERSITY ACCOMMODATION

Stressed, stranded students left in housing limbo as accommodation chaos persists

Despite being the start of the 2025 academic year, many students face uncertainty over their accommodation at institutions like Durban University of Technology (DUT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC). With some students still waiting to be placed in residences or being assigned to unsuitable accommodation, frustration and stress is mounting.
Stressed, stranded students left in housing limbo as accommodation chaos persists Students from Cape Peninsula University of Technology who are on the residence waiting list wait outside the District Six Campus in Cape Town on 7 February 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
Takudzwa Pongweni and Naledi Sikhakhane
By Takudzwa Pongweni and Naledi Sikhakhane
13 Feb 2025
Although classes for the 2025 academic year began on 10 February, many students still face uncertainty regarding their accommodation status. At institutions like Durban University of Technology (DUT), some students who have been accepted to study have yet to be placed in residences. Issues such as non-allocation and being assigned to unsuitable residences are key challenges.

Ayabonga Phakathi, a student allocated to a residence in Durban while attending classes on the Pietermaritzburg campus, is one of these students. Phakathi, who hails from KwaMbonambi — almost three hours away from Pietermaritzburg — has had to make alternate arrangements while this issue is resolved.

One student, who spoke to Daily Maverick on condition of anonymity, shared their frustrations: “I have been sending numerous emails to DUT housing, but receive no response. I am academically registered but still not coded for residence. It’s stressful to see others going to their residences while I’m still waiting without even getting updates. Should I keep waiting, or is there a problem?”

After reaching out to the engineering department, the student was advised to contact Financial Aid, which quickly coded them within four days. However, despite multiple attempts to contact housing staff, they received no response. When they followed up with Financial Aid, they were told to reach out to housing since their name was not on the residence list.

“DUT sent emails that classes commence on the 10th. This on its own is stressing us as students. I cannot just go to Durban — it’s far, especially if I don’t know where I’ll sleep,” the student said.

The frustration was palpable as they explained that emailing housing appeared to be their only recourse, but it felt unfair to be ignored. Many final-year students are particularly affected by this situation. Some have been coded and allocated residence but are still unable to register, while others have not been registered for the academic year despite receiving approval from NSFAS months ago.

“I have no hope now. Most students didn’t get their allowances, others were wrongfully rejected, and appeals were not approved. It’s a lot,” the student said.

Another returning student, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their experience: “This is the life of a returning student. Last year, I got allocated two days before classes started. At this point, I just keep checking every day to see if I’m getting allocated, and start asking my parents for groceries and other things I’ll need.”

Housing issues spark protests

In recent years, students have repeatedly protested over the shortage of housing and the poor living conditions in some of the university’s outsourced residences.

Lethukuthula Msimango, the speaker for the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Representative Council, said: “The housing department is failing students. Classes have started, meanwhile a lot of students are lined up at housing waiting to be allocated. Registration is still ongoing, but students with offers are being chased away and told to go home and wait for communication to register. This wastes time because some students come from Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, or Johannesburg. They can’t just go back now, and temporary accommodation is not provided.”

Msimango also voiced concerns about the quality of housing, noting that some residences had unsafe and unsanitary conditions. He said that efforts to communicate these issues to the university often fell on deaf ears. 

“Students are placed in residences that are not in good condition — stoves don’t work, there’s water flooding in the residences, the security is sub-par, and the locations are in high-crime areas. Students cannot live in these conditions. They ask to be moved to private residences, which are in better condition. No one wants to live in a residence where you get shocked while you’re showering, for example,” Msimango said.

Students from CPUT who are on the residence waiting list are stuck outside the District Six Campus in Cape Town on February 07, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the Cape Peninsula University of Technology students who are on waiting lists for residence are stranded outside the District Six Campus. The students allegedly slept outside the premises last night and have been ignored by the institution's management throughout this week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Cape Peninsula University of Technology students who were on waiting lists for residence after allegedly sleeping outside the District Six Campus. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)

He also mentioned the difficulty of changing accommodation codes to be allocated private accommodation. This, he claimed, was because the university did not financially benefit when students lived in private residences, as NSFAS paid the landlord directly. 

“They are putting profit above student safety. You can’t keep contracting these bad residences while there are private residences that are conducive and have all the necessary amenities. We are pushing for this to change so students can focus on their studies,” Msimango said.

Daily Maverick sent questions to DUT on Monday, and on Wednesday, Simangele Zuma, DUT’s media officer, stated that they had not received a response from the relevant office.

Church steps in to help stranded students

World Gospel Impact Church in Mayville, Durban, stepped in to provide urgent housing and relief for 189 stranded students at DUT during the registration period from 20 January to 7 February 2025. The church revived its mission to support students left without accommodation, food, or financial resources, offering them a safe place to stay, meals, emotional and mental support, and guidance as they navigated their transition into university life, especially those from disadvantaged rural backgrounds. 

Through its Impact Relief and Impact Student Support Service Movement, the church is now calling for corporate sponsors to help sustain and expand these emergency initiatives, urging universities to enhance registration infrastructure and student support, and encouraging policymakers to invest in long-term solutions for student accommodation and wellbeing.

Accommodation crisis at UWC

Stranded students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in Cape Town have been forced to sleep outside the university grounds and in hallways. 

One student, speaking anonymously to Daily Maverick, expressed frustration, stating that UWC had failed them. As a senior who has lived in UWC residence since her first year, the student was placed on the waiting list this year. They were then referred to “student house” accommodation in Bellville, Parow, and Kuils River, with no shuttle service provided, despite being directed there by the university.

“These student house accommodations, you have to pay every month for the electricity and your transportation to campus, but this accommodation is NSFAS accredited and still we have to pay for bills,” she said. 

The student, already disheartened early in the academic year, expressed concern that failure was inevitable due to these unresolved issues.

“The academic year isn’t even halfway in but I already know that I am going to fail, and this is saddening,” she said. 

UWC has expressed concern over its ability to accommodate the increasing number of students, with spokesperson Gasant Abarder acknowledging challenges with financial clearance, registration, and accommodation issues for some students. He emphasised the university’s desire to avoid any disruptions to the academic programme and to ensure the best educational outcomes for all students, including incoming first-year students.

Abarder confirmed that 26,663 students had been financially cleared to attend the university. While all university-owned accommodation had been filled, the university had secured an additional 1,180 beds and was actively seeking to expand further. Efforts included reaching out to private accommodation providers to subsidise bed spaces for students who lacked funding for housing. DM

Pieter van de Venter Feb 13, 2025, 12:30 PM

The real problem is the "Free" society. Because I am, I am entitled. But, somebody else must pay for it. Before this ANC utopia when student/their families had to pay for university fees, accommodation and food, the system worked. By the way, lots of students worked part time.

Jubilee 1516 Feb 13, 2025, 01:16 PM

Scrap all social sciences at universities or any study not requiring 70% for Matric HG Mathematics, as well as funding for social sciences/humanities. Limit Law, Economics etc. studies dramatically. Problem solved.

Michael Cinna Feb 13, 2025, 01:59 PM

Absolutely agree - we're creating an explosion of ideologically possessed, unemployable and hyper unproductive humanities-centered, soft-science graduates when we are in critical need of STEM grads.

gysbertstand Feb 14, 2025, 05:49 AM

Amen on that one. Close down the whole BA degree faculty. All BA degrees are anyway somewhere between grades 11 and 12.

in Feb 14, 2025, 10:55 AM

This is the exact problem. A tremendous number of students who are at varsity, should not be there because they're not intellectually equipped. Then they are studying rubbish degrees like journalism, which as we see with the low standards on this and other "news" site, is worthless.

louw.nic Feb 13, 2025, 01:28 PM

I find this article astonishing on many levels. The expectation of pitching up and being provided a tertiary education + books + accommodation + stipend FOR FREE by Taxpayers is bizarre. To riot, burn and destroy university assets when the above isn't immediately provided, boggles the mind.

in Feb 14, 2025, 10:53 AM

Not only are they demanding free accommodation, they're pulling up their noses at the university's accommodation and are demanding free PRIVATE accommodation. Maybe the taxpayers should house them in the Durban Hilton and feed them French cuisine 3x per day?

Rod MacLeod Feb 13, 2025, 10:31 PM

Who on earth pitches at uni with no accommodation sorted, and then demands that the university sorts out the matter? We've gone completely nuts.

Jennifer D Feb 14, 2025, 08:20 AM

The question is: why do these “students” feel they are entitled to housing? What gave them the idea it was all free? Once they have their free education, they’ll go to their free jobs where they don’t have to actually work. Get an actual job, get some money and pay for your accommodation.

in Feb 14, 2025, 10:53 AM

That would have been JZ783, who promised them free everything, around the time they started throwing feces, behaviour only previously seen in zoos.

Carel de Wit Feb 14, 2025, 11:42 AM

You may as well copy the story and pictures from the previous how many years. Same story every year, management don't learn, "students" don't learn, we just trod ahead in the same mud. The same with school placements, same doodoo, different year.

johnbpatson Feb 14, 2025, 11:57 AM

Poor kids, a rude introduction to some of the realities of adult life. It is not their fault that the system was installed with no thought of how it could be implemented. Fingers crossed they find a solution.

Drum Beat Feb 14, 2025, 02:19 PM

I cant believe that DM, "the Defend the Truth" champion can publish such a one-sided representation of events where the "learners / students / whatever" are totally blameless and incredibly hard done by? Its high time this country GREW UP and started producing rather than consuming.