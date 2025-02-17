Daily Maverick
IN PICTURES

The red carpet at the 78th British Academy Film Awards

The 78th Baftas were held on February 16, 2025. Below is a selection of images from the red carpet.
The red carpet at the 78th British Academy Film Awards Cynthia Erivo attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
17 Feb 2025
epa11901298 US singer and actor Vanessa Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901309 Japanese filmmaker Shiori Ito poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901431 US singer Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901490 US singer Camila Cabello poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901520 US actor Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901564 US actor Mikey Madison poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epaselect epa11901175 Russian model Tatiana Korsakova poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901671 US actor Colman Domingo poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901672 (L-R) British actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein pose on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901704 US fashion designer Vera Wang poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901726 Kenyan-American actor Lupita Nyong'o poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901753 US actor Aurora Perrineau poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11901755 US filmmaker RaMell Ross poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
epa11902059 British actor Jessica Plummer poses on the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Stacy Martin attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Gwendoline Christie attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Pamela Anderson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Demi Moore attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Zoe Saldana attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Blessed Madonna attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Richard Beek, Nick Park, Camila Cabello and Merlin Crossingham poses with the the Children's &amp; Family Film Award for 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' in the winners room during the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Selena Gomez attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Anna Kendrick attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, Rich Peppiatt and Dj Provaí of Kneecap attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, Rich Peppiatt and Dj Provaí of Kneecap attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

