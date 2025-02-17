Daily Maverick
Key winners at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, the UK's top movie honours, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.
Key winners at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards epa11901930 (L-R) Tessa Ross, Peter Straughan, Edward Berger, Isabella Rossellini, Juliette Howell, Ralph Fiennes and Michael Jackman pose in the press room with the Best Film award for 'Conclave' during the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 16 February 2025. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Reuters
By Reuters
17 Feb 2025
Below is a list of the winners in the key categories.

 

BEST FILM

  • "Conclave"

 

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

  • "Conclave"

 

DIRECTOR

  • Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

 

LEADING ACTOR

  • Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

 

LEADING ACTRESS

  • Mikey Madison, "Anora"

 

SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

 

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

 

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • "A Real Pain"

 

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • "Conclave"

 

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

  • "Emilia Perez"

 

ANIMATED FILM

  • "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

 

DOCUMENTARY

  • "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"

 

ORIGINAL SCORE

  • "The Brutalist"

 

CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY FILM

  • "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

 

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

  • Warwick Davis

 

EE RISING STAR

  • David Jonsson

 

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

