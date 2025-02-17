Key winners at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

Below is a list of the winners in the key categories.
BEST FILM
- "Conclave"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- "Conclave"
DIRECTOR
- Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
LEADING ACTOR
- Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
LEADING ACTRESS
- Mikey Madison, "Anora"
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- "A Real Pain"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- "Conclave"
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- "Emilia Perez"
ANIMATED FILM
- "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
DOCUMENTARY
- "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"
ORIGINAL SCORE
- "The Brutalist"
CHILDREN'S AND FAMILY FILM
- "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
BAFTA FELLOWSHIP
- Warwick Davis
EE RISING STAR
- David Jonsson
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)