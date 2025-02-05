While the City of Johannesburg has provided a timeline for the reopening of Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) in the CBD, locals say the closure of the thoroughfare since the July 2023 gas explosion has damaged businesses and led to an increase in crime.

“We are losing money. The owners of these flats are also losing a lot of business because people are flocking out of these flats because of the lack of improvement in fixing the street,” Noxolo Mkhize, a street vendor, told Daily Maverick on Tuesday afternoon.

“People cannot live in such conditions forever.”

At a media briefing at the construction site on Monday, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and roads and transport MMC Kenny Kunene said repairs to the street would be completed by August 2025.

“We are still committed to the date of the end of August for the finalisation of Lilian Ngoyi,” Kunene said.

The project would create about 80 jobs.

Kunene said the new contractor had pumped the water out of the tunnels under the street and they were stabilising the tunnels.

He said the City greatly appreciated the patience of those affected, including the taxi industry and residents of the inner city, commuters and the business community.

Lilian Ngoyi Street in Johannesburg on 20 July 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

A crime hub

Cynthia Majeke, a hairstylist, said the road closure was affecting businesses in the surrounding area.

“It’s not like the people who would ordinarily support business here are going to nearby businesses. No – people simply avoid this side of town because of the chaos caused by the street closures.”

Derrick Kumalo, who is employed in the inner city, said: “The sooner they fix the street, the better. These corrugated iron and covers around the street have created ideal hunting corridors, and criminals are having a field day, mugging people at will. Lately, I completely avoid that side, even though it means I have to walk a much longer distance to work.”

Lindelwa Mbhamali, who lives near the construction site, said: “I stay here with my cousin. It’s hell. I arrived three years ago from Cape Town. I cannot wait to get my own place.

“It’s just impossible to live in such chaos. At one point we struggled with water because some pipes were destabilised by the blast.”

Lilian Ngoyi Street remains a construction site on 28 August 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

New contractor

The restoration of the street was delayed following a dispute with the first contractor, Step Up Engineering – whose directors have been embroiled in a corruption case – which was fired for failing to meet contractual obligations.

In a media statement on 10 January, Kunene revealed that the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and Step Up Engineering had agreed to end their relationship.

“We wish to inform the public that a mutual separation agreement and settlement between the Johannesburg Roads Agency and Step Up Engineering has been reached,” he said.

When the City fired Step Up Engineering, the JRA had already paid the company more than R17-million for clearing rubble, and diverting sewage and damaged electricity lines.

While the dispute was ongoing, the new contractor, Korone Engineering, had already begun work in November 2024. The project has a R194-million budget.

“We are trying as much as we can to deliver on the project,” Morero said.

The project also included plans to rejuvenate 1.8km of Lilian Ngoyi Street, between Ntemi Piliso Street and End Street, which was scheduled for completion in August 2026. This would include extending the pavements and beautifying the entire Lilian Ngoyi Street.

“So, in 2026 August we will then deliver the full project.”

Morero expressed great concern about vandalism in the inner city, which also affected the Lilian Ngoyi Street revitalisation, because criminals were stealing some of the equipment used. He promised that the City would hire private security to prevent theft and vandalism.

Read more: Behind the blackouts — the real story of Joburg’s dysfunctional robots

“You fix it today, three days later it’s back to square one. Traffic lights have been cut at the bottom and the cost becomes too high.”

Lilian Ngoyi Street after the gas explosion on 19 July 2023. The blast caused several vehicles to overturn, as many commuters left the bustling area to return home from work. (Photo: Yeshiel Panchia / Daily Maverick)

Consequence mismanagement

DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku told Daily Maverick no one had been held accountable for appointing Step Up Engineering.

“No suitable consequence management had taken place. The DA had written to the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] requesting the contractor whose contract was terminated be investigated and also with a view to recover money that was spent for work not done.”

Read more: Johannesburg road explosion — a R196m tender, R19m vanished, and no progress in sight after a year

The DA would follow up on the matter with the SIU.

“The DA will be writing to the acting city manager to get clarity regarding whether the contractors who did not deliver have been reported to National Treasury.”

Kayser-Echeozonjoku added: “It’s a sham. Also, the fact that when the DA councillors did an unannounced oversight, we were not allowed to get inside. If there is nothing to hide, it should be easy.” DM