SAHRC calls for banning from agriculture of highly toxic pesticides that have killed many children

A strong call has been made to ban hazardous pesticides that affect the health of agricultural workers and pose a threat to the public.
SAHRC calls for banning from agriculture of highly toxic pesticides that have killed many children Mourners at the funeral service at the Naledi, Soweto, community hall on 13 October 2024 for six children who died of Terbufos poisoning. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
4 Feb 2025
There was fierce lobbying at Parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture on Tuesday for a speedy ban of the pesticides Aldicarb and Terbufos, with revelations that these toxic chemicals had led to the deaths of children and affected the health of agricultural workers and wider society.

The committee heard that a study between 2010 and 2019 showed that 50% of children who died in the Western Cape of suspected poisoning had been exposed to Terbufos.

A retrospective study uncovered 54 deaths due to pesticide poisoning in the western metropole of Cape Town, representing a significant number of the 5,181 unnatural paediatric deaths recorded in that period.

Thenjiswa Nxumalo from the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) told the committee that the reality was “one of race, history and particular bodies. We cannot silence that reality. We continue to struggle to move away from a history of inequality.”

The problem needed to be dealt with holistically, taking into account who the victims had been of the continued use of highly toxic pesticides and also the widespread availability of these substances, she said.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and his team were reporting back to the committee on investigations into the continued use of deadly organophosphate pesticides in agriculture.

In October 2024, six children in Naledi, Soweto — Monica Sebetwana (6), Ida Maama (7), Isago Mabote (8), Karabo Rampou (9), Njabulo Msimanga (7) and Katlego Olifant (7) — died from Terbufos poisoning, allegedly after eating contaminated snacks from a spaza shop.

Ban them ASAP

Steenhuisen told the committee that organophosphate pesticides were widely used in South Africa because they enhanced crop yields and getting farmers to stop using them would take time.

The Department of Agriculture, he said, planned to engage with small and family farmers about alternative methods of farming that were environmentally beneficial.

During question time, several committee members pointed out that the children who died in October 2024 all lived in poor areas where there was little or no service delivery, which led to an overpopulation of rats and other disease-carrying pests. The pesticide used to kill these pests was bought from street vendors.

Steenhuisen agreed that highly toxic pesticides were still used in agriculture in South Africa despite having been banned in Europe and some SADC countries for their detrimental effects on humans and the environment.

The department was making preparations to shift to other forms of control which were less environmentally devastating, he said.

Bad labour

Nxumalo also reported to the committee that a study of farmworkers in the Western Cape revealed, that in some cases, there were no ablution facilities for workers to wash after working with pesticides.

“Extensive research has been done on many farms where there are no ablution or toilet facilities,” she said.

Workers who came into contact with highly toxic pesticides endangered their lives and those of their family members when washing at home with the water running off into other sources.

“People end up with cancer and other neurological diseases. Many of the workers are seasonal and are nowhere to be found but are simply replaced with another body,” said Nxumalo.

She said there might be strict compliance with regard to the export from South Africa of toxic chemicals, but there was no such concern for the “human rights of the actual workers”.

“What are the consequences for the farmers who are exposing farmworkers to such conditions?” she asked.

There was a sense from the previous minister of agriculture and the incumbent that there were no alternatives, she said.

“We are calling for a ban on what the state has been doing for decades.”

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip said the contamination of water sources exacerbated the problem of pesticides as “they have to flow somewhere and they flow into our river sources”.

The question, he said, was why South Africa continued to use these pesticides.

The 2019 study found 187 pesticide compounds in three watersheds in the Western Cape: Grabouw, Picketberg and Hex River Valley. Of these, several chemicals banned by the European Union were found.

Nxumalo said that a coalition of vulnerable communities, civil society, trade unions and the South African People’s Tribunal on AgroToxins was working to expose the harmful impact of highly toxic pesticides.

In November 2024, the organisation launched a petition calling for urgent action, referencing UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights Dr Marcos Orellana’s 2023-24 report warning of the dangers posed by pesticides, particularly Terbufos.

She said the chemical industry “wields significant influence over regulatory decisions, often prioritising corporate interests over the wellbeing of the population”. DM

Comments (5)

Arnold O Managra Feb 5, 2025, 02:58 AM

In order to keep people alive, we higher primates have worked out how to farm food, animal or vegetable. Ban pesticides or fertilizer and you will be killing many people, somewhere, because of utopian beliefs. Unless you understand agriculture, then be humble please.

malvinzamani@gmail.com Feb 6, 2025, 09:42 AM

A lot of harmful pesticides have been banned in the past. Roundup is a good example. It has been banned in europe for its devastating health concerns

Jubilee 1516 Feb 5, 2025, 12:40 PM

The solution is hygiene, throwing litter and organic waste of food stalls in bins rather than the street. Dirt on the streets and clogged drains attract rodents. SAHRC should be straight and honest about the cause of the problem that necessitates the use of poisons. If not, nothing will change.

Earl Grey Feb 10, 2025, 09:33 AM

The areas where the poisoning deaths happened were highlighted as lacking service delivery - that is, nobody is collecting their waste regularly. Once rubbish doesn't fit in the bins, it will end up on the street regardless of where it started, and rats will proliferate.

Lorraine Jenks Feb 9, 2025, 04:56 PM

We've been writing, lecturing, protesting, petitioning about these toxic chemicals for 25 years. Until it affects their children, South African politicians don't give a flying fig.

tshiggo Feb 10, 2025, 07:26 AM

Tractors and delivery trucks, part of the food chain polute our air. Let's ban them

Wendy Wood Feb 10, 2025, 07:41 PM

Aldicarb is not an organophosphate pesticide and was banned in SA in 2016. It comes in illegally through our porous borders and makes its way to street vendors and thence to spaza shops.