The multidisciplinary team responsible for uncovering the cause of death of the six children in Naledi, Soweto, has finally homed in on the cause.

Daily Maverick previously reported that Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, said that forensic evidence had indicated that carbamates, a type of insect poison, could be responsible for a string of food poisoning deaths, including the six in Soweto.

However, during a media briefing at the City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport on 28 October, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that the children’s deaths were unequivocally caused by an organophosphate, terbufos.

Monica Sebetwana (6), Ida Maama (7), Isago Mabote (8), Karabo Rampou (9), Njabulo Msimanga (7) and Katlego Olifant (7) had eaten snacks from a local spaza shop that authorities believe were contaminated by pesticides.

“All the six children died of terbufos ingestion. The toxicology has proven that the actual cause of death is organophosphate and not carbamate,” Motsoaledi said.

The minister elaborated that organophosphates are far more lethal than carbamates and can cause irreversible damage.

Terbufos is a highly hazardous pesticide registered in South Africa for agricultural use, but it is commonly and illegally sold as a street pesticide for domestic use. The Department of Agriculture said that because of their highly toxic nature, organophosphates like terbufos require training and a certificate from the department in order for it to be used.

“Organophosphates are not meant to be found among people in a domestic setting. They are supposed to be utilised in specific settings away from people. To use an organophosphate you need a specific certificate from the Department of Agriculture because of the dangers that it poses,” Motsoaledi said.

While the toxicology report has revealed what caused the childrens’ deaths, how residents are getting their hands on the organophosphate remains a mystery, with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirming this is still under investigation. The circumstances under which the children ingested the substance are also still unclear.

Source of poisoning still under investigation

Last week, 80 health inspectors under the supervision of experts from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases visited spaza shops in Soweto, looking for the chemical agent responsible for the deaths. While the operation concluded on Thursday, 24 October, swabs taken from 48 spaza shops are still being tested by the National Health Laboratory Service.

“While organophosphate was found in the bodies of these children, we are still waiting to see if the same organophosphate was found in the spaza shops, so up to so far we have not made that link. It is also important to mention that the police did find the packet of chips in the pocket of one of the children. This was also sent for analysis and the results are out and were found to be negative,” Motsoaledi said.

The operation in Naledi uncovered concrete evidence that informal traders routinely sell illegal chemicals for domestic use. Motoaledi added that many people, specifically in low-income areas, prefer unregistered forms of pest control because they are highly poisonous and considered more effective than conventional products.

Regarding the four people who were arrested for possessing illegal pesticides and other unregistered products, Mthombeni said the suspects were released after paying a R2,000 fine because they are not the manufacturers of the pesticide. The health minister added that they would be working to track down the source of the illegal and restricted chemicals.

While there is currently no link between a specific spaza shop and the organophosphate that killed the six children, Motsoaledi vowed that once the link had been made, those responsible would be charged accordingly.

How to spot organophosphate poisoning

The symptoms of organophosphate toxicity are severe diarrhoea, vomiting, foaming at the mouth and nose, tears readily flowing from the eyes without crying, and constant urination. However, it is treatable and an intravenous atropine injection is used as an antidote for both organophosphate and carbamate poisoning.

Motsoaledi also urged doctors to use AfriTox, an app designed by the poisoning centre, which provides a step-by-step guide to treating a poisoning incident. DM