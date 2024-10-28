Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

TOXIC TRAGEDY

Tragic deaths of six Soweto children linked to lethal organophosphate poisoning - investigation ongoing

Forensic testing has revealed that the six children who died in Naledi, Soweto, as a result of food poisoning were killed by a highly toxic organophosphate called terbufos.
Tragic deaths of six Soweto children linked to lethal organophosphate poisoning - investigation ongoing Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams brief the media on progress in the Naledi food poisoning investigation, at City Lodge Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport, on 28 October 2024. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)
Lerato Mutsila
By Lerato Mutsila
28 Oct 2024
The multidisciplinary team responsible for uncovering the cause of death of the six children in Naledi, Soweto, has finally homed in on the cause.

Daily Maverick previously reported that Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, said that forensic evidence had indicated that carbamates, a type of insect poison, could be responsible for a string of food poisoning deaths, including the six in Soweto.

However, during a media briefing at the City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport on 28 October, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that the children’s deaths were unequivocally caused by an organophosphate, terbufos.

Monica Sebetwana (6), Ida Maama (7), Isago Mabote (8), Karabo Rampou (9), Njabulo Msimanga (7) and Katlego Olifant (7) had eaten snacks from a local spaza shop that authorities believe were contaminated by pesticides.

“All the six children died of terbufos ingestion. The toxicology has proven that the actual cause of death is organophosphate and not carbamate,” Motsoaledi said.

The minister elaborated that organophosphates are far more lethal than carbamates and can cause irreversible damage.

Terbufos is a highly hazardous pesticide registered in South Africa for agricultural use, but it is commonly and illegally sold as a street pesticide for domestic use. The Department of Agriculture said that because of their highly toxic nature, organophosphates like terbufos require training and a certificate from the department in order for it to be used.

“Organophosphates are not meant to be found among people in a domestic setting. They are supposed to be utilised in specific settings away from people. To use an organophosphate you need a specific certificate from the Department of Agriculture because of the dangers that it poses,” Motsoaledi said.

While the toxicology report has revealed what caused the childrens’ deaths, how residents are getting their hands on the organophosphate remains a mystery, with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirming this is still under investigation. The circumstances under which the children ingested the substance are also still unclear. 

Source of poisoning still under investigation

Last week, 80 health inspectors under the supervision of experts from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases visited spaza shops in Soweto, looking for the chemical agent responsible for the deaths. While the operation concluded on Thursday, 24 October, swabs taken from 48 spaza shops are still being tested by the National Health Laboratory Service.

“While organophosphate was found in the bodies of these children, we are still waiting to see if the same organophosphate was found in the spaza shops, so up to so far we have not made that link. It is also important to mention that the police did find the packet of chips in the pocket of one of the children. This was also sent for analysis and the results are out and were found to be negative,” Motsoaledi said.

The operation in Naledi uncovered concrete evidence that informal traders routinely sell illegal chemicals for domestic use. Motoaledi added that many people, specifically in low-income areas, prefer unregistered forms of pest control because they are highly poisonous and considered more effective than conventional products.

Regarding the four people who were arrested for possessing illegal pesticides and other unregistered products, Mthombeni said the suspects were released after paying a R2,000 fine because they are not the manufacturers of the pesticide. The health minister added that they would be working to track down the source of the illegal and restricted chemicals.

While there is currently no link between a specific spaza shop and the organophosphate that killed the six children, Motsoaledi vowed that once the link had been made, those responsible would be charged accordingly.

How to spot organophosphate poisoning

The symptoms of organophosphate toxicity are severe diarrhoea, vomiting, foaming at the mouth and nose, tears readily flowing from the eyes without crying, and constant urination. However, it is treatable and an intravenous atropine injection is used as an antidote for both organophosphate and carbamate poisoning.

Motsoaledi also urged doctors to use AfriTox, an app designed by the poisoning centre, which provides a step-by-step guide to treating a poisoning incident. DM

Comments (8)

robbex Oct 28, 2024, 02:18 PM

Why is there no mention of doing a lab test on suspected cases, serum cholinesterase?

Klaus Muller Oct 28, 2024, 02:56 PM

A while ago, in Gaborone-Botswana, we had a rodent problem, were supplied some black pellets, forgotten the name, originating in Zimbabwe, banned elsewhere.

David Packwood Oct 28, 2024, 03:00 PM

This is so tragic. How on earth are organophosphates even allowed in agriculture? The government needs to be proactive quickly to ban these extremely dangerous pesticides. The manufacturers also need to be held accountable.

JanLouis du Toit Oct 29, 2024, 11:48 AM

The food that farmers cultivate are also attractive to other creatures, like insects and rodents, and organophosphates are used to reduce the losses from pests. Increased food production is good for society.

David Packwood Oct 30, 2024, 03:08 PM

Have you heard of Biodiversity planning? In the long run this will lead to less degradation of the ecosystem and increased food production without the reliance on deadly chemicals

Pieter Rautenbach Oct 28, 2024, 03:38 PM

I don't want to crush entrepeneurial spirit, but this is why everybody cannot just do whatever they want. This will be the taxi challenge all over. Best of luck to the government to try and regulate this (I mean it).

Rob Wilson Oct 28, 2024, 05:38 PM

It seems to me that the only time this government regulates is when it sees an opportunity to gain further centralised control, extract more money from citizens, or enhance its political agendas. Protection is way down the list. We are way over regulated in almost every sphere of life.

Mike Pragmatist Oct 29, 2024, 06:41 AM

Exactly !

Gled Shonta Oct 29, 2024, 11:38 AM

There is little government regulation of pesticides. The industry is self regulated through CropLife, its own association. If you want data you have to get it through them. The fact that this has happened is on them &amp; opposition to independent, transparent regulation. This is prob. Its not spazas.

Shippy Oct 29, 2024, 02:03 PM

This is the real issue - there are more than enough food safety regulations - Govt &amp; Municipal authorities should enforce the existing rules and regs rather than make new ones all the time, to cover for the lack of enforcement. Regulate all sellers of food equally.

Mike Pragmatist Oct 29, 2024, 06:40 AM

Now we have certainty on the poison. What has been done to establish how food items became contaminated by the poison? You can have any poison in your cupboard, but f food, and food preparation areas do not come into contact with the poison these deaths will not occur.

Malcolm McManus Oct 29, 2024, 08:34 AM

The common denominator is kids. So possibly something kids eat more than adults. Sweets, those cool drinks they drink in little packets, ice lollies etc. Lets hope they find out soon. But once they find out, it will probably be difficult to regulate.

T'Plana Hath Oct 29, 2024, 10:47 AM

Indeed. If six-year-olds found a sachet like pictured in previous article - shiny foil packet with crazy writing and pictures of bugs on it - they'd almost certainly rip it open to sample the contents. I once ate the little sachet you get with a bunch of flowers, ... maybe it's just me.

Gled Shonta Oct 29, 2024, 11:34 AM

Children are far more prone to poisons because they are far smaller. So if they eat a packet of chips with OP traces on packet they stand a high chance of serious impact while an adult is impacted less. Toxic doses are calculated on dose per kg of body weight. Not complicated.

Malcolm McManus Oct 29, 2024, 12:12 PM

Adults are likely to take higher quantities of the food like two or three packets. I am still inclined to think its related to the behavior or tastes of kids. Perhaps playing in sand that's contaminated then eating without washing hands. With lethal chemical even an adult would have severe symptoms

Gled Shonta Oct 29, 2024, 05:22 PM

Not necessarily. If a child of 20kg eats one dose and an adult of 80kg two, the child still has double the dose. That alone is significant.

Jabu Mhlanga Oct 29, 2024, 01:26 PM

Some of these agricultural remedies have long residual effects on humans including elevated cancer risks, Government must ban highly poisonous chemicals and arrest manufacturers as well. Somebody is sleeping at the wheel and innocent children are dying unnecessarily.

Jabu Mhlanga Oct 29, 2024, 01:31 PM

Some of these agricultural remedies have long residual effects on humans including elevated cancer risks, Government must ban highly poisonous chemicals in agriculture and arrest manufacturers as well. Somebody is sleeping at the wheel and innocent children are dying unnecessarily.

ak47.king Oct 29, 2024, 05:43 PM

I've just heard of dogs being poisoned in Makhanda with Terbufos. How are people getting hold of this pesticide that is supposed to be highly regulated and banned for domestic use? They should be completely banned in SA.