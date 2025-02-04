Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

South Africa

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Agriculture Minister faces scrutiny as South Africa delays ban on toxic organophosphates after child deaths

The manufacturer and distributor of highly neurotoxic pesticides Aldicarb and Terbufos, which contributed to the deaths of six Soweto children in 2024, was found to be non-compliant in every regulatory respect.
Agriculture Minister faces scrutiny as South Africa delays ban on toxic organophosphates after child deaths A spaza shop in Alexandra, Johannesburg. A fund launched just over four months ago to support spaza shops attracted over 10,000 applicants, but only 14% are compliant with the fund's criteria. (Photo: Kim Ludbrook / EPA-EFE)
Marianne Thamm
By Marianne Thamm
4 Feb 2025
Facebook
21

Even so, it appears that no criminal action has been taken and that these deadly and effective organophosphates are still widely distributed and used in South Africa.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and his team were reporting back to Parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, in relation to investigations into the use of deadly pesticides in agriculture. 

Most European and Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries have banned these poisons in agriculture.

After the deaths of the children, all from Naledi, Soweto, 80 health inspectors under the supervision of experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases visited spaza shops in Soweto, attempting to track down the chemical agent responsible for the deaths. 

Read more: Tragic deaths of six Soweto children linked to lethal organophosphate poisoning – investigation ongoing

Non-compliance

On Tuesday, Maluta Mudzunga, Director: Agricultural Inputs Control at the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, told the committee that “notice” had been issued to one company manufacturing and distributing the highly toxic poisons, while another had “suspended selling until they comply”.

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip asked what good it did to hand notices to non-compliant manufacturers and distributors when the origin of the product could not be traced.

“Terbufos is good at what it does. That is why it is used in the black market for dogs that kill livestock, and vermin in unhygienic food trading places,” he said.

There was “unlicensed or unauthorised use” across the country “by all sectors, willingly or unwillingly” added Trollip, adding that its use should be outlawed immediately.

No leads from street vendors

Mudzunga said that there had been no record keeping, no training, no toxicity levelling at one manufacturing company, while tracing the origin of the supply to vendors had proved difficult as no one could pinpoint who this was.

“They all said they got it from someone who got it in town,” he said.

Studies had been conducted, he told the committee in 2010 and 2019, “also associated with poisoning” and that “so far we have done what is needed to make sure we go to the street together with other departments to take out these products”.

Policemen during an inspection of spaza shops in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, on 11 Novembe 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)
Policemen during an inspection of spaza shops in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, on 11 Novembe 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile)
An inspection officer holds banned insecticide found inside a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)
An inspection officer holds banned insecticide found inside a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)
Consumer goods council with law enforcement during the inspections of local spaza shops in Naledi on October 14, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. This follows the tragic deaths of six children allegedly after they ate suspected poisoned food. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
Consumer Goods Council staff with law enforcement during an inspection of local spaza shops in Naledi on October 14, 2024, in Soweto. This follows the tragic deaths of six children, allegedly after they ate suspected poisoned food. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
Mourners at the funeral service at the Naledi, Soweto, community hall on 13 October 2024 for six children who died of Terbufos poisoning. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
Mourners at the funeral service of children who died after allegedly consuming snacks from a local spaza shop, in Naledi, Soweto, on 13 October 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Trollip noted that South Africa had made a commitment to phase out highly hazardous pesticides used in agriculture and elsewhere by June 2025, while Madzunga had said this would be more like 2035.

“Why wait 10 years?” he asked.

Committee chairperson Dina Pule noted that while listening to the presentation she noted that farmers in Europe and the SADC region were no longer using these toxic agents.

“If it is not good enough for the people of Europe, and our SADC counterparts like Malawi, Tanzania and Zimbabwe feel it is not right for their people, why should it be for ours?”

The question that begged an answer was how to monitor the manufacturers and distributors as the issue had already been raised as far back as 2010, said Pule.

Steenhuisen replied Pule’s question was a correct one to ask and that the use of the organophosphates would have to be phased out as farmers in South Africa could suffer from crop failures if these fertilisers and pesticides, which were highly effective in crop yields, were suddenly banned and removed from circulation.

“It is a process, not an event. New techniques and technologies are expensive, but we will put in place bridging mechanisms for small farmers, family farmers to get on to better farming regimes,” he said. DM

Comments (10)

ampres3 Feb 4, 2025, 02:10 PM

Another product, freely available on supermarket shelves, Blue Death, can be harmful to humans and animals. It's a slow-acting, powder insecticide that can be used to kill a variety of insects. If swallowed, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin, it can cause irritation, poisoning, or even death.

Tony Gomes Feb 5, 2025, 10:11 PM

Is it being sprinkled over chips in spaza shops, or did you just choose a random product to discuss?

Alan Watkins Feb 4, 2025, 02:22 PM

"how to monitor the manufacturers and distributors" Look at the packet of pesticide. Chinese or at least Asian characters. Wild guess - not manufactured here, imported from the east. Come on rocket scientists and brain surgeons

Malan van Rensburg Feb 4, 2025, 02:39 PM

Surely the ten years to implement (starting 2010) is now up.

Douglas Gill Feb 4, 2025, 02:52 PM

RDP = shacks will go up. 1,000 +- houses lose value. If R1mill each = R1bill. Poof gone. So Sea Point children bus out of town. Value = work, no value no work. Is travel to work direction today OUT of JHB centre? Consequences of actions are more important to consider than feel goods

Bruce MacDonald Feb 4, 2025, 06:29 PM

WHAT?

Wendy Wood Feb 4, 2025, 04:15 PM

Aldicarb is NOT an organophosphate pesticide, it is a carbamate. In addition its was banned in South Africa in 2016. It enters the country illegally through our porous borders! From there it is distributed to spaza shops via criminal syndicates and street vendors.

Bruce MacDonald Feb 4, 2025, 06:31 PM

Oh, good. Glad to hear that Aldicarb is NOT a something or other, but a something or else other. Thanks for the enlightenment.

pietskietvantonder@gmail.com Feb 5, 2025, 06:05 AM

Facts are important.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Feb 5, 2025, 07:31 AM

and sadly in very very short supply.

Wendy Wood Feb 4, 2025, 04:25 PM

The use of terbufos (organophosphate) is only approved for agricultural and not for household use i.e. its sale and distribution should be closely monitored. However, it also enters illegally through our porous borders.

Is there hope South Africa? Feb 4, 2025, 05:34 PM

Why can farmers in other African countries control pests without these toxic chemicals? Why can't our farmers? Maybe it would help if we understood that. Right now, it is a scary thought that such potent chemicals are used near/for crops which the public consumes.

Jubilee 1516 Feb 4, 2025, 09:13 PM

Farmers in other African countries cannot and do not control pests without organophosphates at all.

pietskietvantonder@gmail.com Feb 5, 2025, 06:10 AM

It is all about productivity. You will be surprised if you know what chemicals are is used to put food on your table. It is better you don't know and enjoy the fries from MacDonalds.

Is there hope South Africa? Feb 5, 2025, 08:14 AM

So why can farmers in other African countries &amp; in Europe manage without these toxic pesticides? You haven't answered the question???

Tony Gomes Feb 5, 2025, 10:13 PM

They use much worse in Africa, if you really want to have your question answered twice

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Feb 5, 2025, 07:33 AM

Just make sure you rinse food properly with our polluted river water.

Alan Watkins Feb 5, 2025, 09:03 AM

Why does the Agriculture Minister face scrutiny? What has he done wrong relative to this poison in the 7/8 months he has been minister. If this in is the purview of previous ministers focus on them. Wait they are ANC, the current one is DA John Steenhuizen. Yes, he should act, but scrutiny. NO!

jabz.mhlanga@gmail.com Feb 5, 2025, 11:29 AM

Highly hazardous pesticides have a long residual effects on crops and have potential health risk (carcinogenic effect) cancer causing agents to consumers. Farmers will have to learn and move from snythetic agricultural practices to using little to no pesticides (cultural agricultural practices).

Tony Gomes Feb 5, 2025, 10:17 PM

Traditional methods deliver maize yields of 0.5 tons p/hectare, if it isnt destroyed by pests, droughts etc, while modern scientific farms produce easily 20x that and are more robust. Read before you think before you speak.

Colin Braude Feb 5, 2025, 02:12 PM

The reason these agricultural poisons are abused in cities is because, since the ANC has run them, rubbish has not been cleared, making food for rodents, which the residents then try to poison. But cleanliness, sanitation &amp; potable water — the basics of public health — are not ANC concerns.