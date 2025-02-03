Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Politics

TRUMP 2.0

Ramaphosa seeks Trump meeting to discuss SA’s land reform policy after ‘land confiscation’ claims

The South African government has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that it is ‘confiscating land’ under the recently adopted Expropriation Act, saying the Act is ‘not a confiscation instrument’.
Ramaphosa seeks Trump meeting to discuss SA’s land reform policy after ‘land confiscation’ claims US President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order, ‘Unleashing prosperity through deregulation‘, in the Oval Office in Washington, DC on 31 January 2025. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Victoria O’Regan
By Victoria O’Regan
3 Feb 2025
Facebook
47

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is looking forward to engaging with US President Donald Trump on South Africa’s land reform policies, after Trump announced he would cut off funding to South Africa, claiming the South African government was “confiscating land”. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed Trump’s claims on social media on Monday, 3 February, denying that land had been confiscated by the government. 

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” he said. 

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the Constitution. South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.

Read more: Putting the Expropriation Bill into perspective – it’s not the ugly ogre some make it out to be

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest. We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters,” Magwenya continued. 

Magwenya said the US remained “a key strategic and trade partner” for South Africa. 

Read more: After the Bell: If Pepfar is slashed or terminated, the US and Africa will lose – and China may gain

Trump took a swipe at South Africa’s land reform policies in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, claiming, without providing evidence, that South Africa was “confiscating land” and “treating certain classes of people very badly”. 

“A massive human rights violation, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it, we will act,” he wrote.

He added that he would be “cutting off” all future funding to South Africa pending an investigation into the issue.  

Trump later told journalists that South Africa’s leadership was engaged in “some terrible things, horrible things” which were now under investigation by his administration, but did not provide evidence or details, The Guardian reported.

Trump’s claims come after Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law last month. The Act has drawn criticism from some parties in the government of national unity (GNU), particularly the DA and Freedom Front Plus, and lobby groups including AfriForum and Solidarity. 

However, as Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis has written, legal experts and agricultural economists appear more relaxed about the Act than the politicians. 

The Dutch agriculture ministry has described the fears around the Act as “bloated”, saying: “While land is a sensitive topic in South Africa and the passing of this bill has been divisive, it is clear that there is no immediate risk to land ownership security. This is an important outcome for the agriculture sector where land is a key asset.”

Annelize Crosby, head of legal intelligence at Agbiz, wrote in Daily Maverick that there is “no doubt” South Africa needs a new Expropriation Act.

Crosby noted that “powers to expropriate for various purposes already exist in more than 200 other pieces of legislation” in South Africa. 

“Stopping this bill will not take away the state’s powers to expropriation as this originates directly from the Constitution. Should the bill fail to pass, the powers of expropriation will still exist but the processes, checks and balances in this bill will fall by the wayside,” Crosby explained.

Responses from lobby groups, political quarters

Following Trump’s claims, AfriForum entered the fray on Monday, saying it would write to the US government, requesting that the “punitive measures” that Trump intends to introduce against South Africa “should rather target senior ANC leaders directly, and not South African residents”. 

The minority civil rights organisation had announced a three-point plan to fight the Expropriation Act, after Ramaphosa signed it into law.   

“AfriForum is also going to make an urgent request to the South African government to, in an attempt to avert this crisis, table an amendment to the Expropriation Act that will ensure the protection of property rights in South Africa,” AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said on Monday.

In response to Trump on X, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said he trusted that Trump’s advisers would “leverage” the opportunity to investigate to “deepen their understanding” of South Africa’s land reform policies. 

Lamola told Daily Maverick later: “We trust President Trump’s advisers will make use of the investigative period to attain a thorough understanding of South Africa’s policies within the framework of a constitutional democracy.   

“This approach will promote a well-informed viewpoint that values and recognises our nation’s dedication to democratic ideals and governance. It may become clear that our Expropriation Act is not exceptional, as many countries have similar legislation, commonly referred to as eminent domain in the United States and governed by various acts in the United Kingdom.”

The DA put out a statement emphasising that the Expropriation Act does not allow for the arbitrary seizure of land, as suggested by  Trump.

In the statement, DA leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, said “it is not true that the Act allows land to be seized by the state arbitrarily, and it does require fair compensation for legitimate expropriations in terms of Section 25 of the Constitution. It is unfortunate that individuals have sought to portray this Act as an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for Expropriation Without Compensation.”

He said the GNU is in the process of engaging the Trump administration in order to clarify the situation, and the DA supports these efforts.

Steenhuisen emphasised that: “Property rights are foundational to the success of our economy and the DA will always fight to ensure they are fully protected. We successfully opposed any change to Section 25 of the Constitution, which protects property rights, and we will continue to work to ensure the Expropriation Amendment Act is constitutionally sound in every respect.”

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron, in a statement on Monday, said that those responsible for misinforming Trump should “bear the consequences”, and called for urgent action to be taken against AfriForum for “spreading deliberately false and inflammatory disinformation”.

He said that the party condemned the “disinformation efforts by AfriForum, Solidarity and their political party spearheads, the Freedom Front Plus and the Democratic Alliance”.

“US President Donald Trump’s statements on social media that the South African government is “confiscating land” and ill-treating “certain classes of people” – and that South Africa is therefore deserving of economic sanctions – is a direct consequence of misrepresentations about the Expropriation Act by people who seek to protect the beneficiaries of colonial and apartheid land dispossession,” said Herron.

Herron described the act of appealing to US law-makers to publish South Africa as “anti-democratic”, saying it “has the effect of an act of economic treason”.

“While the likes of Afriforum and other groups, including parties which are now members of the GNU, are within their rights to argue for the retention of the apartheid-era status-quo – free speech is guaranteed by the Constitution – they have no right to place the country’s economic welfare at risk by feeding misinformation to Washington lawmakers,” he said.

Herron also pointed out that in the US, “the 5th Amendment known as “eminent domain” enables the government to expropriate land when it is “in the public interest”, just like the Expropriation Act.” DM

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments (10)

Tristanleejacobs2014@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 06:14 PM

Has anybody properly read the Expropriation Act. There is nothing sinister in the Act and it upholds the constitutional imperative of just and equitable compensation. The 'contentious' provisions must be read in context so as not to make feeble generalisations.

Michael Cinna Feb 4, 2025, 11:36 AM

The terms "just" and "equitable" are highly subjective and subject to corruptiple intent. BBBEE is formed on the exact same basis - buzz words like, "equity" "historical redress" "transformation". Just like hate speech laws, it depends on who defines "hate".

T'Plana Hath Feb 4, 2025, 12:13 PM

Section 36 of the Constitution has entered the chat ...

owenbradleykatz@gmail.com Feb 4, 2025, 04:42 PM

2 things in the bill are cause for concern: “Nil Compensation” &amp; “property is not limited to land”. And before you say but the constitution says… Next ANC will further attempt to amend Section 25. EFF &amp; MK think the same. The bill could spark unlawful public land grabs. Ala Zimbabwe

michaelmcse@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 06:32 PM

Someone should wisper in Trumps ear that if the US can assist with Cape Exit then the US can benefit from the best Africa has to offer and not have to worry about the ANC. CapeTown could be a 1st world country if the rubbish of the ANC government could be ripped out

Harold Porter Feb 4, 2025, 06:44 AM

"The best Africa has to offer"...What does the Cape have to offer the US? The US wants access to minerals. The Cape has none, so don't kid yourself.

Noelsoyizwaphi@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 07:23 PM

It is clear that Trump was only lobbied, instead of being informed about this act. Had he been objectively informed, he would have seen the similarities between the act and the Eminent Domain Act in the US. He would have appreciated how the Central Parks and other US projects have about about

Errol.price Feb 3, 2025, 09:22 PM

Here's a suggestion: before Ramaphosa speaks to Trump he should send him a dossier on how Hamas were welcomed in S. A. How S. A. stood steadfast with the world's greatest democracies: Iran ,Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Rasool, should be in on the call. Trump will be immeasurably impressed.

Cunningham Ngcukana Feb 3, 2025, 11:45 PM

Ramaphosa must engage Trump on the land for the Red Indians and the first nations in the US who are on the receiving end of racism, abuse and economic marginalization and as well as expropriation of their lands by racist US administration and the racist called Trump.

Harold Porter Feb 4, 2025, 06:45 AM

Trump doesn't care about that. He only cares that SA has repeatedly sided with Russia and China against the US.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Feb 4, 2025, 11:00 AM

History happened. You can't change it, but what you can do is influence the future by actively working together with all the people in your own country, and let the US sort out its own issues.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Feb 4, 2025, 10:53 AM

That should go well :D

William Kelly Feb 4, 2025, 11:35 AM

The issue with the Act is NOT land. It is PROPERTY. The distinction is important and critical. For instance. Expropriation of medical aids to fund NHI in the name of the public good for example? This bill has about as much to do with land as the moon does with Swiss cheese.

Mr. Fair Feb 4, 2025, 02:41 PM

Complaints about the bill, calling it racist, not the right way. other solutions offered, &amp; we have to admit a solution is required. We are all involved, either as a beneficiary or victim of apartheid in some way. The DA doesn't care, or there would be no shacks after so many years. Solutions?

diploscholar187 Feb 4, 2025, 03:51 PM

The misinformation about the Expropriation Act was more likely the work of Elon Musk rather than of SA parties. However, the ANC’s professions about democracy would be more credible if Ramaphosa ceased committing to the National Democratic Revolution.

Muishond X Feb 5, 2025, 02:26 PM

Maliciously slapping away the hand that feeds you. And then squeeling when the hand stops feeding you. You were warned ANC. Now suck it up.