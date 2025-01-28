Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

COALITION CRISIS

DA leader Steenhuisen to meet Ramaphosa tonight to iron out GNU tensions

The DA leader says the DA remains committed to the government of national unity as a way to grow the economy, but while a negotiated deal on the expropriation law appears imminent, the National Health Insurance is a more pressing touch-point.
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
28 Jan
sune-geordin-DAleader DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DA leader John Steenhuisen will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa tonight, 28 January, to iron out differences that took the government of national unity to peak unhappiness at the weekend.

Ahead of the meeting, Steenhuisen repeatedly said the DA was committed to staying in the power-sharing government. 

“We remain committed to the GNU. We stand squarely behind the GNU as a way to grow the economy. There is renewed excitement about SA and GNU has already shown green shoots in Davos (the World Economic Forum) and elsewhere,” he said at a briefing following the party’s weekend Federal Council meeting.

The message is different to a weekend briefing where the DA, scalded by the signing of the Expropriation Act last week, threatened to withhold support for the Budget in February and said it had declared a dispute in terms of the founding agreement of the 10-party power-sharing agreement.

Steenhuisen also revealed that he had only read on social media about Ramaphosa signing off on the land expropriation law when he touched down from Davos last week, even though the two had been in the same delegation.

“We are not the only party feeling excluded [owing to the] lack of consultation within the GNU,” Steenhuisen said, adding that three parties had put out statements complaining about being blindsided.

The DA leader said he believed the GNU would last and that the alternative was “too ghastly to contemplate. We will continue to work in the GNU but we will not be spectators.”

While a negotiated deal appears to be imminent on the expropriation law, the National Health Insurance (NHI) is a more pressing touch-point. The medium-term development plan (the GNU’s governing blueprint) is said to include substantial budget allocations for the plan which is the subject of a number of court cases and is slated to be fundable only by substantial tax hikes over many years. 

“A real risk is the implementation of the NHI. We would not be part of a government that destroys the economy. NHI will destroy private healthcare,” Steenhuisen said. He added that ending medical tax credits was a red line. 

Medical aid members benefit from tax credits, which encourage membership.

A substantial part of the upcoming Cabinet lekgotla on 29 and 30 January will likely be taken up by debates on the NHI. In Davos at the World Economic Forum, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said he faced a “war” against the NHI as he set the scene for robust talks at the lekgotla.

“The GNU is SA’s most precious asset and that’s why all parties need to be responsible stewards,” Steenhuisen said. 

He characterised responsible stewardship as consultation and said the party wanted better and more robust conflict resolution mechanisms. The existing mechanism, the so-called clearing house chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, does not even have terms of reference to guide its work.

Asked what the red lines are that would see it walk out of the GNU, Steenhuisen repeatedly said “When the Constitution is trashed and the economy has crashed”, which he said would be the NHI.

Read more: Pressure grows for NHI compromise ahead of Cabinet lekgotla

He added that no party in the GNU could get everything it wanted and that the party would have to “re-trim its sails”. The DA’s threat to withhold support for passing the Budget in February is no longer on the table but that is contingent on the Cabinet lekgotla finding a way around the NHI tough talk.

Steenhuisen said mooted allocations for the NHI would be budget-blowing.  The Medium Term Expenditure Framework has made small allocations to the NHI mostly to refurbish and improve public health facilities. DM

Comments

Daniel Duffin Jan 28, 2025, 02:47 PM

If Steamhouse can't grow a pair, can we ask that he grows at least one, or is he just consumed with being in Government? The Wildebeest (isn't that a gnu?) has been a useless snotty diseased animal since day one. Power at any price? Let's hope he gets a discount on his bulk purchases of Vaseline.

Louise Wilkins Jan 28, 2025, 03:14 PM

The impression your comment leaves about you is extremely negative and rather ignorant. Try some positivity, you'll be quite surprised.

Paddy Ross Jan 28, 2025, 05:40 PM

Well said, Louise; some people who comment seem to be politically blind.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 29, 2025, 02:14 PM

Great reply, Louise

Captain Grumpy Jan 28, 2025, 03:29 PM

Oh man that was a hilarious roller coaster ride from start to finish. But we shouldn't be greedy and aim for one that is made of at least a metal that isn't malleable at room temperature.

Scotty84 Jan 29, 2025, 07:12 AM

This is toxic, if this encapsulates his parochial beliefs, "why comment" Negativity and derogatory comments is the last thing S.A. requires.

N***i@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 09:58 AM

Steenhuisen has no desire whatsoever to see this GNU fail. He is not even about to try brinkmanship tatics on GNU. He totally committed to this idea and that must be commended by all reasonable minded SAns.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 29, 2025, 02:18 PM

Exactly. Despite the ANC and Ramphosa being arrogant, and crying about "only they" represent "the people" , while acting like they are in government alone. Fortunately the GNU has some members who can reasonably and understand the politics.

N***i@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 04:15 PM

What is your take on the fact that this prigressed from a bill that was passed by parliament during the previous administration and that DA &amp; Co lost argument then. Will it not pass the constitutional master based on that. Do you think it's illegal

divin43 Jan 28, 2025, 03:35 PM

Well now that JS has shown he has no balls, time for me to move on and find a party that does. DA has been all talk and threats, but they backed down with Bela, and now they have done it again. They clearly can't walk the talk.

Alan Jan 28, 2025, 03:52 PM

Good luck. There is a great choice out there.

N***i@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 10:29 AM

CR must have known the position of ANC after 2024 elections. So, he delayed enacting bills passed in previous parliament. DA lost the ideological argument then, and being a member of the GNU now doesn’t afford DA powers to reverse this. Also, this clause 19 has no such invoking powers

Mike Pragmatist Jan 29, 2025, 02:21 PM

Yeah, okay. You have about 48 to choose from. Many represent 2 men and a dog, so they will welcome you with open arms.

markgcfriedman Jan 28, 2025, 04:38 PM

Not to mention the ANC's heroically tone deaf approach to foreign policy which if the mood music is correct will hoe the SA economy below the waterline

Stephen Kettlety Jan 28, 2025, 04:38 PM

When are the ANC going to realise that they have less than 50% of the votes and other parties share the rest, they can't just dictate any more, other parties have more say.

Mike Lawrie Jan 28, 2025, 05:27 PM

That's right. The ANC has to count the numbers and wake up to the fact that they are a minority party. They no longer can call the shots on their own. More people voted against them than for them.

General Jan 28, 2025, 09:14 PM

ANC knows that they call the shots simply because there is no coalition that can be done without them since the 60% that can take them out of government cannot work together. That leaves them as kingmaker and leaders of any coalition that can be mooted. They can still behave like th3y got 90%

James Cottrell Jan 29, 2025, 08:11 AM

They will only realize it when the DA stops giving them an additional 20% without demanding significant concessions.

l***t@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 05:51 PM

The outcome of the meeting is already known. There'll be smiles all round in the morning papers. The meeting should be how best to run the economy, not to kiss and make up. The GNU has been a revelation of the DA's ignorance. What's going on in Cape Town and what's happening in Swellendam, John?

User Jan 28, 2025, 06:18 PM

Pity. The DA has been hoodwinked and has backed down on appointments, on Bela, on Gauteng, and now this. They said nothing when the Agriculture and Land portfolio was cynically split in two in order to weaken the DA in that space. Their flaccid cries are soon extinguished and they move on

User Jan 28, 2025, 08:04 PM

So many negative comments about the DA but no constructive suggestions what the best way forward may be. I think the DA are doing a great job.

General Jan 28, 2025, 09:19 PM

Under these circumstances there are no options hence all criticism and no solutions. DA has to try and use their few portfolios to create good relationships with those who perceive them as pro white ... ride the tide until 2029.. it's not always good governance that wins elections but trust.

James Cottrell Jan 29, 2025, 08:14 AM

The DA need to extract concessions from the ANC. Only way to do that is leverage their 20% in parliament. ANC does not want to work with MK either, but DA has shown to be more scared of that than the ANC is. But if DA blocks the budget, a new set of voices will criticize them. Can't win.

General Jan 29, 2025, 03:54 PM

ANC can work with the broken down EFF and the 2% parties. Get 52%. The truth is it will be long until this ANC monster loses power as long as all other parties cannot work together. Next election if DA gets 35% ANC 35%... ANC will still be in power coz they can work with anyone it's about looting.

A Rosebank Jan 28, 2025, 09:33 PM

Not sure if David Coltart from Zim has shared the pitfalls of the MDC being in a coalition with Zanu PF with the DA. If not they should get together. DM should also do an article on DC’s experiences - I am surprised they haven’t yet unless I missed it. Only saw one in biznews.

N***i@g***.com Jan 29, 2025, 10:05 AM

You must have missed. Titled: Lessons from Zimbabwe’s GNU — how South Africa can avoid political complacency and missteps, Monday 13th January 2025

Y3mmxiii Mnguni Jan 29, 2025, 09:18 AM

President Ramaphosa of South Africa seems to know that the agreements he’s signing may not become a reality. It appears he’s taking these steps to quiet some dissenting voices within his party, as well as to respond to Julius Malema, who has been vocal about land reform.

Miss Jellybean Jan 29, 2025, 09:47 AM

NHI needs to be the engraved in stone red line for the DA otherwise they might as well pack up &amp; go home as they will have shown they have absolutely no influence as part of the GNU so why would anyone vote for them

Gugu1 Jan 29, 2025, 01:56 PM

What will the DA lose if it keeps within the GNU fold? There is no cost that's too high for remaining in the GNU. Voters will not switch their vote to the FF+, they're also in the GNU! The DA (and we citizens ) will gain the most by staying the course and stopping corruption where it is possible

General Jan 29, 2025, 04:01 PM

100% Agree. Elections in USA have shown that it's about creating the narrative that voters want to hear. Win it all cost and serve the people. This issue of saying where we govern we govern better doesn't win elections. Create a message that resonate with the voters. Build relationships. Done

read.verdict08 Jan 29, 2025, 05:13 PM

DA has more leverage than it and ANC realise. If it leaves gov, then likely to be a painful relationship between the ANC/EFF/MK (demanding its pound of flesh). They won’t always agree either. In that case there are centre left voices in ANC that will cause trouble. +1 for Confidence and supply

m***a@g***.com Jan 30, 2025, 12:21 PM

Working together is always finding solutions for all but with DA its always been about the minority group, their interest is one sided. Everything is gonna uplift the life of the majority the DA is against it. I think it is high time they come out loud to tell where their interests lies.