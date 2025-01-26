Daily Maverick
COALITION IN CRISIS

PA’s Gayton McKenzie says Ramaphosa ‘stabbed us in the back’ by signing Expropriation Act

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has accused members of Cabinet of treating him like they are doing him a favour saying, ‘Julle speel, ek is ‘n ander Boesman!’ (You play, I’m another kind of Boesman).
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
26 Jan
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie at the IEC Results Operation Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Adding his voice to the ongoing furore around the signing of the Expropriation Act, Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie has said members of the government of national unity (GNU) were “disrespected” by the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa not communicating with GNU partners about the signing of the contentious Expropriation Act. 

McKenzie has claimed Ramaphosa “stabbed us in the back” after not informing GNU leaders before signing the Act into law. 

He is the latest GNU leader to add his voice to the fallout from the signing of the Act, which was assented into law on Thursday, 23 January. 

McKenzie told supporters at a party thanksgiving service at the Crystal Church in Johannesburg on Saturday: “President Ramaphosa disrespected us. This is no way to treat us. He didn’t even have the courtesy to call us. To call the DA, to call the IFP, to call the PA.” 

“Those that are scared to tell him. I am here to tell him that you will never treat me like that,” said the first-time minister, adding: “I’m not desperate to be the minister of sports, arts and culture – you can remove me tomorrow.” 

The Act guides how and when expropriation can be done. According to the Presidency, this had been a five-year process, with public consultation and parliamentary deliberations. 

It has caused a flurry within the GNU since several parties oppose the Act. The second-biggest party in the unity government, the DA, said on Saturday afternoon that it would be calling for a “reset” of the relationship amid the signing of the Act, which it says was done without informing GNU partners. 

McKenzie took a similar stance, saying they had not been informed, and questioned where the unity was when “the PA must read in the papers that you’ve signed”. 

McKenzie told his audience: “He has stabbed us in the back.” 

The minister added: “Ek vertel hom nou: jy sal my nooit so treat nie” (I will tell him now: you will never treat me like this).” The crowd erupted with cheers. 

McKenzie said he could not be treated like this because he was an extension of the PA and he couldn’t “allow the Patriotic Alliance votes to be taken for nothing, not even a letter”. 

In the 2024 elections the PA received 677,719 votes (2.06%), enough to secure nine seats in the National Assembly. It is the fourth-largest party in the GNU after the ANC, DA and IFP. 

On Saturday, Daily Maverick reported that DA leader John Steenhuisen had called for a reset of the relations in the GNU, over the signing of the Act, as well as plans for the National Health Insurance. 

McKenzie said in his speech: “These ones in the ANC who say remove McKenzie, remove me tomorrow. I will not ever fight you, I will thank you for the opportunity.” 

Shaking his head, he added: “Some of you treat me in that Cabinet like you are doing me a favour. Julle speel, ek is ‘n ander Boesman (You play, I’m another Boesman).” 

McKenzie said his party supported expropriation, but not right now since it would “destroy the economy of the country”. 

He said he was against expropriation without compensation making an example of his unnamed “white friends” who recently bought a farm in the Western Cape for R120-million. These are the same people, he claimed, who handed out food parcels in the Eastern Cape during the Covid-19 pandemic. He made a point that “not all white people” stole land, but bought it. 

At the same time, McKenzie said he understood the pain of forced removals and people’s land being taken away. Now, “let us hold hands and move forward”. 

He said he wanted to “keep the land until the Khoisan leaders are recognised”. He told his audience that land dispossession did not start in 1652 when the Dutch arrived in the country, but when the Portuguese arrived centuries earlier. Expropriation, he argued, should only take place once Khoisan leaders were fully recognised under the law. DM

Mj Jorgensen Jan 26, 2025, 12:38 PM

Maybe it is a good calculated move by Ramaphosa to lessen the threat by the EFF....he took all Malema`s ammunition away!!! Good move.

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 26, 2025, 02:50 PM

The bill is meant to provide land to all those who want to use it, it will not make sense to Rob Peter and give Paul whilst available land is not used, opposing the bill to protect minorities from unseen threats will cost parties and they will remain with the minority they protect.

d***n@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 10:46 PM

Yess

a***w@e***.co.za Jan 27, 2025, 10:11 AM

When you are robbing Peter to pay Paul... you can count on the support of Paul

Luan Nel Jan 26, 2025, 03:46 PM

There is no doubt it will impact negatively on foreign investment. Did he not consider this when calculating this move? The EFF is dwindling in any case.

k***a@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 05:35 PM

People be making weird comments as if this is not a well calculated move that involved the countries brightests minds. Can't wait to hear the President respond to all this.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 26, 2025, 07:22 PM

If the poor decisions the ANC have made over 30 years involve the country's brightest minds we should count our blessings. Imagine how much trouble we would be in if they relied on the dullest minds.

D'Esprit Jan 26, 2025, 08:16 PM

Seriously, the ANC doesn't represent the country's brightest minds. It's is a useless cabal of thieves and ideologues masquerading as government. Not one policy in the last decade has improved lives in South Africa.

1***l@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:17 PM

Dont forget vengeful racists

louw.nic Jan 27, 2025, 12:44 PM

Don't forget, murderers too: the Life Esidimeni tragedy and Marikana

1***l@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 09:15 PM

You smoke some good mj dude, I love the fairy land you live in, do you know the history of once rich and beautiful Rhodesia now Ruined Zimbabwe? It started with land expropriation without compensation, it is about global investment and trust. Sheesh won't say people have free access to information

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:47 AM

The country's brightest minds still use their sofa as a bank. Duh!

louise.roderick Jan 27, 2025, 10:13 AM

Yep, but at what cost?

d***4@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 05:20 PM

It was just a matter of time for this to happen. We've seen it in Zimbabwe and it's the last survival tactics of the weakened ANC

i***o@w***.com Jan 26, 2025, 03:11 PM

I am by no means an admirer of McKenzie, but he almost has a point. Almost, in the sense it's not only Ramasofa who misled us. It is also the DA. Their spineless capitulation on the BELA matter emboldened the ANC. Ramasofa figured that the DA would just sell out DA voters again, as with BELA.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 3, 2025, 08:29 AM

Clearly, you are bitter about the DA. Did you want the DA to pull out of the GNU? Have you thought about the consequences thereof? The DA cannot get their way on every single issue. They do not have the numbers. What they did do was fight back, and they continue to do so on that and other issues.

Brian Schultz Jan 26, 2025, 05:15 PM

The first people that 'robbed' others of land in southern Africa were the Bantu people moving south from Central and West Africa to my certain knowledge.

m***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 06:23 PM

Your knowledge is definitely a fabrication emanating from the national party politics that tried to justify grand theft. It is common knowledge that blacks have been in this current country from as early as 200 bc. You are free to keep the lie burning

w***e@y***.com Jan 26, 2025, 06:55 PM

Brian is correct. Virtually everyone is a settler in SA.

i***o@w***.com Jan 26, 2025, 07:17 PM

The Blombos cave indicates that the ancestors of the Koi and San were in SA at least 70,000 years ago. There are Koi and San paintings in the Drankensberg, in what is now KZN. When are the settlers from up north - whenever they arrived - returning Koi and San's ancestral grounds to them?

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:02 AM

The Nguni or Bantu tribes came south from West Africa over the last 10,000 years. Colonising all the way. My people, the bushman, distinct from Khoe-khoe were here before. At least 100,000 years before. Interesting thing is we have significant Neanderthal genes. So previous journey?

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 09:22 AM

The percentage of Neanderthal DNA in modern humans is zero in people from African populations, and is about 1 to 2 percent in people of European or Asian background. Lest we never forget, San people are Africans, to this day.

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 10:19 AM

Khoi came, brought pastoralism to the San. Unlike the San, Khoi had a more complex social structure. The 2 later merged and were later joined by Xhosa, whose language also incorporates clicking and also complex pastoralists. They lived together, intermarried, until Dutch arrived.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:06 AM

"San" is a pejorative term used by the Khoe-Khoe describing us bushman. It's very funny that it's now the officially proscribed academic term of reference. It's like the K word, which is a Muslim term for unbeliever becoming the accepted term of reference academically for dark skin.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 06:50 AM

And yes in English we much prefer bushman. Never San, please. Just call us Bushmen. The true term is mostly in clicks, and we weren't a whole people when I was taught. You can't write clicks.

Laurette De Jager Jan 27, 2025, 07:49 AM

Thank you for teaching us this Arnold O Managra. Names are important and carry respect, I shall henceforth use the term Bushman / Boesman when referring to the first people of SA, citing your remark here.

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 09:04 AM

You lie and you know to what end you doing that. Firstly, you cannot be proudly calling yourself "bushman" if you were o San descendants. If you've ever picked up a book in your life, you'd know that San, Khoekhoe, Khoi, KhoiSan are not extinct, but exist among us, in us

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 09:46 AM

Let's not even try to international the K world as was used to denigrate African by Dutch people in Southern Africa. The word you are now saying originated from Muslim, is in fact an Arabic term Kaffara, meaning expiration or atonement. The K word, is purely Dutch reference to African

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 10:32 AM

The Arabic term kaffara, meaning atonement or expiation, has no relations with the K word Dutch used to denigrate Africans in Southern Africa. Please desist from this escapade you're on. A descendant of San, proudly calling himself a "bushman".

i***o@w***.com Jan 27, 2025, 11:14 AM

@Noel Soyizwaphi - kindly get your facts straight. The word came from the British, not the Dutch, and does originate from the Arabic term for an unbeliever or infidel. Every non-believer, white ones too, qualifies as one. Find the Wiki page for "Infidel" and scroll down in Wikipedia.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 27, 2025, 05:26 PM

The Khomani people amongst who I was born prefer Boesman. My first friends.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 26, 2025, 07:45 PM

Correct, but what happened before 200BC? The other millennia after the First People, the only indigenous ones? The science is clear, and immune to politics.

Interested Observer Jan 27, 2025, 06:25 AM

GNU partners risk being railroaded by the ANC who will only act in their own self interest thereby co-opting naive coalition partners to do their bidding. Sad

Glyn Morgan Jan 26, 2025, 09:46 PM

A case to consider is the Ndedema valley in KZN. It was inhabited by Bushmen until the Zulus eliminated them. Check the facts. I stand by my comment. If it was the rejected due to the term "Bushman" it was incorrectly rejected. Read the Book by Patricia Glyn "What David Said". David was the last Chief of the true Bushmen and he said the term "Bushman" is correct.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 12:42 PM

Indeed, we prefer the term "bushman" to the academic "San" for reasons given above. To answer Noel on DNA, yes Nguni/Bantu tribes have zero Neanderthal DNA but Bushmen, Masai and other tribes have up to 4%

William Jan 27, 2025, 08:03 PM

I didn't know that. Is it a function of "recent" (as in within the last couple of millennia) Arab slaving raids down the east Africa coast, or does it predate that?

Greeff Kotzé Jan 27, 2025, 11:19 PM

Recent genetic sequencing of Neanderthal DNA have revealed that large sequences of base pairs previously thought to be characteristically Neanderthal was actually not, and vice versa. All living humans are now known to carry Neanderthal DNA, with Africans averaging around 0.3%.

James Cottrell Jan 27, 2025, 07:50 AM

That Nandos ad about foreigners feels really relevant here.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 27, 2025, 09:21 AM

Haha love the advert referring to the Airforce and “rear-gunners!”

Steve Stevens Jan 27, 2025, 10:05 PM

Actually the ad said ‘tail-gunners’. I guess some of your best friends are or maybe you once met one who seemed nice enough but…

Sheila Vrahimis Jan 26, 2025, 05:23 PM

Old habits don't die. it seemss CR forgets the ANC is not majotity ruler. That they were humiliated in the election. He arrogantly disrespects the GNU. I hope all the partners in the GNU see this and teach him a lesson.

General Jan 26, 2025, 06:34 PM

Not sure if there is a lesson that he can be taught... DA withdraws... Malema is waiting on the wings to enjoy power before his cult collapse next elections. DA can't create coalition with so called progressive forces.... only voters can be taught a lesson thru ANC/EFF coalition

Ga g Jan 27, 2025, 09:53 AM

Agree, DA, PA, FF+ and IFP should all pull out. They are all patsies in the GNU, have no real power. Let ANC and EFF go it alone

keith.ciorovich Jan 26, 2025, 06:40 PM

And all the gnu partners believed Ramaphosa. Eish, you were all conned. The anc do not care about the economy, country or people. Well done Gayton for speaking up against the disrespect shown to the gnu partners.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 26, 2025, 07:18 PM

Ramaphosa and the ANC are arrogant. Simply get used to it. Any agreement or deal with the ANC is worthless. They are not in a GNU they are simply doing out a few positions , like giving kids candy to keep them quiet, or voters grants to get them to the polls.

Ga g Jan 27, 2025, 09:56 AM

Agree, they are all looking like morons now who have been and will continue to be played by the ANC. What the heck is a "reset" anyway? Nothing will be reset, its done, and ANC will continue to do as it pleases. DA is spineless. Good on you Gayton, your party will get my vote next elections!

N***i@g***.com Jan 26, 2025, 07:37 PM

Clearing house, here we come. A place for parties in the GNU to kiss and make up.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:07 PM

Absolute. We "coloured" people are the true first nation of South Africa. This is proven by hard scientific evidence. The land issue will evaporate when Bantu tribes acknowledge the land they stole from the first nation tribes.

Jubilee 1516 Jan 26, 2025, 07:42 PM

Minister McKenzie, land expropriation started long before the Portuguese reached Southern Africa. Study the rock art, the archeological record especially, DNA etc. It started with the arrival of Bantu speakers from up North, their cattle, domesticated Bos taurus and Bos indica, to Khoisan land.

Kevin Jan 26, 2025, 08:13 PM

Now we are eventuality speaking the truth The bantu people came from the north and colonized just like the whites.

zeltf Jan 27, 2025, 01:38 AM

Fully Recognized by Who?

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 02:54 AM

Jissis, I'm a bushman too, but preaching to the choir doesn't help necessarily. Has anyone heard of non-racism? It's apparently an ugly word now. Ek's trots. Let's trot

h***0@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 03:18 AM

I was hoping Mr. McKenzie would say something about this whole awful ordeal. I don't yet know whether he's 100% trustworthy, but he seems more so every month. I hope he keeps this up, I'd like to vote for PA in 2026/27 and in 2029's general election.

johangro Jan 27, 2025, 06:00 AM

Actually no. Land dispossesion started with Bantu expansion, where they dispossessed the local Khoisan in the East. This comment will probably not be allowed because truth is politically incorrect nowadays

a***s@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 07:54 AM

Uncle Cyril is running the gnu-ship on the rocks. He’ll say he (the anc) tried but the DA et al didn’t want to cooperate. Only to immediately invite the MK to a final looting spree, before we become Zim forever.. And, sadly, it looks like no one will stop him..

R***0@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:18 AM

The Bushman own the land, if the premise of the first to be anywhere owns it. The Bush man own the land. But the reality of land ownership is that no one owns the land. It's on loan from mother earth, whilst we destroy it. It's the only home we have take care of it.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 02:23 PM

Indeed. We are all homo sapiens colonizers of our land. My bushman heritage is gone. To dust. But we do still like the mountains.

D'Esprit Jan 27, 2025, 04:38 PM

So in that case, the US owns the moon, by virtue of setting foot there first? Donald will be happy - maybe he can swap it for Greenland!

Peter Oosthuizen Jan 27, 2025, 08:40 AM

There's a very simple answer Minister McKenzie. The PA should stop being the ANC's court jesters and stop aligning with them at all levels starting with local government in towns like Knysna where the tame "Boesman" empowers the ANC corruption.

Charlie Victor Jan 27, 2025, 08:51 AM

What I find ludicrous is the DA, PA etc thinking the anc will work with and respect them... The anc is interested in one thing only... raiding the fiscus and self enrichment. Aided by the NPA not one implicated in State capture has prosecuted. Call for a vote of no confidence in CR17

Jubilee 1516 Jan 27, 2025, 09:08 AM

Does this new Act mean Ingonyama Trust's land and 89% of tribal land in the Eastern Cape will be expropriated as it is some of the most arable and fertile land in SA being extremely underutilized?

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 09:11 AM

When Jan van Riebeeck arrived in what is now Cape Town, the estimated population of what is now western and northern Cape was about 70,000 humans. Mostly remnants of us Bushmen, driven south and west by the Bantu invasion, and the Khoe-Khoe or strandlopers, who also herded goats.

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 01:20 PM

The only reason one could think of for peddling this incorrect narrative is just to suit certain interest. When Southern Africa groups, Nguni/Bantu arrived in South Africa, they can in very small numbers. Only a group of families, with their livestock, with no power to massacre those they found.

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 01:25 PM

Intermarriages tooks place, new languages developed, as groups like Xhosa took a lot from San clicks. Names of San places, rivers and mountains, were adopted by the new Bantu/Nguni people. When did these names change, at the arrival of Europeans, the conquers. So, stop this nonsense. Y not a San

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:31 PM

I am pure-blood bushman. Please stop calling me San. My grandad didn't like it at all. So yes the clicks in Xhosa and even in Zulu are my tongue. Of course colonizers pick up the local vernacular. And interbreed. We could call it "rape" but we'll be polite tonight.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 04:21 PM

Ok sorry a lie. I'm 1/8 bushman. I have genetic straight lineage to original eastern cape bushman. Mea culpa. Sorry. And yes we Bushmen influenced all of SA languages.

N***i@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 01:37 PM

Evidence exist that Bantu language modified as a result of continuous social contact, marriage. Today, Nguni languages contain the distinctive three click consonants of the Sans. These are a direct legacy not assimilation and sharing, not of conquest. I'm in a place whose name has no meaning 2 me

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:16 PM

Be careful not to call it colonisation by Bantu tribes, Noel. But everywhere my daddy took me to walk, in the Drakensberg, in the Cedarberg. Always Boesman territory. Show me my ancestors in Zululand? Then I will show you colonisation.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:22 PM

And if you want a personal tour of where us bushman were in South Africa, before being colonised by you Bantu tribes, then let me take you. I still know some of the mountain and valley places. Thanks grandad and daddie. I still walk. Western Cape now. Let me show you.

Lynda Tyrer Jan 27, 2025, 09:11 AM

At least he says it as it is the anc overstepped their bounds in the present govt its like they are happy to destroy what is left of SA.

sean20 Jan 27, 2025, 09:13 AM

The Khoisan sit with the same problem as the Australian, New Zealand, US and Canadian first peoples - to acknowledge them means the admission that they are the true owners of the land and that just doesn't suit the narrative of the invaders. Black and white.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 27, 2025, 09:16 AM

What land where is being expropriated? More details please.

Bob Jan 27, 2025, 01:04 PM

That is about as accurate as it will get. Zimbabwe is down the toilet. SA will follow. Its the African way. Its only the presence of the colonists who are delaying the inevitable.

Michele Rivarola Jan 27, 2025, 11:07 AM

No need to get agitated about a bill which is being referred to the Constitutional Court. The parts that are unconstitutional will be struck off and the rest will remain. If none is struck off then the ANC was correct is signing it into law as it is consistent with SA's Constitution. Quite simple.

Notfor Sissies Jan 27, 2025, 11:46 AM

In Rhodesia, farms that were going concerns were taken over, farmers evicted. The new owners killed the cattle (used for breeding), had a party, destroyed the hones, left the crops to rot. Today Zimbabwe is in the toilet. Do much for land expropriation. It adds to poverty, because of mismanagement.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 01:00 PM

And yes I'm well aware Noel that Khoe-Khoe and bushman blood is very much still alive. Here I am from the 1820 settler battles against the Bantu tribes, where my bushman ancestors fought together with my English ancestors. And apparently made love in war.

William Jan 27, 2025, 08:00 PM

Thank you for these fascinating insights, Arnold. You are quite correct. There is no shortage of evidence about the Bantu / Nguni migration southeast from West Africa, across Central Africa, then down the Eastern side before "hitting" Southern Africa.

Arnold O Managra Jan 27, 2025, 03:51 PM

Just random stuff. Has anyone heard of Hottentots Holland? There's a mountain range etc. The "Hottentots" was from Dutch hoet-en-toots, or something like that, but meaning "stutterer". Because when the Dutch first met my people, all they heard were clicks. We are stutterers.

f***d@g***.com Jan 27, 2025, 05:13 PM

Dont leave to GNU be smarter its what the ANC wants... Try to get as much evidence on corruption while there try fix a few things even without ANC consent beat them at their game dont take it personal even "only" with sports and culture you do more in one day than ANC in a lifetime Min Mackenzie

N***i@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 08:38 AM

The argument about the 1st Afrucans to arrive in SA is only aimed to trivializing land distribution. It is important that African exclusion to land is resolved. The land is an African land, and whether it's Khoi, San or Nguni that claims it, is the rightful person

gertman Jan 28, 2025, 12:03 PM

If the illogical reasoning here that Africa belong to the Africans only, hold water, I suggest you demand all Africans on other continents return to this poverty and mismanaged continent. You'll hear complaints and giggles, that's all. Europeans brought the here...