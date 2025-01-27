Zille calls defeating the ends of justice charge against her in JP Smith office raid ‘absurd’

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams said he had laid charges against DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille over claims she had been tipped off about the police investigation into City of Cape Town Mayco member JP Smith.

On Friday, news broke of a police raid at the offices of DA members Smith and Xanthea Limberg. Both veteran politicians occupy Mayco positions, with Smith responsible for safety and security and Limberg for energy. Smith is also the DA’s Cape Town metro chair.

After the news of the raid broke, Zille told News24 that Smith had approached her at the end of last year about a “politically motivated investigation” against him. “He informed me at the time [about the investigation], though he wasn’t sure if it was a hoax,” Zille told the publication.

It is this statement that Adams – a former Cape Town city councillor – has taken issue with.

Speaking outside the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday, 27 January, Adams said “her party knew about the investigation… she has confessed that she had been tipped off [about] the investigation into the alleged criminality of Alderman JP Smith – that is a contravention of the law”.

He told Daily Maverick he had laid a charge of defeating the ends of justice against Zille. “If this was the ANC, she would have been screaming from the rooftops,” he said.

Zille had not responded to Daily Maverick’s questions by the time of publication. But she addressed the issue on social media platform X where she called it “absurd” as it was Smith himself who had tipped her off about the investigation.

1/4 I write this during a break in chairing the Federal Council of the DA in Johannesburg. Radio broadcasts are reporting the absurd claim that I should be charged with "Defeating the Ends of Justice" in relation to the police search of JP Smith's office. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) January 27, 2025

The raid by the police’s commercial crimes unit prompted calls for Smith and Limberg to be suspended, as was the case with former councillor Malusi Booi who was suspended and then fired from his position as mayoral committee member for human settlements in 2023 when allegations emerged of tender collusion with links to gangsterism.

The Booi raid, police confirmed, was part of an ongoing investigation into “tender fraud in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town municipality”.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said at the time: “Their presence is part of forensic investigations which emanate from a case that is running before courts. Several municipal officials and business owners are facing a myriad of charges that relate to the same investigation.”

Read more: Calls for suspension of Cape Town mayco members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg after police raid offices

When asked what would happen next, Adams said they would cooperate and provide evidence to the police for investigation.

“No one is going to run to the basement to hide … like they did in the Civic Centre on Friday,” Adams said about the arrest in Smith’s office of city official Louis Cason.

On Cason’s arrest, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told Daily Maverick on Monday: “I can confirm that the matter was not enrolled as charges were withdrawn. There was insufficient evidence to secure any conviction on the matter.”

The NCC (then known as the Cape Coloured Congress) won seven City of Cape Town seats in the 2021 municipal elections. It is the fifth-largest party in the council, after the DA (58.33%), African National Congress (18.6%), Economic Freedom Fighters (4.13%) and the Good party (3.81%).

Read more: Cape Coloured Congress says poll results ‘surreal’ as party nips at the heels of DA, ANC and Good party

The party and its leader have made controversial statements on coloured ethnicity and have been vocal on Cape Town housing issues. In 2023, the Cape Argus reported on a R2.5-million tender fraud case involving the maintenance of council-owned housing units. This matter was originally raised in October 2020 by Adams and anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat. Loonat is now an NCC councillor in Cape Town.

In 2024, after the arrest of Booi, Adams told the Cape Times that the arrest had been “a long time coming”.

Booi is due back in court on Friday. The first full sitting of the Cape Town City Council in 2025 is set for Thursday, 30 January. DM