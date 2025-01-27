Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

MUNICIPAL POLITICS

Zille calls defeating the ends of justice charge against her in JP Smith office raid ‘absurd’

Leader of the National Coloured Congress Fadiel Adams has confirmed he laid a charge of defeating the ends of justice on Monday against the DA’s Helen Zille.
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
27 Jan
nkabinde-take2-caryn Leader of the National Coloured Congress Fadiel Adams. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams said he had laid charges against DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille over claims she had been tipped off about the police investigation into City of Cape Town Mayco member JP Smith.

On Friday, news broke of a police raid at the offices of DA members Smith and Xanthea Limberg. Both veteran politicians occupy Mayco positions, with Smith responsible for safety and security and Limberg for energy. Smith is also the DA’s Cape Town metro chair. 

After the news of the raid broke, Zille told News24 that Smith had approached her at the end of last year about a “politically motivated investigation” against him. “He informed me at the time [about the investigation], though he wasn’t sure if it was a hoax,” Zille told the publication.

It is this statement that Adams – a former Cape Town city councillor – has taken issue with. 

Speaking outside the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday, 27 January, Adams said “her party knew about the investigation… she has confessed that she had been tipped off [about] the investigation into the alleged criminality of Alderman JP Smith – that is a contravention of the law”. 

He told Daily Maverick he had laid a charge of defeating the ends of justice against Zille. “If this was the ANC, she would have been screaming from the rooftops,” he said. 

Zille had not responded to Daily Maverick’s questions by the time of publication. But she addressed the issue on social media platform X where she called it “absurd” as it was Smith himself who had tipped her off about the investigation.

The raid by the police’s commercial crimes unit prompted calls for Smith and Limberg to be suspended, as was the case with former councillor Malusi Booi who was suspended and then fired from his position as mayoral committee member for human settlements in 2023 when allegations emerged of tender collusion with links to gangsterism. 

The Booi raid, police confirmed, was part of an ongoing investigation into “tender fraud in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town municipality”. 

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said at the time: “Their presence is part of forensic investigations which emanate from a case that is running before courts. Several municipal officials and business owners are facing a myriad of charges that relate to the same investigation.”

When asked what would happen next, Adams said they would cooperate and provide evidence to the police for investigation.

“No one is going to run to the basement to hide … like they did in the Civic Centre on Friday,” Adams said about the arrest in Smith’s office of city official Louis Cason.

On Cason’s arrest, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told Daily Maverick on Monday: “I can confirm that the matter was not enrolled as charges were withdrawn. There was insufficient evidence to secure any conviction on the matter.”

The NCC (then known as the Cape Coloured Congress) won seven City of Cape Town seats in the 2021 municipal elections. It is the fifth-largest party in the council, after the DA (58.33%), African National Congress (18.6%), Economic Freedom Fighters (4.13%) and the Good party (3.81%).

The party and its leader have made controversial statements on coloured ethnicity and have been vocal on Cape Town housing issues. In 2023, the Cape Argus reported on a R2.5-million tender fraud case involving the maintenance of council-owned housing units. This matter was originally raised in October 2020 by Adams and anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat. Loonat is now an NCC councillor in Cape Town. 

In 2024, after the arrest of Booi, Adams told the Cape Times that the arrest had been “a long time coming”.

Booi is due back in court on Friday. The first full sitting of the Cape Town City Council in 2025 is set for Thursday, 30 January. DM

jackt bloek Jan 28, 2025, 01:21 AM

helen zille refuses to condemn aparrheid israel

cs0834815071 Jan 28, 2025, 06:57 AM

This obviously proves that she is guilty???

andij8537 Jan 28, 2025, 01:21 PM

ANC voters refuse to condemn the ANC as a terrorist organisation.

Graeme Jan 28, 2025, 04:40 PM

Oh that's just absurd. Is that the best you can do against Zille? She was working with the Black Sash in the 1980s. If you don't know who the Black Sash was, look it up.

Cachunk Jan 29, 2025, 09:04 AM

And your useless cadres refuse to condemn the despots/tyrannical regimes in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Rwanda, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Mali, Somalia, etc... Oh and get a dictionary; it's spelled apartheid.

V***z@y***.com Jan 28, 2025, 08:51 AM

Funny how quick everyone is to say he is guilty but he hasn't even been charged yet, but nothing gets said about all the corrupt politicians still in government that has actually been found guilty of corruption!! Double standards by the people of SA &amp; the media.

Peter Atller Jan 28, 2025, 10:37 AM

At grass roots the NCC is doing the legwork, a generational shift is occurring in the coloured community. Tapping into the general dissatisfaction of the community, that has always been there but have never found constructive political expression. The DA is losing the coloured vote.

Charles Jan 28, 2025, 12:59 PM

How do they differ from the PA as McKenzie puts himself forward as the saviour of the coloured community?

Peter Atller Jan 28, 2025, 04:00 PM

they getting around the identity and political power question, that have always been used as political tool against the coloured community. Youngers see the woods for it is, their interests and aspirations are not being imposed but rather finding expression, will sway old voting patterns.

Graeme Jan 28, 2025, 04:44 PM

Is the same Gayton McKenzie that did time for *armed robbery* we are talking about, but is now miraculously rehabilitated? I would love to see a lifestyle audit on him. And for that matter, every politician.

Alan Watkins Jan 28, 2025, 01:23 PM

The people asking for the two COCT officials suspension are making fools of themselves if they and SAPS cannot even say what is alleged against them, let alone provide proof

Alan Watkins Jan 28, 2025, 01:23 PM

