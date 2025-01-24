Orlando Pirates’ José Riveiro has steadily become one of the best foreign coaches in PSL history

There is an Oscar-winning martial arts film from the early 2000s titled Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Its title is derived from the Chinese idiom wò hǔ cáng long. The phrase speaks about hidden talent, much like a tiger lurking in the shadows and ready to pounce. Or a dragon hiding away in a cave until it is disturbed.

This Chinese idiom is the perfect description of how the tenure of Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has unfolded since his arrival on South Africa’s shores back in 2022. As a little-known coach whose experience had primarily come from coaching in Finland, his appointment naturally raised some eyebrows.

Riveiro handled these snide remarks about his abilities with the agility of a tiger, as well as the grace of a dragon in full flight. Almost three years after his appointment, Riveiro has silenced all his critics. The Spaniard now has five major trophies to his name since his arrival.

Three in a row

Orlando Pirates celebrate winning the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on 5 October 2024. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / BackpagePix

In October 2024, he and Pirates won the MTN8 for a third time in a row as they trounced Stellenbosch 3-1 in the final. It was a Premier Soccer League (PSL) record for consecutive overall wins in the competition.

To add to his three MTN8 gold medals, Riveiro also has two Nedbank Cups under his belt. This success came as Riveiro spent time away from his young daughter and his wife, who remained in Spain when he came to South Africa.

This void has been filled by the constant affection that South African soccer fans have shown him after he proved them wrong. In fact, it is not uncommon to hear Pirates supporters at Orlando Stadium breaking into song to praise Riveiro.

“It’s something special, to feel that love. It’s happening for the first time in my life. It’s their way of expressing their gratitude, for the show [we put on] and the three points. They make me feel special,” Riveiro told Marawa Sports Worldwide about his time in South Africa.

As the Buccaneers begin their second Nedbank Cup defence with a clash against Richards Bay on Sunday, 26 January, Riveiro and his men have an opportunity to make more history. In the PSL era (starting in 1996), no team has won the competition three times.

SuperSport United, Santos and Pirates all have a brace. Riveiro can further cement his legacy with another hat-trick in a knockout competition, which would please the soft-spoken and humble tactician.

“It means quite a lot. Firstly, because I’m developing my career abroad, which is not easy. The South African league is complex, and the responsibility of my position is not a small one. So, to have completed two and a half seasons already, and coach as many games as I have… Not many people have done it,” Riveiro said.

“We’ve shown the capacity to be resilient in the difficult moments during those 100 games. We’ve also been capable of delivering. That’s the reason why we’re still here. Because that’s what football is; it’s about results,” the Spanish coach said.

“But at the same time, the urgency of our position does not give one the opportunity to think so much about what is done. It’s always about the next game. We are not at the end of the season, and there’s still a lot to do,” Riveiro said.

Of course, as much as Riveiro would love to add to his knockout trophy haul with another victory in the Cup, the one trophy he craves the most is the Premiership. This even though this season the Buccaneers are into the knockouts of the Champions League for the first time since 2013, when they reached the final.

“For me it’s the most important competition, in every country. More than the Champions League… It’s the place where you test yourself week in, week out,” said Riveiro on potentially winning the league title this season.

Read more: If anyone can beat Sundowns it’s Pirates, says analyst and former midfield magician Teko Modise

As it stands, Riveiro is well on his way to usurping treble-winning former Pirates coach Ruud Krol as the coach with the most matches at the helm for the club.

Krol managed 119 during his three-year tenure with the Buccaneers, while Riveiro reached a century of matches with the Sea Robbers when they beat Richards Bay 1-0 in November 2024.

Riveiro has already transformed disdain and scepticism into admiration. With a bit more success to his name with the Bucs, he can push even further to join the likes of Ted Dumitru and Muhsin Ertuğral as a foreign coach with lasting legacy in South African soccer. DM