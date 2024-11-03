During his playing days, Teko Modise (41) was one of the most exciting players to watch in the South African Premiership. He was a creative midfielder who effortlessly combined the township style of soccer that South African fans revere with the technical ability needed to succeed at the highest level.
Modise played for teams such as SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City, and also represented Bafana Bafana more than 60 times – including at the 2010 World Cup on home soil.
For his control of the midfield and magical feet, he earned nicknames such as “the Navigator” and “the General”. Since hanging up his boots in 2019, the Meadowlands-born star has worked for SuperSport as a soccer analyst and commentator.
It is with this analytical lens that Modise told Daily Maverick that Mamelodi Sundowns are still the team to beat in South Africa despite their start to the 2024/25 campaign not being as strong as last season, when they clinched their seventh consecutive Premier Soccer League (PSL) championship title.
“It’s going to be very difficult for teams to beat Sundowns in terms of the league,” he said, pointing out that Sundowns achieved their victory with many games played – something that has not been tested in a while in other teams.
“If Sundowns have been so dominant, winning the league seven times in a row while playing Champions League, imagine if they were not playing Champions League. How much more dominant would they be?
“So, it will be a test for other teams [whether they can remain competitive while competing in Africa].”
Modise was speaking at the announcement of Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi as a Hollywoodbets ambassador.
Modise is correct in his assertion. What made Sundowns’ historic run last season special was that they juggled a number of domestic competitions with playing in Africa. Not only did they reach the semifinals of the Champions League, they also won the inaugural African Football League.
They played many more games than any of their domestic rivals, yet that did not stop Masandawana from almost making history by playing a whole league campaign without tasting defeat.
They would eventually be undone by Modise’s other former club, City, losing 1-0 to them on the final day of the season.
Pirates’ fortunes
So far this season, Orlando Pirates have already defended their MTN8 title for the third time in a row. They sit comfortably at the summit in the league with six wins in as many games. This is the joint best start to a league campaign in the PSL era.
During the 2002/2003 season, the Sea Robbers also went six for six at the beginning. They would eventually be crowned South African champions after that solid start. However, the circumstances are different this time around.
“For Orlando Pirates, the true test will be how they juggle so many games within a season. The supporters will say the coach must prioritise,” Modise said.
“But in football every game is important. There is no way you can sacrifice one trophy with the hope that you might win another…[You] want to win every game you play.
“We’ve seen the structure that Orlando Pirates has – how difficult they are to beat. They are an exciting team. We’ve been saying for years that they are the only team that can compete with Mamelodi Sundowns. Now they are a team that’s actually competing with Sundowns.
“They have quality and depth. They also have the winning mentality, plus they have tasted the glory. The coach [José Riveiro] has also been consistent. It’s been a while since a Pirates coach lasted this long. The fans are also back in the stadium, so they have all the ingredients needed to become South African champions,” Modise said.
“But they have not competed with Sundowns while playing in the Champions League… Sundowns have the experience of being able to juggle cup competitions while remaining dominant in the league. It will be foolish for people to start writing off Sundowns [so early in the season] after they have dominated for so many years.”
Chiefs rise
Modise took time to compliment new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi for the positive energy surrounding the club early in the season. Amakhosi have not won a major trophy since 2015.
In the past they played like they were carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders. Under Nabi, however, they appear unshackled.
“When Kaizer Chiefs are playing better, football in South Africa becomes exciting because they are the most followed team. So, with them doing a bit better, the football conversations become bigger and better. The product of the PSL becomes better,” Modise told Daily Maverick.
“They have a coach who still has to prove himself in his first season. But as things stand, they are looking good. They are now looking like a team that can compete. The mentality of the players has changed.
“So that is exciting for the country. You always want to have the ‘big three’ on form. But again, it’s still early in the season – the season normally starts in the second round of the campaign. That’s where you see who is who. That’s when the top eight teams start seeding themselves. The relegation teams start fighting.”
Young players to the fore
Modise commended the coaches of the PSL, including those at the big teams, for placing their trust in youngsters. There are a number of exciting young players who have been trusted by their coaches in all the teams, and they have delivered.
“We’ve always had talented youngsters, but they were never given opportunities because we had coaches with old methods. Now we have coaches who believe in youngsters and a new methodology, plus new systems. Not every youngster should get an opportunity, but the ones with obvious quality should,” Modise said.
With fewer than 10 matches played, it is still quite early in the season. However, there is hope that some of the themes that have prevailed so far this season can persist.
“As much as relegation becomes interesting, we also want to see the competitiveness in winning the league. You don’t want to get bored speaking about the league in February, realising that the league is gone. As a player, you lose motivation to play.
“Hence, I would want it to go down to the wire,” Modise said. DM
