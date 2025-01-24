Daily Maverick
JOZI BLUES

Johannesburg leadership crisis: Helen Botes appointed acting COO despite legal and ethical concerns

DA in council says the appointment was not ratified and they will take it to the national government.
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
24 Jan
greg-SIU-JPC option 2 Johannesburg Property Company CEO Helen Botes. (Photo: Supplied)

While mayor Dada Morero could not appoint trouble-prone Johannesburg Property Company CEO Helen Botes as acting city manager, she was this week appointed acting chief operating officer (COO), a powerful role for one of the ANC’s most senior cadres in the city. 

Sources have told the Daily Maverick that she had already called in heads of department on Thursday 23 January 2025, laying out an agenda which, they allege, makes it sound as if she is city manager.

‘Not ratified by council’

Morero’s spokesperson Chris Vondo said the council had ratified the appointment, but DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said: “If that is the case, no report has come to council. I’ve checked and no communication was sent out on her appointment.” She said the Municipal Systems Act set out that the COO appointment also had to be ratified by the council.

“It’s unfortunate that the City continues to violate the Municipal Systems Act in regard to the appointment of senior managers,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku. The act says that a council must appoint an acting manager directly accountable to the municipal manager (in this case Acting City Manager Tshepo Makola). 

“The DA will be writing to the executive mayor to get clarity as none of the councillors have been informed of this and council only sits next week. It seems clear the City has not learned anything from the cases it has lost, and is bent on ignoring the rule of law,” she added on 24 January.

Former city manager Floyd Brink had to quit in December 2024 after the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg ratified an earlier judgment that found his appointment illegal. Johannesburg Property Company spokesperson Lucky Sindane confirmed that Botes had moved to the acting COO role this week, and said Musah Makhunga was acting CEO of the R10-billion City property portfolio of 29,001 properties.

Botes, a senior ANC figure in Johannesburg, is like a cat with nine lives. She has survived scandal after scandal, and it is well known that she covets the city manager’s role, which would make her even more powerful as a political entrepreneur and power broker. She is close to Morero who wanted to appoint her last year, but stopped short after she was named in the Usindiso Commission of Inquiry report by Judge Sisi Khampepe as the official responsible for the entity that had let the building reach the state of disrepair that saw it go up in flames in August 2023. The tragic fire claimed 76 lives and left hundreds of people homeless.

 The report said: “The Board of Directors of the Johannesburg Property Company must consider taking appropriate action against Ms Botes, the Chief Executive Officer of the Johannesburg Property Company, for the total disregard of managing the Usindiso building despite knowledge of the disastrous state since at least 2019.” It placed responsibility for the fire on the Johannesburg Property Company. “The COJ (City of Johannesburg) and its entities, including Johannesburg Property Company, must bear the responsibility, in part, for what ultimately became the tragedy of the 31 August 2023 fire.”

Packed with ANC cadres

Botes has escaped accountability because the Johannesburg Property Company board is packed with ANC cadres. Its chairperson is also the Johannesburg ANC deputy chairperson, Simon Motha. Botes also escaped censure for her role in a multimillion-rand PPE scandal reported by Mark Heywood.  Throughout her tenure, there have been reports of property leasing scandals, the most recent reported here by Daily Maverick

The mayor’s office had its water and electricity cut after ANC property mogul Lonwabo Sambudla did not pay his utility bill on time (he says the billing was disputed).  This is part of a megabillion-rand property deal that has seen Botes empty out the Metro Centre to put staff into leased buildings, often in deals with Sambudla and others. The Metro Centre will be rebuilt at a cost of more than R2-billion over 10 years in a plan criticised by many property developers in Johannesburg as completely over-specced.  

In December, Johannesburg’s fleet was grounded for non-payment. The City is in deficit and its operations are debt-financed, but Botes is also pushing hard for what she calls her legacy project. This is the R27-billion Southern Farms development in Devland for which she needs a powerful City job to push through. In this interview with Heidi Giokos on eNCA, Botes said she may consider applying for the role of city manager, and she also said that she considered the development of Southern Farms a success. DM

This is a developing story.

David Kramer Jan 24, 2025, 06:05 PM

Goodness me. The ANC certainly knows how to pick them and is certainly hellbent on doing so.

virginia crawford Jan 24, 2025, 07:19 PM

Not so much 9 lives as 76 death on her watch. I avoided conscience because it doesn't seem she has one. No one who has overseen the destruction of the CBD should have a job! COperating Officer: the operation was a success, but the patient died. World Class City, my foot.

Gareth Dickens Jan 24, 2025, 10:08 PM

Whenever innuendoes arise in Capetown, there is a counter smear on Durbs or Jozi. Alleged malfeasance is suddenly proffered. The DA cult picks on the nod &amp; wink. Then the predictable orgy of whataboutism ensues. JP Smith's &amp; Xanthea Limberg offices were raided by the SAPS today ala Malusi Booi.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 25, 2025, 06:39 AM

I live in Jhb &amp; don't align with any Political Party Gareth. My home is an ANC 'Crime Scene' &amp; Botes has been facilitating Gauteng ANC corruption for years. It's how she got and keeps her job. In fact, I would go so far as to say, corruption is her job!

Pieter van de Venter Jan 25, 2025, 06:40 AM

And??

Walter Spatula Jan 25, 2025, 07:42 AM

The of either Smith or Limberg being dirty is zero.

keith.ciorovich Jan 25, 2025, 01:03 PM

If the criminal justice ministry did its job many in the ruling party would have in been in orange overalls. Those police raids you mentioned are a stich up.

Robbed Blind Jan 25, 2025, 03:02 PM

Did you read the story? There are a dozen referenced stories to these specific Joburg politicians corrupt dealings, some with tragic consequences. The difference in CPT is corrupt officials get fired/arrested. You’re making it seem like the DA are the corrupt ones lol

D'Esprit Jan 26, 2025, 07:07 AM

If you live in Joburg, shame on you for trying to deflect from the disgusting state the ANC has left our city in. If not, then you have no idea just how completely they've plundered city coffers through systemic corruption.

Gretha Jan 25, 2025, 06:46 AM

Helen Botes is a perennial newsmaker for all the wrong reasons. She really comes across as a mafia Don. It is simply not possible to have her fingers in so many pies, survives so many scandals, sways so much influence in the ANC without being seriously connected with organised crime. Dig deeper

Just Jan 25, 2025, 08:59 AM

It's time the people of Joburg rose up and marched against the ANC sedition, incompetence, corruption and mismanagement. Take the appointment to court.

virginia crawford Jan 25, 2025, 04:21 PM

Stop paying rates! And take them to court.

Ian Gwilt Jan 25, 2025, 09:45 AM

They do not give a toss about reaction or consequence The deals are here for today and someone has to eat more

Just Jan 25, 2025, 10:07 AM

One of Botes' many crimes is awarding the Office Space Optimisation RFP tender to Zuma's (then) Son-in-law. This had irregularity written all over it right from the start. The scale of this tender was hidden over a number of tenders.

jackt bloek Jan 25, 2025, 08:58 PM

The ANC does not know that the South African govenment spends more on people of Johannesburg with 5 million people than what the Mozambqiuean govenment spends on whole of Mozambique with 33 million. If ANC puts questionable people into top positions, we will see 90% drop in income.

Una West Jan 26, 2025, 10:09 AM

Utterly shameless, a blatant insult to the people of Gauteng. Are there any upstanding ANC members willing to stand up to this rot?

Cachunk Jan 26, 2025, 11:03 AM

Um, no. “Upstanding” and “anc” do not belong in the same sentence.

User Jan 26, 2025, 12:05 PM

Botes retains power because she knows exactly which correct boxes to tick. Dishonesty. Corruption. Arrogance. Power grabbing. Self enrichment. etc. etc.

Ian Gwilt Jan 27, 2025, 08:22 AM

And where the cupboards are containing the skeletons

Jacques Wessels Jan 26, 2025, 12:50 PM

The reason for this on going saga is a lack of civil society involvement &amp; taking accountability. Surely accept if you are a politician yourself, no one can trust in the current political structure. Get involved join community structures eg Jozi my Jozi, Rate Payers etc DO SOMETHING &amp; ACCOUNTABILITY

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 09:46 PM

The ANC is going to turn JOBURG CBD into Kinshaha, Lagos or Mogadishu

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 09:48 PM

Joburg used to be symbol of Africa's wealth now JOBURG CBD under ANC is symbol of ANC COLLAPSE

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 09:50 PM

Joburg under the ANC has a higher murder rate than countries in war We are truelly a special bunch

jackt bloek Jan 26, 2025, 09:54 PM

There is determination by ANC to pursue policies and people that will turn JOBURG into Port o Prince

william moir Jan 27, 2025, 11:26 AM

And still the ANC appoints criminals into powerful positions

Andrew Blaine Jan 27, 2025, 07:26 PM

It reminds me of the quotation "We are the party of the people, but not all the people"!