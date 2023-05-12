Defend Truth

METRO CENTRE EXCESS

Joburg coalition plans to blow R2-billion on tarting up its own offices as city services collapse 

Joburg coalition plans to blow R2-billion on tarting up its own offices as city services collapse 
General view during the City of Johannesburg council meeting to discuss vote for Section 79 portfolio on January 27, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
By Ferial Haffajee
12 May 2023
0

At the same time, it’s signing a R1.8-billion World Bank loan to fund shortfalls.

The new Joburg mayor

mayors

New Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda of Al-Jama-ah. He was elected at the 16th extraordinary council meeting on 5 May 2023 after the resignation of Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad from the position in April 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sydney Seshibedi)

and the City’s ANC-led coalition are expected to ink a deal that will cost R2-billion to refurbish the Metro Centre, which has fallen into disrepair and after an adverse health and safety inspection.

But the opposition says this is a waste as city services collapse in the country’s financial capital.

 

The City is in financial distress and plans to borrow R5.5-billion over the medium term; it is also about to sign a loan deal with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation for R1.8-billion this year.

After a fire on the ground floor of the metro building in March, the plans have been accelerated.

In a proposal to Gwamanda’s first council sitting on Friday 12 May, the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) says health and safety inspectors found the building unsafe in a July 2022 inspection. It says that civil and structural challenges have rendered it “inhabitable [sic], hazardous and a life-threatening risk to all its occupants”.

The JPC proposes two options, both equally expensive. It wants to “decant” staff into new office space for periods ranging from five years to almost 10 years, costing an estimated R120-million a year.

Then, it wants to refurbish the metro building at an additional cost. “The kind of refurbishment is required to comply with the Confirmatory Notice (of the Department of Employment and Labour) and Engineers Report is currently estimated at R800-million.” 

The JPC proposes two options: to fund the repairs and the refurb off the balance sheet or to enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) where a private company or consortium undertakes the repairs and extensions and then leases the property back to the City with repayments, usually over 20 years.

Council chambers, Metro Centre

Council chambers during the 16th extraordinary council meeting which has the election of a new mayor for the City of Johannesburg as an item on 5 May, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi)

A privately built and run state-of-the-art Joburg City campus

The MMC for Finance, Dada Morero, told Daily Maverick that the City had already lodged the PPP with the National Treasury. This extended plan includes a campus including private offices, restaurants and retail, city offices, a city hall, and a public and private metro square.

“The calculations estimated that the complete redevelopment of the Metro Centre will be R2-billion. The City will put the existing land and buildings as part of the PPP. We will only fund the PPP if it is for bulk services. This is how we do our land developments. We provide the land and the private sector with the funding.

“The R850-million is for when we don’t use the PPP model but we decided to only refurbish the current building. I must add that the Project has been registered with the National Treasury,” said Morero.

DA councillor and representative for Group Corporate and Shared Services (which oversees facilities) Leah Nott said Council had not passed the PPP. All capital projects have to be approved by the Council.

“Engineers confirmed that the building is not in danger of collapsing,” said Nott, who said the JPC had been trying to put through the big spend for years. “These are fixable issues that the City can achieve by moving people out of sections of the building. It’s items like fixing the lifts, putting strips on stairs and corridor lighting. You can fix most things in three months. Engineers (said they) can’t confirm that the building is in danger of collapsing.” She said that the JPC failed to maintain the Metro Centre adequately. 

“The City should be prioritising water, electricity and refuse collection. City Power is in crisis,” said Nott. 

City services collapsing

According to officials, Johannesburg power cuts and rolling blackouts mean the City is effectively on Stage 8 or Stage 9 blackouts. Citizens regularly have multi-day power cuts as City Power battles to tamp down an R9.11-billion overdraft. Councillors say the entity has lost R1.36-billion in the past three months as collections are down. It has been late paying contractors and suffered shortages of parts, extending the time of outages.

Michelle Banda has reported on the Joburg Water crisis here and here

Electricity, water and rates tariffs are set to go up by 18.65%; 9.3% and 5.3%, respectively, but a property revaluation could see increases shoot up if objections are not successful. 

According to reports, Johannesburg has more than 30,000 open potholes and reinstatement holes (when water pipe repairs leave gashes in roads) at any one time. The R2-billion for the refurbishment will come from services, says Nott. “It’s a tenderpreneur scheme waiting to happen,” she believes. Tenderpreneurship is where businesses close to politicians in power win government tenders and make substantial profit margins. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Maverick News

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
SA set to démarche US ambassador on bombshell Russian ammunition accusations
Maverick News

SA set to démarche US ambassador on bombshell Russian ammunition accusations
After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel
South Africa

After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Maverick News

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.