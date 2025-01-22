South Africa not worried about relationship with US under Trump, Ramaphosa says

- South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he was not worried about the country's relationship with the US under President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa said he spoke to Trump after his US election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.

"I'm not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him, and we both said we are looking forward to continued dealings and engagements," he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over.

Read more: Trump, trade tariffs and a golden opportunity - the strategic role South Africa will play in G20 discussions in the next year

Ramaphosa said South Africa would work with the US to prepare it for its G20 presidency.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)