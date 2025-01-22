Daily Maverick
WEF DAVOS

South Africa not worried about relationship with US under Trump, Ramaphosa says

In a display of diplomatic bravado, Cyril Ramaphosa reassured the world from Davos that he’s as cool as a cucumber about South Africa's ties with the Trump administration, claiming a chat with the man himself left him optimistic about their future engagements.
cyril South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on during the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Reuters
By Reuters
22 Jan 2025
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he was not worried about the country's relationship with the US under President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa said he spoke to Trump after his US election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.

"I'm not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him, and we both said we are looking forward to continued dealings and engagements," he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, after which the US takes over.

Ramaphosa said South Africa would work with the US to prepare it for its G20 presidency.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)

User Jan 23, 2025, 09:17 AM

“I’m not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him, and we both said we are looking forward to continued dealings and engagements,” Thus Rama is already kissing the ring and waiting in line with the begging bowl.

markgcfriedman Jan 23, 2025, 09:14 PM

So Cyril spoke to Trump. Trump will do what Trump does. Look at the orders he enacted the day he was inaugurated. He loves Israel and he and hi team takes what SA has attempted to do at the ICJ personally. I think Cyril is hoping against hope that business as usual will prevail. I doubt it though

diploscholar187 Jan 28, 2025, 09:39 AM

This is typical of President's arrogance. As if the ANC has not gone out of its way to annoy especially the Republicans in Congress: Ukraine, the alliance with Russia, China, BRICS, ham-fisted attempts to move away from the US dollar.