Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

This article is more than a year old

TRUMP, UNLEASHED ANALYSIS

US presidential inauguration — this was not just one of those weeks, that’s for sure

The Middle East ceasefire and new US President Donald Trump’s inauguration have made the past few days among the most consequential in years. While the ceasefire can offer some modest hope for better, the new president’s inauguration speech careened down a dangerous highway at high speed, without restraints.
Brooks-Trump-inauguration MAIN Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President as his son Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC on 20 January 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kevin Lamarque / Pool)
J Brooks Spector
By J Brooks Spector
20 Jan 2025
Facebook
182

Many people probably have become too comfortable with calling an event, or even a series of closely connected events, as momentous. But, sometimes, things really are momentous. The past several days have now, without doubt, met that standard — and then some for America, and the world.

One part of this has been the confluence of an actual Middle Eastern ceasefire combined with the first steps in a new release of some of the hostages seized on 7 October 2023 and then held thereafter by Hamas — in an exchange for a significant number of Arab prisoners that have been held by the Israelis. No matter how limited these first steps may be, they are, ironically, also a direct outcome of the brutal fighting that has occurred in addition to some recent, seismic changes in the region.

But, beyond that, this process was taking place as Donald J Trump, rising from the near-politically dead, has now been inaugurated as America’s 45th — or 47th — president, depending on how one counts discontinuous four-year terms of office.

In fact, what Trump has now accomplished is something previously only achieved by one other president — Grover Cleveland — way back at the end of the 19th century. Yes, Theodore Roosevelt did attempt this in 1912 as a third-party candidate, but he was unsuccessful in that effort.

Middle East ceasefire

A Palestinian family passes destroyed houses in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, on20 January 2025, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mohammed Saber)
A Palestinian family passes destroyed houses in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, on20 January 2025, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mohammed Saber)

Substantially the same Middle East ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement had been mooted in May 2024 by then-President Joe Biden’s team, but it was apparently “slow walked” by the respective combatants — Hamas and Israel — who presumably had very different ideas about how to end the ongoing bloodshed.

But, as the conflict dragged on and on, and the casualties, damage and destruction continued to mount, several things have now pushed the parties into this agreement. 

One was the realisation there was no obvious plan B in the ongoing fighting — for either side. While the destruction continued, there was no real vision of how the fighting would end, and that meant there was no real end in sight. 

Second was the massive strategic shift in the region that included the collapse of the al-Assad regime in Syria and thus the rupturing of an easy supply line from Iran to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. 

Further, there were the major casualties inflicted on Hezbollah and Hamas by the Israeli Defence Force. And there was a realisation in Iran that their air defence systems were virtually useless against determined Israeli attacks. 

Meanwhile, within Israel itself, the continuing protests over the lack of progress in the repatriation of the hostages taken on 7 October, and, importantly, a public belief by many that their country’s prime minister simply was not doing nearly enough to prioritise the hostages’ return. 

Collectively, these pressures were beginning to push Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu towards agreeing to a ceasefire, despite strenuous disagreement by cabinet members from the two small far-right political parties.

In reaching this outcome, there was also the active involvement of Steve Witkoff, the US president-elect’s representative, working in tandem with the Biden team in the negotiations, thereby giving a real sense to the Israelis that the time had come to reach an agreement, even if the Israeli hostages would be released only in small numbers through an extended, three-step process.

That, of course, would still leave some of the hostages in the hands of their captors, but it has given hope to the families of the hostages that progress is finally underway.

Of course, it remains an open question if the succeeding steps of the new agreement will be carried out without difficulties from the parties — or if there would be precipitate military actions that trigger further hostilities — either from Gaza, southern Lebanon, the Houthis, by the Israelis, or elsewhere. Time will tell, but the incoming US president seems intent on both bolstering the Israelis and chivvying Hamas into staying on-side on the ceasefire.

Oath of Office

US President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump look on. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Chip Somodevilla / POOL)
US President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump look on. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Chip Somodevilla / Pool)

In the meantime, precisely at noon on 20 January, Donald Trump, the president-elect, took the oath of office specified in the Constitution, an oath taken by every president since George Washington, and then, without ceremony, Joe Biden was now the former president and Donald Trump was ready to move back into the White House for the second time. 

In response to the predicted frigid weather, the actual oath-taking took place in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, rather than on the West side of the building, facing the National Mall as had been the norm for many decades. The last time an interior oath-taking took place was during Ronald Reagan’s 1985 swearing-in when the weather was also especially cold. 

In his inauguration speech after the oath taking, the new president started with his now-standard catchphrases about “America first”, the weaponisation of the justice department, and making the country freer and “more exceptional” than ever before. 

He lambasted that nasty radical left elite for destroying the country and for allowing all those criminal or mentally disturbed illegal immigrants to enter the country to carry out their treacheries. 

Naturally, it was a quick shift onward to attacking the government’s incompetence in fighting California’s fires and North Carolina’s hurricane, and the failing educational and public health systems.

He then went on to say — explicitly — that God had saved him from an assassin’s bullet to “make America great again”. As a result of his divinely supported victory, he promised to bring back prosperity and safety to all citizens and that “January 20th is liberation day”.

Then it was off to discuss electoral politics and how he had won the vote in the swing states and among black and brown Americans. Given that this day was Martin Luther King Day, his administration would “strive to make his dream come true”. 

Southern border emergency

Then he went on to announce there would be a “revolution of common sense”. There will be a declaration of a national emergency at the southern border and all illegal entry will be halted and the government will begin driving millions of illegal immigrants out of the country. He added that, “I will send troops to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.” Oh, and the drug cartels too, they’re toast, or something.

By Trump’s fiat, his cabinet is now charged with bringing down prices, somehow, and there will be a new “drill baby, drill” policy for oil and gas. “We will be a rich nation again…  And we will repeal the Green New Deal.” 

The entire trade system will be changed and a new tariff regime is coming via a new external revenue service with the revenue coming from foreign sources. 

And then there is that new department of government efficiency. He added that he will also sign an executive order to end any restrictions on free speech, along with returning law and order in the cities. 

Oh, and by the way, there will be no more engineering on race in any government programmes and offices. In case his audiences haven’t been paying attention to his campaign speeches, he now pledged that “there are only two genders — male and female”.

The audience applauds after US President Donald Trump concludes his remarks after being sworn in as the 47th President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on 20 January 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Saul Loeb / Pool)
The audience applauds after US President Donald Trump concludes his remarks after being sworn in as the 47th President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on 20 January 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Saul Loeb / Pool)

Shifting those gears, Trump told his audience he wanted to be a peacemaker even as he took full credit for the ceasefire in the Middle East. Then it was just a short hop on to the Panama Canal and how America had been cheated and mistreated by Panama, that China was operating the canal and then, hold on to your hats, “We’re taking it back.”

Then it was off to his pledge to end a chronic disease epidemic, whatever that meant, and then he would send astronauts to Mars. (At that moment, the television cameras cut to Elon Musk as he grinned ear to ear, since that is one of his pet projects.) 

Beginning his final perorations, he delivered a rhetorical paean to manifest destiny, with the capstone of Trump’s epic return from the dead. He wound up his campaign speech, a speech not so cleverly pretending to be an inaugural address, with his promise, “We will win like never before.” 

It is a safe bet it will not go down in history as one of the great speeches of American political and social life but it will be studied assiduously at home and abroad for an understanding of what in the world Donald Trump really wants to do in his new term of office.

In the hours after the oath of office, the usual inauguration parade — unusually — took place inside a downtown sports arena, populated by a crowd of Maga-ites, instead of rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue for the crowds that would have gathered.

Executive orders

Later that day, President Donald Trump was to go back to the White House to begin his heavy-lifting, arduous task of signing a folder of new executive orders. 

Among them are a number of orders positioned to roll back various policies of the Biden administration — and even a few from as far back as the Barack Obama administration. 

These included stiff measures leading towards the deportation of vast numbers of illegal immigrants/undocumented aliens, and even an effort to revoke birthright citizenship, despite being stipulated in the Constitution. 

Among other measures, there will also be executive orders attempting to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America (something not in the purview of any president), and Mount Denali back to Mount McKinley in Alaska (something that a president conceivably could do). Trump is a serious fanboy of former President McKinley from the late 1800s, and renaming a mountain would reverse a decision undertaken by President Obama years ago, formally giving the mountain its traditional Native American name.

Taken as a whole, the roster of executive orders is a mix of symbolic Maga red meat, as well as policies aimed at lessening government regulations on the energy sector and those tougher stances on immigration.

Trump’s first executive orders as President:

Peaceful transfer, rocky road ahead

Nevertheless, in a modest way, the solemnity of a peaceful transfer of power from one chief executive to another has been reasserted (despite Trump’s extraordinary speech), standing in stark contrast to 6 January 2021 when a Trump-inspired mob had attempted to seize the Capitol and prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president. 

This time around, adult behaviour basically prevailed, even if Donald Trump’s rhetorical excesses were unrelenting in his formal speech and then in a second presentation to his supporters.

Nevertheless, there is a feeling the new Trump administration is going to be a dangerous, uncontrollable roller coaster ride. New York Times columnist David Brooks argued, “…Trump is the most consequential president since Ronald Reagan. He does represent a fundamental shift in our national politics. It’s a turn away from rule by the educated class to rule by people who think the educated class is self-serving and incompetent. It’s a turn away from the postwar internationalism and back toward mercantilist nationalism. It’s a turn away from classical liberalism toward something semi-post-liberal.

“Disruption is clearly the point for Trump. I don’t believe Trump or the people around him understand much about how government operates; I don’t think they understand how hard it is to create effective change. I think they will destroy or degrade the institutions they mean to disrupt…

“…My gut instinct tells me that this will be a foreign policy presidency, and will revolve around China. If China goes ahead and invades Taiwan, that will change everything. The good news is that I think Trump scares the Chinese more than any other American politician. As a power-hungry thug, I think he understands Xi better than most politicians. So maybe he will be effective against China. On the other hand, foreign policy is complicated.

“Confronting one of your leading trading partners is complicated. It all takes decades of experience and relationships. Who’s going to do that in the Trump administration? Pete Hegseth? We’re in the most dangerous security moment in 80 years, and we’ve never had a group of leaders so unprepared for what’s about to hit them.”

As a result, the incoming Trump administration is going to have its hands full, right from day one, well beyond that passel of executive orders, the inaugural balls and other symbolic moments, and beyond fancifully renaming international bodies of water or an Alaskan mountain.

There is the ongoing war in Ukraine that the new president has airily pronounced he can solve with a single phone call; and there are the Chinese intentions regarding Taiwan that may well become the biggest crisis of Trump administration v2.0, especially as that issue overlaps with quarrels about tariffs, TikTok, and yet other trade issues.

Both of these issues are in addition to a multifaceted Middle East crisis. 

Through it all, we will be here at Daily Maverick, helping you make sense of it all. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
johangro Jan 21, 2025, 05:48 AM

Welcome back, Mr Trump.

M***o@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:12 AM

A great guy is back

Rod MacLeod Jan 21, 2025, 08:32 AM

Isolationist, bully, liar, friend of Jeffrey Epstein, mysogynist, prostitute engager, serial divorcer, importer of foreign brides, idiot, medical illiterate, burger eater, universal creep. Just trying to understand what makes him a "great guy"?

D Rod Jan 21, 2025, 08:43 AM

Considering the alternative, yes.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 09:25 AM

And FYI, Melania did not need to be "imported". She is from a loving, well to do family, and was already a very successful model when he met her at a party. It's irresponsible to make such ridiculous comments, esp about this highly intelligent, independent thinking, loyal and stunning First Lady

User Jan 21, 2025, 09:49 AM

What is/was the alternative?

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 10:05 AM

Felicity you really do buy it all..hope you purchased some of their crypto coins

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 09:33 AM

The flock have spoken. The Messiah has returned. Don't question Him.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 21, 2025, 10:24 AM

@Felicity: Did Donny meet her at one of the numerous Epstein parties he attended on the island? I've certainly seen photos of the pres and first lady, posing with Jeffery and Ghislaine (which, in hindsight, is not really a good look - though Donny has admitted to liking them young...)

Just another Jan 21, 2025, 12:20 PM

So, I assume that you don't like him?

John Jan 21, 2025, 03:07 PM

A really great Guy, even saved by god to lead the USA, if not the world, to the promised land. Yeh, sure!! Rod, you are spot on, it is hard to imagine a more unsuitable character to lead to so-called free world..

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 03:12 PM

You forgot treasonous and bad fake tanner.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 08:42 AM

Great guy indeed...and I will so enjoy seeing egg on the faces of all these know it all nay sayers...who imply that Trump will be worse than Biden, generally considered to be the worst US pres ever...and that's apart from being mentally compromised from his first day in office. Trump will succeed!

Rod MacLeod Jan 21, 2025, 11:52 AM

He did worse than Obama last time round. In fact, quite possibly the worst performing President. Insanity (ask any ANC supporter) is doing the same thing (voting for Trump in this case) and expecting a different outcome.

jeff.pillay Jan 22, 2025, 09:33 AM

Egg on your face. He won

Trenton Carr Jan 21, 2025, 03:50 PM

This has to be a bot.

d***y@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 06:15 PM

After Biden's performance , it is a very low bar , but alas Biden has left him a bed of nails . But am for the Tax cuts since 50 % of US stock market is owned by foreigners including our pensions, so we benefit with lower corporate tax, lower the better.

j***6@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:44 AM

Great times ahead for America and the world

Trenton Carr Jan 21, 2025, 03:51 PM

Another bot.

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 10:07 AM

Strange that so many people consider the dark triad of personality traits as a "great guy". Narcissism, machiavelliansim and psychopathy seem to be traits you admire. I wonder what that says about you? There must be a parallel universe where this makes someone "great".

Just another Jan 21, 2025, 12:25 PM

Show me a leader of a nation or large corporation who doesn't display those traits. He doesn't skirt around issues and dance to the tune of others. He faces them head on and calls a spade a spade. Foreign leaders know not to mess with him because he WILL make life difficult for them.

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 01:12 PM

John, there are leaders of many organisations and nations that do not display these traits. Yes, politics and the corporate world attract an outsized number of them. That doesn't mean you should admire them. He doesn't 'dance to the tune of others' because he believes he is God.

Richard Kennard Jan 22, 2025, 12:57 PM

“He’s not the messiah. He’s a very naughty boy.”

Stu McCro Jan 21, 2025, 01:25 PM

Could it also possibly be why the world is where it is today because we value, promote and vote in psychopaths? Just because it happens doesn't make it good for anyone.

Trenton Carr Jan 21, 2025, 03:52 PM

Trump is about to learn that the rational world will not stand for his BS any more.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 12:38 PM

Are you a psychologist...a real one, I mean? Not just an armchair, whole continent away, psychologist...

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 01:24 PM

I don't need to be. Go do your research, there is plenty done already by leading psychiatrists, it doesn't take a lot of effort to find. You seem to be very intent on defending Trump. I have to wonder why, especially as a woman.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 02:52 PM

I have done much reading on those traits...it's merely your own questionable opinion that they apply to Trump. I disagree..and by the way I have every right to support Trump...as did millions of women who voted for him, and many intelligent, talented women who will be working with him.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 02:55 PM

You had better do some psycho research on TDS...you might recognize yourself: the traits are: blinkered bias, close mindedness, ignorance, lack of common sense, unreasonable hatred, joylessness, pessimism, anger, bitterness and jealousy. Oh and bigotry

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 07:48 PM

That's the whole point Felicity ... it is not my own 'questionable' opinion, but that of many leading psychiatrists. Not just one. But evidence is clearly not important. As for your personal attack, it is the lowest form of rebuttal. But it doesn't surprise me.

Stu McCro Jan 21, 2025, 01:28 PM

Feli-juju, when an actual psychologist gave his analysis yesterday you poo-pooed it... so... what is your stance? It appears from it that you just don't agree if it doesn't suit your narrative, much like you claim "the dems", DM, the Guardian do...

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:00 PM

Dear Stupid McCrock...lol, what a silly name you have invented for me. Puerile. Just because someone boasts about being a clinical psychologist, does not mean they know it all. I pity his patients...cant see him fixing troubled people with his outlook on life. Nope, I just have an opinion, as you do

Stu McCro Jan 21, 2025, 05:48 PM

yeesh rush me to the burn unit! I thought it was quite witty, seeing your comments are much like that of JM when he was defending JZ... Question: Are you anti-vax?

Peter Jan 21, 2025, 06:27 AM

It was a cringe making fandango bringing a new low to the essence of statesmanship. We actually spent the whole time looking for the slightest nick in his ear and wondering if there is a priority list of miracles.

jsiebrits Jan 21, 2025, 12:28 PM

I also fail to get it.

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 02:29 PM

The man upstairs saved him (mentioned in his speech) &amp; the same man fixed it.

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 06:55 AM

The first convicted felon to be elected as president of the USA! And one that is still facing charges of trying subvert an election - tantamount to treason. By contrast, if Zuma was elected here in SA imagine the uproar?

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 10:08 AM

Interesting in that it appears a certain F Elon is running the show

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 03:25 PM

Very sharp Richard. Perhaps that is marginally better than a KGB thug?

David A Jan 21, 2025, 02:25 PM

It is not OVER yet. Furthermore, misallocating an accounting entry is not a criminal act; a single transaction captured multiple times when paid, made into 34 different transactions. By his accountant no doubt - normal process, certainly in corporate, where CEO's seldom involved with such minutiae.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:44 PM

And he called it legal fees, which it was!! The original charge was a misdemeanor which had gone quiet and exceeded the statute of limitations. Suddenly, to get around the statute of limitations, before the elections the charge was changed to 34 felonies...each being one signed check. Lawfare!

David A Jan 21, 2025, 10:15 PM

Agreed.

jsiebrits Jan 22, 2025, 01:00 AM

Felicity, remarkable how you trump-et the Trump line on everything. You are truly as independent thinker.

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 03:52 PM

Come on...it was hush money that would have negated his run for presidency

jeff.pillay Jan 22, 2025, 09:40 AM

The people have spoken

Trenton Carr Jan 21, 2025, 03:54 PM

That is a bit revisionist.

John Jan 21, 2025, 02:57 PM

Spot on!

jeff.pillay Jan 22, 2025, 09:38 AM

Yes, they convicted him to bestow the title on him, thinking he'll lost the election. Unlike you Americans saw through this garbage. Pity you parroting the same when the people have already spoken

jsiebrits Jan 22, 2025, 12:49 PM

What are you trying to tell us, Jeff?

M***o@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:10 AM

After reading this article; the message is that Trump is incompetent and dangerous And Biden was the best president to ever walk the earth. What happened to reporters giving us a report? Interesting….

D Rod Jan 21, 2025, 08:44 AM

Their sponsors are not interested in objective reporting.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 08:54 AM

You will not find any honest reporting about Trump on DM

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 09:35 AM

Biden is barely mentioned and his policies even less so - are you sure you actually read the article?

Tim Price Jan 21, 2025, 02:04 PM

No, you're just making stuff up. In no way does he claim Biden was a good president. Boring....

r***f@f***.co.za Jan 21, 2025, 07:12 AM

Welcome back Mr Trump

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 10:09 AM

Yes, welcome back to the dark triad of personality traits. The world is so much better off with a narcissist and psychopath in charge! Amazing that you admire such a person. Says a lot about you.

David A Jan 21, 2025, 02:15 PM

No, respectfully, your comment says a lot about you. Clearly unread and myopic in sources. Judge a man by his children - the short version.

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 03:33 PM

Funny you mention that. It was my own Father's memorial this past weekend. There are few more understated, unegotistical, highly educated people in the world than he was. As evidenced by all the people there, he left the world a much better place than he found it. I will try my best to do the same.

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 04:29 PM

Implying that Don Jnr &amp; Eric are exemplary?

User Jan 21, 2025, 07:22 AM

The zombie president emerges from its lair ...

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 05:05 PM

You surely mean Biden by the "zombie president"...but luckily he is disappearing into his lair. You surely could not mean Trump who is the antithesis of a zombie: at age 78 extraordinarily energetic, on the ball, always ready with an answer, smart, funny and managed to become Pres of the USA TWICE

jsiebrits Jan 22, 2025, 12:51 PM

The man who asked if Spain is a BRICS member is smart? Maybe funny (unintentionally), but not particularly smart.

Tim Jan 21, 2025, 07:22 AM

The wealthiest nation on the planet needing to be "great again" is a contradiction in terms. Trump season 2 should highly emtertaining. Can't wait for your next analysis.

Sydney Kaye Jan 21, 2025, 07:33 AM

Out of WHO but why is the US even in the UN which serves no purpose with the SC always vetoed one way or another, and a majority in the GA being rogue,and anti West States. I used to think the various agencies did good but WHO,UNWRA,UNHRC,ICJ stink of antisemtism and act as terrorist apologists

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 09:41 AM

The US stepping back from the UN and Paris Climate Agreement is the biggest gift Trump could give China. They must be laughing like hell in Beijing that it'll cost them fokol to replace the US as the global leader on issue of great global importnace whilst the US goes back to the 20th century!

d***y@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 03:47 PM

The US seem lately to be indirectly helping China ,with their policies .

Peter Atller Jan 21, 2025, 07:36 AM

Welcome back Donny, - let see if you can outdo Biden in accelerating the US decline. Uncanny how 1920's America is playing itself out in 2020's. Oil and car manufacturing revival ...?, China just won the EV and secondary industries war, without even trying. This is gonna be fun.

Bernhard Jan 21, 2025, 09:25 AM

Spot on! In die kol!

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 09:44 AM

Yip. Trump may be transactional and good at headline grabbing (as opposed to his other famed grabbing) short-termism, but China has trumped the US on all forward-looking industries. What a loser! They're falling about laughing in Beijing at how stupid Trump is.

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 11:08 AM

Yep, as Putin said about Trump's last term: It is good to have a useful idiot in the driving seat of the USA.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 05:07 PM

Only a useless idiot would truly believe that Putin really considers Trump to be a useful idiot...he only attacked Ukraine because Trump was out of office. Has too much respect for Trump to do it while he was Pres. Wouldn't have dared...

d***y@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 03:54 PM

"Drill baby , Drill" . with the EU as customers , after they lost out on the cheap gas from Russia, which China now benefits.

alastairmgf Jan 21, 2025, 07:45 AM

The “only two genders from now on” was a winner. Great news. And I’m so pleased that “we” at DM are going to be around to help “us” make sense of it all. How comforting. Makes me feel much better. I look forward to more of the balanced reporting we are all used to.

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 10:12 AM

Actually sex and gender are two different things. And even sex is not always 100% clear. Ask the biologists. But clearly things that are neither black nor white are too difficult for you to comprehend.

Sydney Kaye Jan 21, 2025, 11:33 AM

Why is something that doesn't affect your life one bit so important to you?

Trenton Carr Jan 21, 2025, 07:54 AM

Lol, we have our own Maga clowns rooting for the orange numbnut. Hope season 2 of this clown show will expose the rotten underbelly of this grifting idiot. He is starting strong abusing his own idiot followers with a rug pull meme crypto coin. The downfall should be very entertaining.

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 08:33 AM

But you forget Trenton that its vital that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed and that he declare there is only two sexes.

Peter Atller Jan 21, 2025, 08:36 AM

think season two will be the great FAFO, for MAGA and the US in general...get the popcorn!

Heather Moore Jan 21, 2025, 08:00 AM

Just... ugh.

sean20 Jan 21, 2025, 10:15 AM

No more need be said.

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 21, 2025, 08:08 AM

How could even the US have sunk to this subterranean level. I wouldn't give that guy a job cleaning the kitchen floor, and now he has more power than perhaps anyone before him. It is a complete nightmare and the real, good, true people of humanity are going to have to fight every inch of the way!

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 10:14 AM

Yes! The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing...

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:04 PM

I believe his 'Covid cure' would be great for cleaning floors. Not sure the draft dodger would have the stamina for it though.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:48 PM

This bleach story has been debunked again and again and again. Please please find something else to smear Trump for...reading above comments by the TDS brigade, you will find plenty. Just check their facts first though....

jeff.pillay Jan 22, 2025, 09:46 AM

Look at you, only job you can get is cleaning the kitchen floor. Your real good people are confused.

User Jan 21, 2025, 08:24 AM

Trump exuded hatred for the Democrats in his acceptance speech. That's half of the US population right there. The will of US citizens to live in harmony and build the greatest nation on Earth is now back 165 years to the Civil War. Americans are learning to hate each other again. Trumpism.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 09:10 AM

I would hate the Dems, though, if I had been the victim of such shameless, overt, cruel lawfare and the weaponisation of the DJ, as Trump has been. And look what happened to all the rubbish charges brought erroneously against him! And the felony charges will be overturned on appeal, for sure.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 21, 2025, 10:14 AM

What about his conviction for sexual abuse?

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 11:14 AM

It is incredible that you defend him. And as a woman too. Trump is the epitome of narcissism and is, in fact, a psychopath. There have been a number of studies done on his personality disorders. He does not care about America or anyone in it, but he will enrich himself.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 21, 2025, 11:45 AM

You do know the charges were only dropped BECAUSE he was about to be reinstated as president - and his tame Supreme Court ruled that sitting presidents essentially can't be prosecuted for anything - granting him more power than the kings that US democracy was supposed to replace?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:05 PM

No they were not only dropped because of that. The Supreme Court is not his tame court. As you might have noticed from the weaponisation of the law and DJ against Trump, the justice system in New York especially, is, WAS, in the hands of the Democrats who used it to their political ends....

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 12:24 PM

You seriously can't believe that the charges are all rubbish? And what about him trying to overturn the previous election and spurring his supporters on to storm the Capitol? That resulted in the deaths of 5 people, 1 of which was a police officer beaten to death by Trump supporters. Are you one?

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 02:25 PM

Come on Felicity quick to sprout the Maga stuff...quality responses here so lets here your rebuff.

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 02:26 PM

Hear your rebuff

John Jan 21, 2025, 05:42 PM

Ironically Trump WAS a Democrat, supporting candidate Bill Clinton and making contributions to the Dem cause. Transactional Trump, because of taxation, business regulations and immigration issues, shifted to the Republicans. The populist bandwagon opening the door for his first presidential run.

sean20 Jan 21, 2025, 10:35 AM

Thats it. Not unlike the long history of African politics where control is kept through fear mongering and creating division within your own people. Trump only cares about what is good for Trump. In business and in politics

d***y@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 04:00 PM

You have to give him credit, he knows how to play the masses. lol..like his voters now crying after he sided with the billionaires on the H1B visas. They actually believed they were getting these jobs , to be told they to stupid to do those jobs.

vincentlingeveldt Jan 21, 2025, 11:22 AM

We need peace in Europe and Asia right now. The Dems made sure we have none of that, whilst becoming stinking rich. I don't really care about Trump, or America - I care about the wellbeing of my descendants.

Stu McCro Jan 21, 2025, 01:31 PM

And Trump will surely dismantle the military industrial complex. He's a businessman, a GREAT one. Makes good business sense to do that.

Roy Rover Jan 21, 2025, 08:33 AM

And Xi's smile broadens some more.

d***y@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 01:29 PM

The only ones not smiling are the Europeans .

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 08:39 AM

And it was Trump who got the ceasefire deal "over the line", no argument. Biden and Co have been dithering weakly for months. Good riddance to the hellhole of the Biden Harris fiasco, and welcome to the democratically elected Trump: all 7 swing states, WH, House, Senate, popular vote. Yay!

Jan Vos Jan 21, 2025, 12:13 PM

Felicity, you are a FEMALE! A GREAT one! I'd vote for you!

ralph.mck Jan 22, 2025, 01:08 PM

Agreed! Her head is very straight and clear.

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 12:45 PM

If you are talking about Israel/Hamas then this deal will have been months in the making - Trump is just taking credit for it. The Dems lost the election, Trump didn't win it. The USA is clearly not ready for a woman president now and maybe never.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:58 PM

What a completely unintelligent slew of observations! A Qatari spokesperson post a meeting with Steve Witkoff said Trump and his envoy were absolutely vital to getting the dealt over the line" was he lying? Bidens State Dept spokesperson said the same.. That Trump was absolutely vital to the deal

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 04:04 PM

Biden dithered for months and as a result 1000s more were killed. Why did it suddenly happen after Trumps threat that all hell would break loose if the hostage release didn't start before his inauguration? Trump didn't win, the Dems lost!? Are you for real? Truly a beyond idiotic comment...

d***y@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 04:07 PM

He won, that he did. but the ceasefire will not hold, Trump just needed to show up Biden. Since he also promised Miriam Adelson for her $1oo million donation to allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Bibi cannot afford a ceasefire , he will then have to go to court. While at war, he is protected.

v.vendeigo Jan 21, 2025, 08:53 AM

Great writing again Brooks...not really. You basically cut and pasted 3 paragraphs of someone else's article to fill your own. Oh, and not one mention of Joe Biden's last second pardons of a Rogues Gallery ranging from his own family members to Antony Fauci.

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 09:48 AM

The internationally lauded Anthony Fauci? The one given the highest civilian honour by Geroge W Bush for his outstanding contribution to health and science? Oh, hang on - the one who embarrassed Trump when He decided that a floor cleaner or disinfectant was the best 'cure' for Covid.

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 11:19 AM

Agree Dan. Trumps smear campaign on Fauci worked well it seems. Look at Fauci's professional achievements. His unwavering commitment to science and evidence-based medicine, despite the political headwinds, hostility or criticism that came his way is laudable.

louw.nic Jan 21, 2025, 11:38 AM

If Fauci, Hunter and the rest of the Biden family did nothing wrong, why the pre-emptive pardons (pardons in the absence of any criminal charges)?

Bradley Barry Jan 21, 2025, 12:47 PM

Because of Kash Patel, Donald CF (Convicted Felon) and the rest of the House of Rep idiots like Gym Jordan who all vowed to harass Fauci, HB and anybody else they don't like regardless of a lack of cause or evidence.

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:31 PM

Because Trump and The Flock have made it plain that they were gunning for Fauci for daring to show Him up for being a jackass when it came to science and healthcare. Fauci has done more for US (and global) healthcare that pretty much anybody else around at the moment.

v.vendeigo Jan 21, 2025, 01:00 PM

I'd encourage you to research Fauci's drug trials in Africa. Look up Robert Kennedy Jr's book "The Real Antony Fauci". Released in 2022 before RFK was affiliated to trump. Fauci has never cried foul over any of the contents.

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:54 PM

"The book accuses Fauci of deliberately neglecting to use hydroxychloroquine in order to increase the number of people who would die from COVID-19. Studies show the drug is ineffective against COVID-19. The World Health Organization recommends it not be used for treating or for preventing COVID."

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:56 PM

Another snippet: "Kennedy also lambastes the science of AIDS, spending over a hundred pages quoting HIV denialists such as Peter Duesberg who question the isolation of HIV and the etiology of AIDS." So Kennedy is right up there with Thabo '300,00 deaths' Mbeki. Lovely guy.

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:59 PM

Finally, the book is actually fully titled, "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health" - a conspiracy theorists dream; warped, the product of an unstable mind and lacking objective facts.

jsiebrits Jan 21, 2025, 03:03 PM

You cannot use Kennedy as your authority. Really.

Yvette Taylor Jan 21, 2025, 01:22 PM

The one who enforced untested poison onto billions and who then spear headed a witch hunt against freedom of choice... yes I think we are talking about the same person.

alastairmgf Jan 21, 2025, 09:51 AM

Exactly. Especially Fauci.

sean20 Jan 21, 2025, 10:38 AM

Still boggles my mind that out of 300 odd million people the best America could come up with in the last 8 years are Trump and Biden.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 21, 2025, 11:47 AM

More like 150 million - we will clearly never see a woman in the White House in our lifetimes, and that cuts out half the population. The US would rather pick a convicted fraudster and sexual abuser than a woman, after all...

Van Van Jan 21, 2025, 02:26 PM

Agree, had great sympathy for American’s poor choices of whom to vote for. Also don’t see them voting for a woman, but again don’t see the reason to vote for a woman just for the sake of voting for a woman. She will need to be exceptional. Do we really understand American politics?

Patricia Betterton Jan 21, 2025, 02:59 PM

David Brooks - a respected conservative and reporter and decent human being. With respect, When you make accusations, it would carry a lot more weight if you showed the evidence, otherwise the remarks are like a Fox commentary- short on truth and fact.

Denise Smit Jan 21, 2025, 08:58 AM

while the inauguration ceremony was taking place the Biden administration was issuing presidential pardons to amongst others family members. DM silent about that?

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 09:31 AM

And Trump subsequentially pardoning 1500 insurrectionists?

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 12:55 PM

Yes more damaging - releasing violent Trump supporters than releasing a few of Biden's cronies.

Rodney Weidemann Jan 21, 2025, 10:28 AM

Biden pardoned those that Orange Donny explicitly stated he was planning to target (for doing their jobs). The Sentient Naartjie pardoned 1500 traitors who had literally tried to overthrow the elected government - I know which one I'd consider the worse of the two...

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:32 PM

I think sentient is perhaps pushing it a bit far?

Jesse.doorasamy Jan 21, 2025, 09:02 AM

The American voters have spoken. We will know in 4 years time who is (spectacularly) right and who is (spectacularly) wrong. There will be no fence sitters then. Good luck all!

Patterson Alan John Jan 21, 2025, 10:02 AM

Hear, hear! Time for our commentators to write down their predictions of the Trump years and swap envelopes to a friend. Alternatively, mail these to DM, who may publish the predictions for our entertainment. This would be a fun event to look forward to. Pick up your pens, or start typing folks!

p***6@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 09:20 AM

In the begining was the Word and the Word was with God In america the word is with trump and trump is the word. God save us please

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 12:27 PM

Well said!!

Donald Davhie Jan 21, 2025, 09:25 AM

America is BACK. This is an intriguing opinion piece. However, I was expecting an analysis though.

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 09:31 AM

Slash bureaucracy! - but a new revenue service to duplicate IRS! Gonna impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico China on Day 1! - backs down until February. Gonna bring back factories! With 4% unemployment (statistically full employment) where the workers? Who's gonna pick the produce without migrants?

johnbpatson Jan 21, 2025, 10:24 AM

One big factor overlooked -- he is now an officially dead duck president. Under the absurd US system (copied recently and disastrously by France) he cannot run again, so his policies have a limited life, and his opponents manoeuvre to take his place.

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 11:35 AM

Lets not forget that if he expires in the next 4 years JDV takes the hot seat

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:35 PM

I think he's like a Woolies loaf of bread - still intact well after the expiry date!

Rodney Weidemann Jan 21, 2025, 11:51 AM

A two term limit really is absurd, isn't it? How much better off would South Africa be if Jacob Zuma had been able to run for president as many times as he wanted? But just like the US, we have the same absurd system in place... (/s)

Skinyela Jan 21, 2025, 02:58 PM

A two-term limit or term limits as a principle is absurd?

Nico Kuyper Jan 21, 2025, 10:49 AM

Well, that's that then. Not a big fan of Trump to be honest. Wouldn't say he makes the wisest decisions, but he's still the 47th US president. Wishing him best of luck with all the obstacles ahead. Let us South Africans here in SA rather fixate ourselves on making our own country great again.

Peter Jan 21, 2025, 01:33 PM

Very diplomat Nico But let's call a spade a shovel. The guy is a narcissistic, megalomanic, dictatorial, fantasist. And when was America ever great? Only in its own head!

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 02:42 PM

Supposedly in the 50's, post war suburbanization, nuclear homes &amp; pre civil rights &amp; the pill.

surfdoc Jan 21, 2025, 12:03 PM

Trump support by the SA white right is odd but I think Ive figured it out. I think they know this can't ever happen in SA (JZ just doesn't cut it) and so this is as good as it gets - however distant. It's a weird form of vicarious nostalgia. Vicarious living is sad. It's also utterly irrelevant.

Stephen Browne Jan 21, 2025, 01:00 PM

Totally agree. I don't know if they do it consciously, but they have even started using his political 'vocabulary' if we can call it that. 'Make SA Great Again,' the GNU needs to fix our 'two-tier policing,' the vile, childish name-calling in place of reasoned criticism.

D'Esprit Jan 21, 2025, 01:36 PM

I think you're 100% spot on!

Greg Barker Jan 21, 2025, 12:08 PM

is felicity bell a real human being or just an extremely gullible bot?

Graeme Jan 21, 2025, 01:35 PM

A truly devout worshipper of the Cult of Donald, that's for sure!

Stu McCro Jan 21, 2025, 01:39 PM

I mean it's hard to believe the account isn't a bot troll...

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 01:40 PM

Same thought crossed my mind. Otherwise, bizarre!

The Realist Jan 21, 2025, 12:08 PM

Yep, the great american people have appointed a convicted criminal, racist, rapist,misogynist, grifter, thief, treasonous fool and compulsive liar as their leader. Long live america

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 12:11 PM

No, Richard, I read and watch extensively so I would say my opinion is relatively well informed....more so than yours, may I venture to add? No type of bitcoin for me, thanks, but hey, capitalism makes the world go round, so I say go for it, Donald. I am sure many others will become rich too!!

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 12:56 PM

What you read &amp; watch is your prerogative...there lies the rub. And its not a bitcoin...its a pure grift ponzi scheme

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:29 PM

I couldn't care less about what bitcoin is or your obsession with it. Of course what I read is my prerogative, as yours is too. It's what you do with it that counts..and therein lies the rub. Great Shakespeare, by the way!!

Just another Jan 21, 2025, 12:31 PM

Who wants to bet that Musk buys TikTok?

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 02:16 PM

Or as Fox tv posted yesterday Titkok...you couldn't make it up

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:31 PM

WHAT? You were watching Fox, Richard? And you still have no grasp of the truth! I hope you watch CNN as well, as I do, to make sure you get a balanced view hahaha. Titkok is hilarious, I must admit though! Made my day!

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 10:00 PM

Sorry to disappoint but Fox News is absolute dribble...picked up that ditty from IHIP News . Now those two women have what it takes.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 12:34 PM

To continue, Rodney. Can we believe a word from Epsteins angry, bitter, jealous mouth? Trump dumped him ages ago...which others took a lot longer to do. Bill Clinton comes to mind, and lately the much revered Bill Gates. I would also ask you to present good evidence that Trump is a serial womaniser

Richard Kennard Jan 21, 2025, 02:47 PM

Possibly that comment about grabbing women by the ....??

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 12:36 PM

Rodney, could you also please post the quote where Trump says he likes them young...facts always help, you know...

Stu McCro Jan 21, 2025, 01:47 PM

“I’ve known Jeff [Epstein] for 15 years. Terrific guy, He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” New York Mag 2002. Must be a conspiracy and weaponization of media though...

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:22 PM

Many on the younger side would most likely be over the age of consent so don't put your own interpretations forward. I am sure a lot of men have spoken like this and they are not necessarily abusers of children or women. Sorry what about Gates and Clinton...did I miss something?

Rodney Weidemann Jan 22, 2025, 11:06 AM

What about Gates and Clinton? They also had a relationship with Epstein, which makes them very dodgy human beings, but there's not photographic evidence of them on the island, partying with Epstein, multiple ( at minimum five) times - like there is of Trump...

Rodney Weidemann Jan 22, 2025, 12:03 PM

"I am sure a lot of men have spoken like this and they are not necessarily abusers of children or women" - Trump, on the other hand, has an actual conviction for sexual abuse...

Common Sense Is not common Jan 21, 2025, 03:39 PM

Now don't come with actual facts, you don't play fair Stu! What she's looking for are Trump 'facts'.

Rohan Holmes Jan 21, 2025, 12:40 PM

As I South African I admit that I don't understand American politics. What I find strange is that people can run another human being down without knowing them on a personal basis. Most of my news is not mainstream as its a liberal mouthpiece and its biased. DM is a bit too liberal in my opinion.

m***4@i***.com Jan 21, 2025, 01:16 PM

I think we are being unfair to Donald Trump’s role models..we need to have welcomed them the way we do Trump..we need to welcome other autocrats Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jin Pin…and our very own Mr President Jacob Zuma…outstanding gents there worth being celebrated..

Rob Wilson Jan 21, 2025, 01:30 PM

Government by the uneducated class. We have some experience to draw on. Its going to be an interesting ride as ball boy on the net between the US and 'the rest'.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 21, 2025, 03:25 PM

You calling the brilliant, many University educated picks for Congress uneducated? Pete Hegseth? All those brilliant men and women...some even thoroughly approved of by the Dems, eg Marco Rubio? I am afraid this comment shows your own lack of education...

m***4@i***.com Jan 21, 2025, 04:51 PM

Conduct of a person plays key role here, your argument proposes that a doctor who is know for killing their patients because he gets a giggle of if it must be appointed as head of health ministry solely based on their qualifications.I guess you’re upset because Matt Gates didn’t get a post

John Jan 21, 2025, 02:54 PM

James Comey, the ex-Head of the CIA fired by Twitter during Trump v1.0, describes him in A Higher Loyalty as a typical mafia boss of the Cosa Nostra (Our Thing) where his syncopates (the "made men") cheer him on, never daring to question even the most outrageous things that he may utter. Fitting

Michael Thomlinson Jan 21, 2025, 03:16 PM

Check Zapiro's cartoon of Trump. I think that sums him up!

Richard Kennard Jan 22, 2025, 08:02 AM

Absolutely

Colin Drumgoole Jan 21, 2025, 04:30 PM

Love him or hate him you have to admire his resilience, the fact that he has regained the American presidency is incredible.

beatti Jan 21, 2025, 05:25 PM

I have tried repeatedly to "add my voice" no success. Is this censorship?

p***c@y***.com.au Jan 22, 2025, 04:29 AM

Thanks heavens for Trump. He is undoing all the crap with which the lefties and gays (AKA Democrats) assaulted the USA. We need more Trumps!!!

Common Sense Is not common Jan 22, 2025, 08:19 AM

Wow Andy. That's quite a statement. Please can you provide more information and be specific. What did the "gays" do exactly? Are all Democrats far left and gay? And the world definitely does not need more megalomaniacs.

e***0@y***.com Jan 21, 2025, 09:41 PM

A sad day for the world. Those of us who know some history know the catastrophic consequences of demagogues like Donald Trump. He is an enemy of democracy, and the January 6th insurrection is a proof. The first convicted criminal in the White House. Americans have not learned from the Nazi era.

M B B Jan 22, 2025, 02:08 AM

There is always a time when lost people lean towards simple ideas and wise brutality of strong men...

Kenneth FAKUDE Jan 23, 2025, 10:35 PM

A change for the best or worse is a change nevertheless, SA must follow the EU and be pragmatic to Trump's unpredictable rule, it's time to stop relying on handouts and favorable trade deals which are underwritten in a weapon like format like AGOA. Out of the comfort zone at last.