This article is more than a year old

Trump signs executive order withdrawing from the World Health Organization

The United States will exit the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump said on Monday, saying the global health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.
US Presidential Inauguration 2025 US President Donald Trump signs numerous executive orders, including pardons for defendants from the January 6th riots and a delay on the TikTok ban, on the first day of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2025. Trump, who defeated Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States, was sworn in earlier in the day, though the planned outdoor ceremonies and events were cancelled due to extremely cold temperatures. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL
Reuters
By Reuters
21 Jan 2025
Trump said the WHO had failed to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and required "unfairly onerous payments" from the U.S. that are disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger countries, such as China.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said at the signing.

The move means the U.S. will leave the United Nations health agency in 12 months’ time and stop all financial contributions to its work. The United States is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing around 18% of its overall funding. WHO's most recent two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was $6.8 billion.

Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO is not unexpected. He took steps to quit the body in 2020, during his first term as president, accusing the WHO of aiding China's efforts to "mislead the world" about the origins of COVID.

WHO vigorously denies the allegation and says it continues to press Beijing to share data to determine whether COVID emerged from human contact with infected animals or due to research into similar viruses in a domestic laboratory.

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove; Editing by Caroline Humer and Shri Navaratnam)

j***6@g***.com Jan 21, 2025, 07:33 AM

That is R126 000 000 000 ($6.8b) more money back in America with one order. That is per year.

Trenton Carr Jan 21, 2025, 08:12 AM

0.00237% of US GDP. Also, it was only $640 million. This is how society dies, a lack of critical thinking.

Dillon Birns Jan 21, 2025, 09:20 AM

??

Lucius Casca Jan 21, 2025, 11:11 PM

Why is the relation to GDP relevant? Seems you are concluding because it's ONLY USD640m it should be spent. Also, 18% of USD6.4bn is not USD640m..this how arithmetic dies

Fiona Gordon-Turner Jan 21, 2025, 10:33 AM

According to the report above, USA contributes 18% of the $6,4 billion WHO budget. i.e. Only $1,224 billion per year. Which, on Mr Carr's calculations, is an even smaller fraction of US GDP. And will that $1,224 billion be directed into affordable health care for the average American ...?

alastairmgf Jan 21, 2025, 07:50 AM

Good move. What a pity that Fauci has escaped being made to account for the misery he has inflicted on the World. Regardless of the preemptive pardon bestowed on him, hopefully the truth will emerge. As for WHO seeking answers from China all I can say is: “Yeah right!!”

Rod MacLeod Jan 21, 2025, 08:10 AM

Fauci? Misery on the world? Thank God he stopped Trump from injecting everyone with disinfectant.

tokeloshe.smith1 Jan 21, 2025, 06:12 PM

Well said sir

Patricia Betterton Jan 23, 2025, 06:33 AM

What a world we inhabit- the heroes become the villains and the villains the Presidents.

User Jan 23, 2025, 01:49 PM

Yip, but Biden is now gone and Trump is back ?. Do you not just love the pic of Trump signing executive orders, blowing away all the woke rubbish brought by Biden and his handlers?

louw.nic Jan 23, 2025, 02:18 PM

Joe Biden: On COVID-19, Donald Trump said that “maybe if you drank bleach you may be okay.” PolitiFact’s ruling: Mostly False.

Cmfarmer Jan 23, 2025, 04:20 PM

Trump did not promote the “injecting of disinfectant”. Easily debunked by anyone who values the truth and who knows how to use the internet. A bridge too far for many though, to be fair. As for Anthony “I am the science” Fauci, why does “the science” need a Presidential pardon?

David Anthony James Jan 21, 2025, 07:51 AM

Well done Donald. But please, not just the WHO, but also the WEF, ‘Davos’ et al.

District Six Jan 21, 2025, 07:51 AM

And so the Novovirus pandemic begins in the USA... stumpy-fingers is the one who "mismanaged" covid19 pandemic. I've got popcorn, if anyone cares to watch this Trump circus.

Trenton Carr Jan 21, 2025, 08:17 AM

The trumpers in the DM comments are nearly as entertaining. It's going to be a wild ride

Wolfgang Gruner Jan 23, 2025, 10:22 AM

A bewildering and wild ride indeed.

l***t@y***.com Jan 21, 2025, 09:28 AM

Well, it's always better to talk/negotiate, than confront. The new president of the USA has been a bit hasty in my view. Same same for NATO.

Notfor Sissies Jan 21, 2025, 10:21 AM

I have had COVID 19 twice withing 9 months. I have health complications. BP. And I'm well over 60. Let me tell you, it's not a joke, but folks, it's the new flu. What really contributed to do many dying may well have been the fear that media put into the hearts. Think about it for a bit.

Rod MacLeod Jan 21, 2025, 11:47 AM

OMG - now the Covid deaths have moved from Fauci's fault to the media's fault. When will we actually blame the virus?

M***r@h***.com Jan 21, 2025, 06:56 PM

I agree. The virus caused death, not the media. We had every reason to be fearful considering the overwhelming number of sick people swamping our healthcare. People have very short memories

a***a@g***.com Jan 22, 2025, 03:04 PM

True

tokeloshe.smith1 Jan 21, 2025, 06:16 PM

The virus underwent several mutations since its original form. The Covid you had is not the original one

User Jan 22, 2025, 12:06 PM

I can't stand the sight of Trump. A loudmouthed boor and a bully with the manners of a pig. I grant that he's going to do some much needed good for the US but in the long run Americans and the world will rue the day he was given a second chance. Fascinating times.

d***y@g***.com Jan 22, 2025, 02:01 PM

I like Trump . best reality TV on offer. The Jerry Springer of politics. Great to finally see the true Americans , not the make believe Hollywood version.

Sue Jan 22, 2025, 04:08 PM

Silly Buffoon....a few dollars ( relatively speaking) for info that saved lives world wide.

User Jan 23, 2025, 01:56 PM

So the USA must pay millions for the WHO , which in turn comes up with "wash your hands" campaigns?

p***c@y***.com.au Jan 23, 2025, 03:12 AM

WHO has been a gravy train for its officials. Trump was right to kick it in its sticky $$ nuts.

David Bertram Jan 23, 2025, 06:35 AM

If as you say it is a 'gravy train' perhaps if Trump were to act like a grown up he would demand that they get to the bottom of the corruption and concentrate on the excellent, life saving work that the WHO does carry out. For the sake of a few 'pennies' millions will die.