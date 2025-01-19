Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

South Africa

This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

The chaos of Mozambique — a warning for South African institutions

Recent events in Mozambique have reminded us how important it is for institutions to both work properly and have legitimacy among the people they serve. As our politics continue to fracture and political parties become smaller, our institutions may become more powerful. They may have more politically inspired disputes to mediate. As a result, the arguments about who will lead them may become more intense.
Institutions-Mozambique-Analysis-Grootes Illustrative Image: Mozambican President Daniel Chapo. (Photo: Jose Coelho / EPA-EFE) | An SA Independent Electoral Commission voting booth. (Photo: Jeremy Suyker / Getty Images) | Mozambique flag ( Image: Freepik) | A Mozambican protester sets fire to tyres. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Estevao Chavisso)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
19 Jan 2025
Facebook
21

The protests in Mozambique may well be a perfect example of what can happen when citizens no longer trust their institutions.

The country’s Constitutional Council ratified the results of the election, but also changed its outcome, reducing the number of votes won by Frelimo and increasing the share won by opposition parties. But it did not provide a full explanation for this.

This was fatal. It proved to Frelimo’s opponents that the election result did not have legitimacy.

But it was also a result of a more contested political arena – Frelimo faced stronger opposition than at any time since it took power 50 years ago.

Here, where the ANC also faced its strongest opposition in 30 years, a very different outcome emerged.

Because of the strength of our institutions and that our society is transparent, it was obvious the ANC had fallen well below 50%. As a result, it had no choice but to accept the outcome (to its eternal credit) and then take the leading role in forming a national coalition government.

Read more: Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy

This shows how important institutions like the Electoral Commission can be.

Despite having technical problems on the day of the election, no one has brought credible evidence that could affect the outcome.

And so sure of the facts is its leadership, the commission has refused to allow MK to withdraw its case claiming that millions of votes were not counted. MK has brought no evidence of its claims.

Read more: MK tried to undermine 2024 elections — now it must pay the price in court

It is likely that over time, our institutions, both Chapter Nine institutions and our courts, will become even more important.

This is because if predictions that no political party will get above 50% again (unless our political system changes) are correct, it may be impossible for any political party to win arguments simply through Parliament.

The days when the ANC could force its MPs to defend Jacob Zuma over Nkandla or Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala are now history.

In a situation where no one party, or even a group of parties, can have so much political dominance, the power of independent institutions may now start to grow. 

In other words, while political parties can no longer win arguments in society through simple popular support, they will now use the law and processes to try to prevail.

And, because our politics are becoming more contested, the motivation to win attention through doing this will increase.

This means that bodies like the Public Protector, the SA Human Rights Commission, the Electoral Commission and even the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (often known as the CRL) and of course, the courts, may now have more cases to deal with.

With this increased workload will come greater power. They will be making more decisions about more issues.

Also, they may face less political pressure than in the past.

During the State Capture era, Thuli Madonsela faced a very strong ANC and a powerful president. This was when ANC leaders, and a Cabinet minister, claimed that Madonsela might be a CIA agent. They had no evidence of this and none has since been presented. They were simply lying.

Read more: Thuli Madonsela: State Security Agency lied to the nation

It seems unlikely that any leader of any independent institution will be placed under such pressure again – no one has the political power.

And the process of fracturing that is under way in our politics has already led to more instances in which institutions, and the courts, had to make politically important decisions.

For example, in the run-up to last year’s elections, judges had to decide on issues around whether Zuma could be an MP and disputes between the ANC and MK over its logo.

This may just have been the beginning of a process in which our institutions are dragged into politics more often.

Contested appointments

One of the consequences of this is that the process of appointing people to make decisions within these institutions may now become much more contested.

The IEC obviously makes crucial decisions that could potentially affect the outcome of elections, the Public Protector has the power now to issue legally binding remedial action and judges routinely make decisions that have a political impact.

This means that parties may now fight harder to get people they believe support their point of view into these institutions.

But, because of the new nature of our politics, it may now be impossible for any one party to get their appointment through. Instead, parties will have to do deals with one another and find ways to cooperate.

This might mean that several parties might combine to appoint someone who agrees with their viewpoint.

But it may be more likely that instead, parties from different parts of our spectrum simply agree to make weak appointments, to appoint people who they believe will not be too aggressive or inquisitorial.

There is a very real risk here, because this could, in the much longer run, lead to our institutions losing legitimacy.

If they do not continue to enjoy the trust of South Africans and are seen to be weak or simply ineffective, they will lose legitimacy.

The result will be a situation very similar to that of Mozambique. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
William Jan 19, 2025, 10:38 PM

An awful lot of maybe this, maybe that, here Stephen. As my sister says, "I used to be indecisive, now I'm not so sure." Take a position, man! Your brother is capable of it. Why aren't you?

Cachunk Jan 20, 2025, 07:58 AM

Totally agree.

District Six Jan 21, 2025, 07:33 AM

Try reading for understanding, then you won't be so confused.

jackt bloek Jan 19, 2025, 11:28 PM

Just tell the ANC-EFF-MK-UDM-ATM members that the Mozambique govenment spends on all its 33million as South African govenment spends on Durban/Ethekwini with only 3 million. Govenment workers and tenderpreneures will need to take a 90% pay cut if they run SA to the ground

jackt bloek Jan 19, 2025, 11:29 PM

the other issue is , that neither the govenment of Mozambqiue nor the oppositon who say they won the elections is going to improve the lives of people

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 07:43 AM

Maybe, but there was a time decades ago when the people had better lives. Same as in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Skinyela Jan 20, 2025, 10:23 AM

Meaning that it is someone from outside who can improve their lives. We wonder when will such a saviour arrive there!?

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 12:05 PM

Fear not. There are saviours coming from the East, bearing gifts.

i***o@w***.com Jan 20, 2025, 06:19 PM

In 1980, just before Zimbabweans liberated themselves from having full bellies, jobs and an economy, the country was known as the breadbasket of Africa. Unemployment was far lower, nobody starved, and the Rhodesian currency was at parity with the GBP. But, hey, Zimbabweans clearly like misery...

j***7@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 04:48 AM

Who benefits from our democratic process? I mean stability is important for material progress. I am referring to a need to take into consideration the material conditions of the majority. Whose interests are the elected parties representing? Are we just voting for ceremonial purposes, to tick boxes?

j***7@g***.com Jan 20, 2025, 04:53 AM

Sure democracy is important especially for the protection of human rights. I am a Democrat but democracy alone is not enough. We can not sit idly by and say oh let's protect our institutions at all cost, while the lived experience of the majority doesn't correspond with the ideals of our democracy

Malcolm McManus Jan 20, 2025, 08:39 AM

I agree with both your comments. I think our only hope is educating the future voters. That's the platform for a mature and meaningful democracy. We live in hope, but doesn't look like the liberation movement care about that much.

Lawrence Sisitka Jan 20, 2025, 03:51 PM

We re trapped in a bizarre political framework which has almost nothing to do with democracy and we continue to try and tweak various bits, expecting things to get better. The change needs to be fundamental and the global democratic project restarted after stalling for 100 years.

Greg Jan 20, 2025, 07:14 AM

All candidates for these critical bodies such as IEC, PP , JSC, concourt justices etc who must be apolitical should be nominated by both the largest political parties with each having a veto over any appointment . This will prevent any politically biased person from getting appointed.

John Gerard Ingram Clarke Jan 20, 2025, 08:44 AM

Seems your underlying question is, 'how do we get to the credible truth about a contested issue as quickly as possible?'. Voters need to monitor the record of parties in terms of how quickly they resort to lawfare as one factor in deciding which deserves their vote. More lawfare = less worthy.

Richard Bryant Jan 20, 2025, 10:55 AM

I believe there a concerted attack on our Constitution and democracy has begun. The IEC needs to do 2 things between now and the next election. 1, a massive campaign to educate our people about the Constitution and 2, to employ a high tech team to protect our elections from interference.

Skinyela Jan 20, 2025, 12:21 PM

How will high tech people guard against interference in a manual voting and counting system?

Bob Jan 20, 2025, 01:54 PM

What legitimacy of our institutions? The HRC, the Public Protector, The Master's office and our Judiciary. These are a few institutions severely compromised already...the classic slow boil of the frog in a pot of hot water. We are closer to Mozambique than this article suggests.

Colin Braude Jan 20, 2025, 03:48 PM

To his credit, Cyril Ramaphosa, regardless of being spineless, a liar and putting party before country, was statesmanlike in leading his party to accept its loss of power. For this he deserves recognition.

Just Jan 20, 2025, 03:59 PM

The lesson from the chaos of Mozambique is: share power, listen to the majority, respect the rule of law, do not partake in killing the opposition.

Sydney Kaye Jan 20, 2025, 04:50 PM

Don't worry the elders are in the war with a warning. A very (Ho Ho) serious warning. As usual they will try to manipulate " power sharing " in but you can be sure Frelimo will be left effectively in power