This article is more than a year old

LA INFERNO

Climate change’s ‘undeniable’ fingerprints all over deadly California wildfires

The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles’ history have left 16 people dead and displaced 180,000 residents, while many are reported missing. Scientists point to undeniable links to climate change, urging the global communities to act on lessons learnt.
Julia - CaliforniaWildfires A firefighter stands on a fire truck to battle the Palisades fire as it burns homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm in Los Angeles on 8 January 2025. (Photo: Apu Gomes / Getty Images)
Julia Evans
By Julia Evans
12 Jan 2025
A series of devastating wildfires continues to ravage the Los Angeles area in the US, with at least 16 confirmed deaths and at least 153,000 people evacuated as of 12 January 2025.

There are five active blazes, including in the Palisades between Santa Monica and Malibu, which already ranks as the most destructive fire in Los Angeles’ history, consuming nearly 20,000 acres.

“I don’t think it’s too early to attribute the event to unfolding climate change,” Professor Guy Midgley, director of the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University, told Daily Maverick this week.

“I think there are several elements of this event  that clearly indicate that climate change is a contributing factor – the strength of the winds, the warmth of the air, the late onset of rainfall and the deep drought that has been happening in California.”

A palm tree burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Uncontrolled wildfires tore through parts of the Los Angeles region, fanned by extreme winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and grounding firefighting aircraft. (Photo: Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A palm tree burns in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on 7 January 2025. Uncontrolled wildfires tore through parts of Los Angeles, fanned by extreme winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and grounding firefighting aircraft. (Photo: Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A climate change fingerprint

“The climate change fingerprints are all over the event; it’s undeniable,” said Midgley, who has worked in the fields of global change and biodiversity science since the 1980s.

He explained that the wildfires have been exacerbated by a combination of prolonged drought, dry vegetation (as a result of the world coming off the hottest year on record and less winter rainfall in Mediterranean regions), and powerful Santa Ana winds – all of which have been influenced by anthropogenic climate change in different ways.

Santa Ana winds are a type of katabatic wind, driven by high-pressure systems that compress and warm the air as it descends from the mountains toward the coast. 

This compression caused the air to heat up dramatically, resulting in dangerously warm winds that can worsen fire conditions.

“It’s like the berg wind on steroids,” he said, referring to South Africa’s  berg wind, which also brings dry, warm air.

Midgley pointed out that the pressure differentials causing these extreme winds have intensified owing to global warming. As the polar vortex breaks down due to global warming, it leads to more erratic weather patterns, including increased wind speeds and drier conditions.

“These very high Santa Ana winds zoomed down from the San Gabriel Mountains and accelerated through valleys,” he said. 

“In fact, they had hurricane-speed gusts up to 150km/h. It’s like a blast furnace.” 

These extreme winds also delayed aerial firefighting efforts for the first two days.

California, like other Mediterranean climates, traditionally receives winter rainfall, but this has diminished significantly in recent years. 

“Climate projections for years have been saying that those winter rainfall regions are likely to have hotter and drier winters,” said Peter Johnston, a climate scientist at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report from 2021 warned that climate change is expected to increase both the frequency and intensity of wildfires in Mediterranean regions.

A section of the University of Cape Town's library was left in ruins after a wildfire destroyed the facility on April 19, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the fire started on Sunday on the slopes of Table Mountain. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
A section of the University of Cape Town’s library was left in ruins after a wildfire destroyed the facility on 19 April 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
University of Cape Town (UCT) library burns on April 18, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that a wildfire spread from the slopes of Table Mountain to University of Cape Town and burned the historic campus library and students from UCT were evacuated from residences and taken to pre-determined locations. The historic Mostert’s Mill and Rhodes Memorial Restaurant were also destroyed. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
The University of Cape Town library burns on 18 April 2021 after a wildfire spread from the slopes of Table Mountain. The historic Mostert’s Mill and Rhodes Memorial Restaurant were also destroyed. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Lessons from the UCT fire

Midgley emphasised that valuable lessons can be learnt from the wildfire that swept through Table Mountain and UCT in April 2021

“There’s a couple of things that we learned from that fire, which the Californians might have actually been able to employ,” Midgley said.

He pointed out that Western Cape climate and weather data collected for more than a century shows the risk of such fires has doubled over the past 30 to 40 years, explaining that wildfire risk is quantified using fire danger indices, which combine variables such as wind speed, humidity, temperature and the availability of flammable material (such as dry vegetation or palm trees and pines).

The Jagger Reading Room was engulfed in flames after a fire ripped through Rhodes Memorial and made its way to the UCT campus. (Photo: Lerato Maduna)
The Jagger Reading Room was engulfed in flames after a fire ripped through Rhodes Memorial and made its way to the UCT campus. (Photo: Lerato Maduna)

“Given California’s warming trends and drying conditions, I would be surprised if they haven’t experienced a similar doubling of fire risk.”

A 2023 study found that nearly all the observed increases in burned areas over the past half-century were due to human-caused climate change, estimating that from 1971 to 2021, human-caused climate change contributed to a more than 172% increase in burned areas, with a more than 320% increase from 1996 to 2021. 

A structure burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Uncontrolled wildfires tore through parts of the Los Angeles region, fanned by extreme winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and grounding firefighting aircraft. (Photo: Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A structure burns in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighbourhood on 7 January 2025. (Photo: Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Urban design and preparedness

“I think the main message here is that even the richest part of the world – with advanced warning, with some of the best firefighting equipment and people in the world and resources available to them – was unable to deal with the event,” Midgely noted.

Local authorities in Los Angeles are reportedly struggling to contain the wildfires, with less than 10% of them contained as of Saturday, while facing severe water constraints.

Midgley pointed out that even with warnings and strategic positioning of resources, firefighters struggled, with high wind speeds grounding aerial firefighting support during the critical early days, forcing reliance on ground efforts, which overwhelmed water resources, particularly in hilly areas where maintaining pressure was difficult. 

Midgley said this was not a case of being unprepared, but that the sheer scale and speed of recent fires overwhelmed firefighting efforts – which raises questions about urban planning and vegetation management in fire-prone areas.

Midgley emphasised that urban design must incorporate lessons learnt from past fires. For example, we know from both the UCT fire and the ongoing fires in LA that the presence of highly flammable palm trees in urban settings could be reconsidered as part of a broader strategy to reduce fire hazards.

A palm tree burns at a Presbyterian Church during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire ripped through an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing thousands of people to evacuate as the region braced for a brutal wind storm that could last well into the weekend. (Photo: Jill Connelly / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A palm tree burns at a Presbyterian Church in the Pacific Palisades on 7 January 2025. (Photo: Jill Connelly / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Global threat

Countries across the Mediterranean, including Italy, Spain, Greece, Tunisia and Turkey, as well as Australia, are all facing similar risks related to wildfires because of a warming and drying climate, with Midgley noting that “Mediterranean ecosystems are bearing the brunt”.

“Cities will have to adapt very quickly. The other big issue, of course, is insurance and the fact that many people’s houses were not insured because insurance companies are starting to withdraw insurance support.”

Private forecaster AccuWeather estimated the damage and economic loss at $135-billion to $150-billion, portending an arduous recovery and soaring homeowners’ insurance costs. DM

 

Comments

peter selwaski Jan 13, 2025, 02:53 AM

The cause is unknown, but likely to been caused by power lines contacting tree branches since environmentalists prevented clearing of the space around high voltage lines. An article on-line pointed out instances of arcs from power lines shortly before fire was detected.

Michele Rivarola Jan 13, 2025, 07:29 AM

Haha. Do you even know how what a catenary is and how power line spacing and power line struts are designed?

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 08:04 AM

The cause is very likely vagrant camp fires, or arson. Many people were caught starting more fires as the main ones blazed. Vagrants and illegals are allowed to flourish in LA...a great danger to legal citizens. Money that should have been used for fire prep is allocated to vagrants, many illegals

peter selwaski Jan 14, 2025, 01:41 AM

The shape of the power cable droop is not related to the amount of vegetation growing up around the transmission line. That growth has not been cleared for years. Arcs from high voltage lines can easily start fires.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 07:30 AM

Not to mention the massive fire budget cut prior to the fire season. DEI Hire etc. A massive amount of fire mismanagement under current California governance. There is an endless list of preventative and control measures that were neglected. Fire is a California norm. Management is the variable.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 08:47 AM

Well said, MM! Fire is the norm. And there was a warning about the Santa Ana winds. Yet the mayor still left to visit Ghana. She and Newsom remind me of some of our local mayor's and public representatives. In it for the great salary, perks, fame and the good life. Forget responsibility...

d***s@g***.com Jan 13, 2025, 06:09 AM

Maybe that's why they need Greenland? It doesn't burn so easily.

Mike Newton Jan 13, 2025, 07:46 AM

It is hard to discern the truth of things published in the media. Many reports blame bad management of forests and other vegetation was the main cause of the disaster.

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 07:49 AM

Climate activists love this sort of disaster. It supports their cause. But their articles miss the elephant in the room. California wild fires are an annual occurrence. Its the norm. Preparation for fire season was terribly mismanaged. Much information of many governance failures this season.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 07:50 AM

Ok so given all the known increased hazards caused by climate change, why were several of the largest reservoirs empty, why did the hydrants run dry 2 hrs into the fire when it could have been stopped in its early stages? Why did the fire chief not know the reservoirs were empty? And the mayor MIA?

Malcolm McManus Jan 13, 2025, 12:10 PM

Good point. Climate change is a threat which will affect us over decades to come. But this disaster is related to blatant mismanagement. The evidence comes directly from the victims of this disaster and their personal experiences and observations. The government was unprepared.

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 07:54 AM

Further to that, why was Trumps long given advice not taken...to route the snow melt and rivers to the north into Cal instead of the sea? Because the existence of a tiny fish revered by Indians may have been endangered! He suggested raking the forest floor to mulch dry underbrush...not done. Sad

Rodney Weidemann Jan 13, 2025, 10:21 AM

Considering this was what Orange Donny had to say about such fires last time he was president: “When trees fall down after … 18 months ...they become dry like a 'match stick'. They just explode. They can explode.” - I wouldn't really take his 'advice' on this...

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 12:17 PM

RW, I would say there's nothing wrong with Trumps comment...but you are so badly Trump deranged that you are blinded to anything sensible...which is mostly the case...that Trump might say or do. The orange man thing is soooooo last century and boring as is the Nazi and anti democracy name calling

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 07:58 AM

The LAFD has had its budget cut hugely by Gov Newsom and mayor Karin Bass who is a DEI appointee. Their negligence and mismanagement is mind boggling in the face of the threat of fire around LA. 3 lesbians, all DEI appointees, have mismanaged the LAFD. Woke environmentalists have prevented fire prep

Knowledgeispower RSA Jan 13, 2025, 08:01 AM

The hypocrisy of wokism rules in California where fish and not disturbing the forest floor are more important than human lives and property. Many fire insurers have withdrawn insurance because woke liberal policies have increased the risk of fire, with the result that many properties were uninsured

Andrew Johnson Jan 13, 2025, 08:18 AM

Well said, I believe a tramp with a box of matches was responsible.

Richard Kennard Jan 13, 2025, 10:29 AM

Tramp or Trump ...was that a typo?

Johan Buys Jan 13, 2025, 08:35 AM

Few people deny more extreme weather more frequently. The debate about why is never-ending. Ignoring carbon debate, it cannot be good to pump out all those emissions. Fortunately we are past the inflection point : solar + storage is now cheaper than the grid. Game over.

Johan Buys Jan 13, 2025, 08:45 AM

imho LA needs to rebuild better. Going by footage, their problems: Flammable materials - see how few walls and roofs remain. Density - insufficient spacing between units. Fire breaks - Santa Anna winds are not new. There should be wide breaks and ocean pumping.

brucedanckwerts Jan 13, 2025, 09:44 AM

We need 2 broaden our thinking 2 appreciate that"Human induced Climate Change"is much more than rising CO2 from burning fossil fuels. Deforestation, soil degradation, lowering of the water table r all having an impact &amp; combined could b more detrimental than CO2. See the substack Biotic Regulation

jimpowell Jan 13, 2025, 10:23 AM

The analysis does not go far enough. 3 fires started the same time. Reservoirs empty. No maintenance on the dry vegetation. Fire department funding reduced. No water in hydrants

ralph.mck Jan 13, 2025, 11:40 AM

Why do you post these alarmist stories and only get 'experts' who agree with your view? California had a very wet season with high growth. They didn't clear the brush. Storage dams destroyed, no new built, ran out of water! Get an honest expert to tell about historical fires back to 1700s.

alastairmgf Jan 13, 2025, 05:01 PM

When a journalist talks of something being “undeniable”, especially when it has to do either with COVID, vaccines or climate change, then one knows that it most certainly is deniable.