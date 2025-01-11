Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

This article is more than a year old

POLITICAL PLEA @ 113 JUBILEE

The ANC ‘still leads’ despite existential crisis – key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s January 8th Statement

Delivering the January 8th Statement in Khayelitsha on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that despite the formation of the GNU, the ANC is still very much in charge.
Tori-ANC-memorablebirthdays ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his January 8th Statement at the party's 113th anniversary celebrations at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, 11 January 2025. (Photo: Rodger Bosch / AFP)
Victoria O’Regan
By Victoria O’Regan
11 Jan 2025
Facebook
38

Delivering the annual January 8th Statement at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC “faces an existential crisis” wherein it must finally renew itself in order to survive.  

Ramaphosa delivered the party’s first January 8th Statement since its historic defeat in the May 2024 elections, and the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), with a particular decisiveness and intensity. 

Read more: ANC commits to reclaiming, rekindling and restoring its agency as the party marks 113th anniversary

South Africa’s political landscape was irrevocably changed in the 2024 elections, and Ramaphosa made it clear the ANC will need to finally renew itself and revamp its leadership, or face the danger of perishing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 113th anniversary at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha on 11 January 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Taking aim at the DA

Ramaphosa opened his speech by taking aim at the DA-run Western Cape.  

“Today, we gather in Khayelitsha in the City of Cape Town in the Western Cape, on the southern tip of our country and continent. It is the point of convergence between east and west, wealth and poverty, justice and injustice, despair and hope,” he said. 

“The people of the Western Cape and South Africa continue to be confronted by unemployment, poverty and inequality, and their attendant causes and effects. These include crime, violence, gender-based violence and femicide, drug abuse, unequal access to education, and service delivery challenges such as water, sanitation, roads and housing.”

Ramaphosa pleads with alliance for support

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of alliance members - the South African Communist Party (SACP), the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) - to the ANC. He pleaded for “unity” within the group.

“The strategic alliance between the national liberation movement, the ANC, working together with the SACP, the trade union federation Cosatu and, later, the civic movement Sanco, is possibly one of the best examples of the success of a united front in the world. The alliance remains the proven vehicle to uplift the working class and the poor,” said Ramaphosa.

“The alliance has been put together in struggle by the sweat and the blood of our people. It is therefore important that this alliance must remain united. Let us unite the alliance and not divide this revolutionary alliance.” 

The SACP had become increasingly critical of the ANC’s track record in government over the years, and both the SACP and Cosatu have criticised the GNU, particularly the inclusion of the DA. In December 2024, the SACP announced it would contest the 2026 local government elections independently, but would remain a member of the Tripartite Alliance. 

Read more: Incompatible — the SACP’s anti-GNU stance and its own ‘principles’

Speaking before Ramaphosa on Saturday, SACP deputy national chairperson Thulas Nxesi said that the party remained committed to the alliance and the ANC, but made it clear that this support did not extend to the other parties in the GNU, particularly the DA. 

“Our ally is the ANC, not the DA,” Nxesi told ANC supporters.

In a move to reassure its alliance partners that the ANC remained in charge despite the GNU, Ramaphosa said: “Even as we are not in complete control where we govern on our own, the ANC still leads. The President of the country is ANC, the majority of members of the Cabinet are ANC.”

On the GNU defensive 

Ramaphosa acknowledged the formation of the GNU as a “tactical decision” needed to put the ANC back on track. 

Following the 2024 general elections, Ramaphosa said the ANC had to answer the question of how, under conditions not of its choosing, to re-establish the party “as a credible and well-supported force for progress and change” in the country.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) came to the decision to formulate “an inclusive ANC-led government of national unity”, said Ramaphosa.

“The formation of the GNU is a tactical decision to pursue the NDR [National Democratic Revolution] under new conditions that were occasioned by the electoral setback. The ANC’s strategic objective has not changed, but we pursue this objective under conditions where we no longer have a majority to form a government on our own but in cooperation with other parties,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC was “determined” to return as a majority party in the next elections, but would work with other political parties, including those with whom it has “fundamental differences”, in the meantime. 

“The false notion that the character of the ANC and strategic objective of the NDR has now been redefined by a single tactic of forming a broadly inclusive GNU is a distortion of the realities our movement faced and should be dismissed out of hand. Similarly, the idea that a progressive party cannot engage its opponents in short term, tactical agreements without selling out, is ahistorical,” said Ramaphosa. 

State power firmly in the hands of the ANC

Though he mentioned no political party by name, at several points in his speech Ramaphosa appeared to be directing a veiled critique at former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party and its anti-democratic, “counter-revolutionary” tactics. 

Zuma was expelled from the ANC in June 2024 for breaching its constitution by campaigning for the MK party in the general elections, in which the ANC experienced a historic electoral defeat with 40.2% of the vote. On 8 January 2024, the 113th anniversary of the ANC, Zuma demanded the immediate reversal of his expulsion from the party. 

Read more: Zuma demands ANC expulsion reversal on party’s birthday — Mbalula calls it ‘mischievous’

“In last year’s January 8th Statement, we drew attention to the fact that there is common cause between the anti-transformation forces and the State Capture forces to destroy the ANC from within and also to dislodge the ANC from power. Part of the counter-revolutionary tactic is to promote breakaway parties to erode the support base of the ANC,” said Ramaphosa. 

Deviating from his speech, Ramaphosa added: “They broke away, they formed their own splinter parties, hoping that they would weaken and destroy the ANC. 

“They remain small and weak. They tried to weaken the ANC by having all these splinter organisations. 

“They will never defeat the African National Congress,” he continued. 

“Some of these parties masquerade as more radical than the ANC, but their revolutionary-sounding rhetoric cannot hide the reality that they have common cause with the forces opposing transformation,” said Ramaphosa. 

Read more: What is the MK party’s game in Parliament?

He added that the “shared goal” of these forces is to “deprive the ANC of the ability to use state power to effect change”. 

However, only one organisation can have state power, said Ramaphosa, and that is the ANC. 

“State power will always be in the hands of the African National Congress,” said Ramaphosa in perhaps the most significant line in his speech. 

Renew or perish

In delivering the ANC’s first January 8th Statement since being humbled by the electorate, Ramaphosa could not avoid the topic of the party’s defeat in the May 2024 polls. The 40.2% support garnered by the ANC represented a 17 percentage point drop in support compared with the 2019 elections, or three times the polling decline from election to election since 2009.

The NEC described the electoral defeat as “a strategic setback for the ANC-led National Democratic Revolution” and the ANC as whole, said Ramaphosa. 

“For any liberation movement or progressive party, losing a majority in government is a strategic setback. We have to be honest that the outcome of the May elections was a really sad moment for the ANC; it was a huge setback for the ANC,” he said. 

The reasons for the ANC’s electoral decline, Ramaphosa said, included the state of the economy, the unemployment crisis, poor basic services and “deficiencies of capable, ethical and responsive governance, as well as the ANC’s organisational weaknesses”. 

“A combination of some of these reasons led to many of our traditional supporters and voters staying away from voting or voting for other parties. We accept this.

“The extent and depth of the electoral loss points to an organisation that has lost significant support and public confidence. This may be a painful reality for us to accept, but our healing lies in accepting the depth of dysfunction in our structures, and among our members and leadership,” he continued. 

“The 2024 elections results confirm that we face an existential crisis, and this is a moment wherein the ANC should either renew itself or perish.” 

Ramaphosa said the renewal of the ANC included, among other things, reviving the party’s branch structures, which have become “weak”, introducing a compulsory course on ethics and integrity in the political education curriculum, and enhancing the quality of membership by overhauling the party’s membership system.

Six key priorities 

Ramaphosa announced six priority actions for the ANC for 2025. The actions include: renewing the ANC through “decisive and visible” action; fixing local government, and ensuring water and energy security; accelerating inclusive economic growth and job creation; strengthening the fight against crime; building an inclusive society through holding a National Dialogue; and building a better South Africa and world. DM

Comments

Loading your account…
Maria Janse van Rensburg Jan 12, 2025, 07:01 AM

It is a honest speech that is difficult to criticize. I hope that all parties, public officials and citizens embrace the 6 priorities identified so that South Africa can move forward to eradicate the inequalities exacerbated by 30 years of misdirecting precious resources for self enrichment.

Francois Smith Jan 12, 2025, 12:48 PM

Apart from the part where he intended to say "RSA excluding the WC" and on "WC" came out.

D'Esprit Dan Jan 12, 2025, 07:18 AM

"deficiencies of capable, ethical and responsive governance." Yes, precisely. And yet you continue flogging the rotting corpse of cadre deployment to enrich the corrupt elite of the ANC ponzi schemes. Shameless.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 12, 2025, 09:10 AM

I have to agree with this statement - he does not walk the talk - rather talks the talk from his comfy sofa! Job creation, respect and dignity will only come from education - invest more in the upliftment of the masses with Education.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 12, 2025, 07:43 AM

The more and the quicker the world changes the more I see the ANC as being rooted in the past. I think it's perhaps a consequence of being grounded in ideology. There is good reason why a cars windscreen is larger than the rear one!

Wendy Dewberry Jan 12, 2025, 08:08 AM

The tacit blame for the "convergence between east and west, wealth and poverty, justice and injustice, despair and hope,” on the DA is a bit rich, knowing that the liberation party the ANC has had 30 years in the driving seat. C'mon ANC. Start with education and stop the corruption. Liberate!

Jubilee 1516 Jan 12, 2025, 08:27 AM

So why do your voters flee en masse to the evil Western Cape to seek refuge against ANC policy hey Squirrel. Just like millions of citizens of liberated, decolonized African states tried to flee TO Apartheid SA for a better life back before 1994.

Malcolm McManus Jan 12, 2025, 03:49 PM

Correct, and why the ones who keep voting for the Anc and remain in the Eastern cape rely on gift of the givers to avoid starving. The ANC don't feed them.

Trenton Carr Jan 12, 2025, 09:03 AM

Well, there's your problem, right in the first line of this post.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 12, 2025, 09:10 AM

The ANC is a "revolutionary organisation" - name them accurately or by whatever PC term you choose - hing up on doctrine at the expense of the country Why give all this coverage to "birthday celebrations" of one "political party"? This is far from balanced and unbiased.

kathleen3olivier Jan 12, 2025, 09:41 AM

"Fixing local government ensuring water and energy security". Not while the cadres are in charge there. Every year empty promises are made while the people remain jobless

Francois Smith Jan 12, 2025, 12:54 PM

Exactly! How does one know that local government will continue to decline? Achievement Ramaphosa said that he will finally look at its improvement.

Y3mmxiii Mnguni Jan 12, 2025, 09:51 AM

There has been too much talk and not enough action. It's time to put the ANC to rest and close the door for good. The DA must be given the opportunity to step in and truly make South Africa work for everyone.

N***i@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 11:51 AM

Yes, DA must get a chance to make SA great. But parties, including DA, continuously conduct a SWOT analysis and DA must take that seriously, and the ground is more fertile now than ever. However, while ANC may seem dead and dying, it has a very strong national footprint. It can just reactivate it

Cachunk Jan 12, 2025, 10:09 AM

More meaningless BS from the spineless CEO of The Bank of Sofa. Does anyone actually believe him? Simelane is still in Government; do something about her and all the other anc crooks and maybe your “renewal” call will sound like less of an insult to the electorate…

N***i@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 10:11 AM

The two diametrically opposite claims about WP being "the well run and also where blacks are neglected" may just be political spinning. However, the fundamental question to be asked is "has the living conditions of people on the ground changed and how significant has that change been". No buts..

N Another Jan 12, 2025, 10:18 AM

What a load of rubbish. The best thing that can happen to this country is the destruction of the ANC in its current format. Ramaphosa has shown himself to be a weak leader and needs to go. We need new, younger leadership that are politically centrists in order to deliver a growing and inclusive SA

N***i@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 10:30 AM

Can't agree with you more. 100%

Hidden Name Jan 12, 2025, 10:26 AM

Reality is: people have voted with their feet. ANC majority is a thing of the past. Already their "alliance" with CP is broken. ANC is moribund, and I can't think of a better group of miscreants to enjoy the ride to where they belong in obscurity. ANC incompetence made them irrelevant.

Malcolm McManus Jan 12, 2025, 03:54 PM

We can only hope the racists who vote for the ANC don't switch to the far right wing of the ANC, otherwise known as MK. The only worse scenario.

Llewellyn Henman Jan 12, 2025, 10:30 AM

Subliminal DA blue ANC logo on podium?

Peter Hartley Jan 12, 2025, 10:30 AM

The last paragraph is important but surprisingly, despite the fact that the ANC castigates the DA at every turn, their objectives are exactly that of the DA except for their own renewal. A majority of South African would support these objectives, but sadly the ANC is just not able to deliver.

N***i@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 10:48 AM

Are you proposing a party called "DANC", maybe

N***i@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 10:52 AM

On the lighter side of things

Patterson Alan John Jan 12, 2025, 11:04 AM

Absolute waffle! More cheap talk trying to undermine the efforts of the Western Cape, appease internal political discomfort and false promises of what the ANC will do. The circus will leave town with the food wrappers left on the grass and return to their comfortable homes at taxpayer expense.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 12, 2025, 08:11 PM

Love it that our Prez has a private home in Cpt and not in the EC or KZN! I wonder why that is? Could it be that’s because its a well-run Province perhaps????

l***8@g***.com Jan 12, 2025, 11:12 AM

The Republicans has anonymously agreed and will submit a Bill for approval by the New President Elect of the USA for signature in January 2025 to Sanction All Countries including SA who raised a case at the Hague agsinst Israel which impacted the US Hostages in Gaza. What stupidity. ANC STUPIDITY.

Malcolm McManus Jan 12, 2025, 03:57 PM

A cross between stupidity and much needed fund raising. The ANC couldn't really care less about human suffering as witnessed not only in our own country, but also the rest of Africa.

Patterson Alan John Jan 12, 2025, 11:14 AM

The ANC will get a bigger hammering at the next general elections. Bye-bye 40%, which will present the $1.0m question - What will that result present for South Africa? As much as the GNU provides stability, it helps to hide the deteriorating ANC from voters, but the Councils will expose the ANC.

Mike Pragmatist Jan 12, 2025, 03:05 PM

As long as our political landscape consists of a plethora of "two men and a dog" political parties, all out for "leadership" and "self enrichment " (in whatever form - even simply a well paid 5 year employment contract" - and "proportional representation" .....

Martin Kennealy Jan 12, 2025, 12:27 PM

The ANC leadeth and the ANC taketh away.

Johan Retief Jan 12, 2025, 04:26 PM

Integrity and ethic training is not going to cut it. Putting a gold ring on the snout of a pig does not change it's behaviour at the trough. Make bacon of them and replace them with proven integrity and ethically leadership is the answer.

Johan Retief Jan 12, 2025, 04:28 PM

Difference between a dead snake and politician on the road? There are skid marks before the snake!

Frank Korb Jan 12, 2025, 04:44 PM

As long as the ANC clings to their National Democratic Revolution (read Socialist Communist) policy SA is doomed to failure.

stevendv.elec Jan 12, 2025, 06:31 PM

True , the ANC is unbeatable when it comes to corruption. True , the ANC is unstoppable when it comes to incompetence. True , the ANC are world champions at tender grifting..

Ed Brady Jan 13, 2025, 10:34 AM

Suggest you read "The Great Pretenders" by Ebrahim Harvey This book explains the difference between Economic and Political Freedom

Arnold O Managra Jan 14, 2025, 01:55 AM

The ANC continues to lead SA into perpetual penury. Led by brave fighters for perpetual penury like the Daily Matriculant. When will journalists accept that they are just as fallible as everyone else, and are not the true wizards. Build something. Then come back and proclaim.

User Jan 15, 2025, 12:31 PM

“The alliance between the national liberation movement, the ANC, the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco, is possibly one of the best examples of the success of a united front in the world. The alliance remains the proven vehicle to uplift the working class and the poor,” said Ramaphosa. HahahaHAHA!