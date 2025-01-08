Daily Maverick
Zuma demands ANC expulsion reversal on party’s birthday — Mbalula calls it ‘mischievous’

On the day the ANC celebrates its 113th birthday, former president Jacob Zuma is demanding the immediate reversal of his expulsion from the party.
Nonku-ZumaExplusion Illustrative image, from left: ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier) | Luthuli House, ANC headquarters. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Netwerk24) | Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)
Nonkululeko Njilo
By Nonkululeko Njilo
8 Jan 2025
In his latest attempt to maintain membership of the ANC – while leading the MK party – former president Jacob Zuma has threatened legal action.

In a letter dated 8 January 2025, addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Zuma’s legal team refers to a “recent and unlawful purported expulsion” and is demanding:

  1. A “reasoned” ruling from the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to be provided without delay;
  2. Full access to the complete record of the NDC/NDC’s appeal proceedings, including all outstanding documents and relevant correspondence; and
  3. The immediate reversal of the expulsion ruling, pending full compliance with both the ANC’s constitution and the South African Constitution.

“Failure to comply with the above on or before 31 January 2025 will result in our client taking all the legal steps necessary to vindicate, inter alia, his violated rights in respect of all the aforegoing issues, without any further notice to the ANC. Such steps may entail approaching the courts for appropriate relief including seeking an order for the immediate reinstatement of President Zuma’s membership of the ANC and punitive costs,” reads the letter from law firm Kwinana Mabuza Nkome Inc. 

The ANC suspended Zuma in January 2024 for actively impugning the integrity of the party by campaigning to dislodge it from power. The decision to suspend him was made unanimously by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).  

He was suspended after facing two charges relating to MK, which he founded and named after the ANC’s military wing. He announced its launch five months before the 29 May 2024 general elections.   

I am not surprised that on a significant day like this he would want to be the centre of attention.

Zuma was eventually expelled from the ANC in June, for breaching its constitution by campaigning for a rival party in the national elections, in which the ANC suffered its worst electoral defeat with 40.2% of the vote. 

He appealed the sanction. 

In July, Zuma snubbed his virtual disciplinary hearing before the NDC and instead delegated his ally and one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest critics, ANC member Tony Yengeni, to attend on his behalf.   

This was not untoward since the ANC’s constitution allows for a person facing disciplinary charges to be represented by a party member in good standing.  

Zuma refused to attend both the disciplinary and appeal hearings virtually, demanding an in-person meeting which would be open to the public. The ANC did not accede, citing security concerns. 

Now his legal team is arguing that the expulsion was unlawful and breached both the ANC’s constitution and the country’s Constitution on several grounds, including that the party had initially agreed to hold the hearings in person only to later backtrack on that agreement.

The ANC’s national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said she had not seen Zuma’s correspondence and would check with the office.   

‘Mischievous  and ridiculous old man’

Meanwhile, Mbalula, on the sidelines of the party’s birthday celebrations on Robben Island on Wednesday, told journalists: “[Zuma] is a mischievous  and ridiculous old man who basically thrives on disunity for his own interests.” 

In an interview with 702 Breakfast on Wednesday, ANC NEC member and MP Khusela Diko said Zuma’s antics were an attempt to distract the ANC as it celebrated its special day. 

“I am not surprised that on a significant day like this he would want to be the centre of attention and steal attention away from the African National Congress and its birthday. We are not going to entertain that,” she said.  

There is a growing perception that the organisation is being led by individuals whose actions resemble those of askaris undermining the movement’s historic mission.

The ANC leadership is currently spread out across the DA-run Western Cape where it faces a tough challenge in winning back voters in the run-up to the 2026 local government elections. In the Cape Town metro the party’s support has steadily declined in municipal elections: in 2021, it secured just 18.6% of the vote, down from 24.36% in 2016.

“I think we are very clear in terms of what our preoccupation at this particular point in time is, and that is really connecting with the people, reflecting on progress and outlining the vision of the future the ANC seeks to build,” Diko said.   

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said the matter was not only about Zuma but safeguarding the rights of all ANC members and preserving values that have sustained the party for more than a century.  

“This matter extends beyond individual grievances, reflecting deeper concerns about the ANC’s current trajectory. There is a growing perception that the organisation is being led by individuals whose actions resemble those of askaris undermining the movement’s historic mission,” said spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. 

Although Diko said the party’s leadership would respond to Zuma in detail, she maintained that it followed all due processes. 

This constant nipping, pushback against the current leadership, is part of a strategy to unravel and fragment the party.

“The process that was followed by the African National Congress which ultimately led to his expulsion was meticulous. It was in line with our constitution which is very clear that, amongst others, you cannot participate in organised factional activity, cannot have a member of the ANC supporting, let alone voting for, an organisation that is not in alliance with the ANC, and contesting us,” Diko told 702.  

The ANC’s constitution does not now allow for a dual membership unless with its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, but Zuma’s political outfit does, at least in some cases.  

In October 2024, MK secretary-general Floyd Shivambu said Zuma’s case of dual membership had been a “strategic” one, and had been allowed as per the constitution. 

“It is not just tailor-made for him; there are instances where we are going to allow members to be members of other political parties,” Shivambu said. 

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu described Zuma’s latest bid as a political strategy to challenge the current ANC leadership.

“He is hoping that this constant nipping, pushback against the current leadership, is part of a strategy to unravel and fragment the party, ultimately exposing its core,” Naidu told Daily Maverick.  

Analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast suggested that although Zuma’s game plan remains unclear, it’s evident that he still wants to maintain a footprint in the ANC. While Zuma sought a two-thirds majority for his party to govern the country, he seemingly wanted to frame his departure from the ANC as involuntary, portraying it as a struggle rather than a voluntary exit. DM

Temmy Randeria Jan 8, 2025, 02:47 PM

Any reasonably intelligent person would have some common sense and realize they would once have no chance of success when he has clearly betrayed the party he was so called "dedicated to". Once again hiding behind procedure when it is blatantly acknowledged he is not wanted.

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 8, 2025, 02:54 PM

The ANC is completely out of their league with this guy. They have no idea what he is going to do next.

Les Thorpe Jan 8, 2025, 04:06 PM

He's at the age where he couldn't care less what he does. He's probably surrounded by "legals" whom continuously prompt him to make all sorts of statements and conjure up all sorts of challenges, the former realising that he is a source of never-ending fees.

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 10, 2025, 05:34 PM

I think you are right.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Jan 8, 2025, 06:00 PM

A sociopathic moron is a difficult study for any normal person. The only certainty is that all actions will be self-serving and narcisistic.

John Bewsey Jan 8, 2025, 03:09 PM

I recall that tertiary syphilis often affects the brain. This could be the reason for this bewilderingly unbalanced behaviour.

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 10, 2025, 05:36 PM

Brilliant comment, I'm stil laughing.

Geoffrey Krige Jan 8, 2025, 03:30 PM

A sad, sad man on a sad, sad mission of division and destruction that he failed to complete in his sad, sad ten years at the helm

Colin Braude Jan 8, 2025, 04:34 PM

After pleading poverty and suffering terminal illness (Shaik's Sydrome?). JZ783 still has the funding and energy to launch further vexatious litigation. But there can be no doubt that, when his corruption trial resumes, he will be too sick and frail to appear in court.

Richard Bryant Jan 8, 2025, 04:37 PM

I know! Get that loser lawyer on your side. Can’t recall his name. The one who makes speeches unrelated to fact or law. Get him to present your case. Pay him lots of money. Bring in the click bait team. Then look up the word delusional. Where down is up and where facts don’t matter. zumas world.

Indeed Jhb Jan 8, 2025, 06:06 PM

He is at least entertaining and a great example of how to abuse the legal system - wonder who is footing the legal bills? Maybe build a special court for him where he can take all his problems then he can be there fulltime. Picture of a Judge will do not waste someones time He ignores rulings

Gavin Hillyard Jan 12, 2025, 10:14 AM

At what cost to the country?

cracklin62 Jan 8, 2025, 06:51 PM

Maybe a frontal lobotomy is necessary? Surely it can only be an improvement?

Mike Pragmatist Jan 8, 2025, 06:54 PM

Just Zuma looking for a mention somewhere.... anywhere ... in a desperate attempt to remain relevant. If the media - including "social" media stopped making a fuss anytime he sneezed or broke wind hexwoukd fade away, as would his following. Stop shining a spotlight on him.

Grumpy Old Man Jan 9, 2025, 06:54 AM

On a slightly different note - does it 'bug' anyone else that the only persons who ever refer to JZ as the Master Chess Player are non chess playing persons? Or that Poker, rather than Chess, is considered a better test of strategic ability?

Trenton Carr Jan 9, 2025, 08:04 AM

Still not dead yet. He is a walking example of a broken security cluster, laws for thee, but not for me.

Johan Buys Jan 9, 2025, 10:27 AM

Zuma knows where all the senior ANC skeletons are buried (the literal and corruption skeletons). If he sings or publishes or leaks the information, there will be chaos. THAT is the power Zuma wields.

jackt bloek Jan 9, 2025, 11:12 AM

imagine if Trump went around claiming to be both a member of the Republican and Democratic parties

Roodepoort Rocker Jan 10, 2025, 05:33 PM

The ANC discovered a new word and they love using it: " MISCIEVIOUS". Especially this guy. He "MISCHIEVIOUSLY" ran the Dept of Transport into the ground and is doing the same to the ANC. History will teach us that he may be doing us a huge favour at this rate.

Gavin Hillyard Jan 12, 2025, 10:13 AM

Same guy who doesn't understand how a parliamentary quorum works and can't count. The ANC has a lot to answer for for being responsible for foisting this cretin on SA Inc. This guy is not even in our universe. The only good thing he has done was to be responsible for the ANC losing it's majority.