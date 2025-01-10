Daily Maverick

A-Z career guide

Deciding what you are going to do as a career, possibly for all of your adult life, is quite a daunting prospect. There are so many questions that you need to ask yourself before you make that decision, for example:

  • Do I know what my skills are, i.e., am I artistic and creative, or do I really enjoy mathematics and science?
  • Would I prefer to work in an office in a business environment or outdoors?
  • Do I want to go to university, to study towards a profession like being a doctor or a lawyer or an engineer?
  • Am I a practical person, who would like to work with my hands?

As you can see, there are many options. Your choices also need to be determined by academics.

  • Some options can only materialise after you have spent a number of years at university or college, gaining the theoretical knowledge that you will apply in your career;
  • others can happen through undertaking a short course online or in-person; and
  • for others, you need an apprenticeship where you pick up the skills you need through on-the-job training.

We are taking you on an A-Z journey through some careers, spelling out what a particular career encompasses, as well as whether you need a degree or a diploma, what subjects you need to have done at high school and what the APS (Admission Point Score) is that different universities require to allow you entrance to your course of choice. 

As indicated above, there are careers that do not require you to study at university. We will cover some of those in some detail as well. Finally, we want to give you a quick look at careers under the headings of Professional, Practical and Creative. These will be presented in less detail, but will still give you an idea of what the career entails, where you can qualify for it and what, if any, subjects you need in order to follow that path.

