Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

This article is more than a year old

SURRENDER OR STARVE

Hundreds of illegal miners arrested after underground food and water supplies cut

The zama zamas who surfaced at Orkney over the weekend are the small fish in this big pond of criminality. The big fish have yet to be landed in the net.
Hundreds of illegal miners arrested after underground food and water supplies cut Illegal miners (zama zamas) arrested in this file pic from 30 September 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Morapedi Mashashe)
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
3 Nov 2024
Facebook
16

At least 565 illegal gold miners — zama zamas — were arrested at the weekend in the North West town of Orkney after the police choked off their food and water supplies, forcing them to the surface.

The arrests were the latest made under Operation Vala Umgodi, which seeks to disrupt illegal mining at a time when companies such as Sibanye-Stillwater have recorded a spike in such activities, including direct attacks on mine operations and infrastructure against the backdrop of record gold prices.

Read more: Eskom sub-station powering Sibanye’s Kloof 4 shaft blown up, zama zamas suspected

“The Vala Umgodi task teams led by the SAPS and SANDF in North West are intensifying their operations and ensuring that illegal mining activities and operations are dealt a blow. As of 12:00 (midday) on Sunday, 03 November 2024, at least  565 illegal mine workers have resurfaced,” said the SA Police Service (SAPS) in a statement on Sunday.

In an earlier statement, the SAPS said the zama zamas were resurfacing “as a result of starvation and dehydration. SAPS and members of the SANDF blocked communities in and around these abandoned mining shifts in Orkney from delivering food parcels, water and necessities to these illegal miners. This act of stamping the authority of the state eventually forced these illegal miners to resurface.”

The strategy at play here can be summed up as “surrender or starve” and the SAPS said that as many as 1,000 zama zamas may have found themselves without food, water and other necessities.

Zama zamas ply their dangerous and illegal trade for weeks or months at a time underground and depend on local communities to provide them with sustenance at highly inflated prices. It is their lifeline, and if it is cut, there are no spaza shops underground.

According to mining industry and security sources, one of the first signs that a “shift change” has occurred — meaning that hundreds of zama zamas are surfacing and hundreds more are about to go down — is when the local shops run out of bread and bottled water.

Migrant labour system

“The majority of those that have been arrested are inclusive of South Africans, Mozambicans and Basotho nationals,” said the SAPS.

Most zama zamas hail from Lesotho and Mozambique, a direct consequence of the decline of the migrant labour system which for decades provided South Africa’s mining sector with a pliable workforce that was subjected to harsh exploitation.

Read more: How the twilight of SA’s migrant labour system spawned a social apocalypse

These are men whose fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers toiled in South Africa’s mines — for wages which stagnated or fell for decades until the 1970s — and employment opportunities remain scant in Lesotho and Mozambique.

There is an army that is willing to go underground to mine illicit gold and this weekend’s arrests are just the tip of an expanding iceberg.

“They are treating the symptoms, they are not treating the problem,” said a mine security analyst, who asked not to be named.

“The zamas know the police and the army cannot sustain their operation, and they have stockpiles underground. They send up the guys who are not completely essential and the essential guys will stay underground.

“The illegal miners can always make a plan to get other consignments underground. It also seems that no weapons have surfaced and the guys with the guns are still underground,” said the analyst.

Zama zamas target both abandoned and operating shafts, and profits from the trade must be surging as the price of gold has scaled record highs this year of more than $2,700 an ounce.

Read more: After the Bell, why is the gold price going nuts?

The government estimates the costs of illegal mining to the South African mining industry and the wider economy to be about R70-billion a year.

Much of the illegal gold is destined for refineries in places such as Dubai where it is washed in a massive laundromat operated by transnational crime networks.

As Pauli van Wyk has reported in this publication, search and seizure operations initiated by the SA Revenue Service against Zimbabwean Simon Rudland’s alleged gold and tobacco smuggling network have not sparked meaningful action from the Hawks or the National Prosecuting Authority.

Read more: Why are the Hawks and the NPA not acting on the gold and tobacco mafia?

This bodes ill for South Africa’s attempts to exit the Financial Action Task Force greylisting by June 2025. DM

Comments

Jennifer D Nov 4, 2024, 07:41 AM

One can sympathise with the illegal miners who have no other access to money - obviously criminal activity and should be stopped. But, what about Cyril’s tax avoidance and the criminal activities of the anc leadership - that’s greed, not survival - arrest them - it’s public knowledge.

Just another Comment Nov 4, 2024, 12:39 PM

Go watch last night's Carte Blanche and see if you still sympathise with them. It's a disease that has been ignored for too long and must be stamped out.

Les Thorpe Nov 4, 2024, 08:40 AM

All that's going to happen is that the zama zamas will be processed thru S.A.'s criminal justice system and released on bail. Some may be deported. But all will be back on site with a few months as the illegal mining of gold is obviously very lucrative. The big fish, however, will remain free.

Rod MacLeod Nov 4, 2024, 08:43 AM

Hey DM, how far and wide did you have to go to find a picture of an arrested white zama-zama?

T'Plana Hath Nov 4, 2024, 11:18 AM

Objection! Relevance. Also, look a little closer, Rod. You are incorrect.

Noelsoyizwap Nov 4, 2024, 07:10 PM

I know one white Ponzi schemer and a wife.

Rod MacLeod Nov 4, 2024, 08:46 AM

"This bodes ill for South Africa’s attempts to exit the Financial Action Task Force greylisting by June 2025" - don't worry - SARS is targeting Trusts and Trustees that are non-tax compliant because THEY'RE the ones holding up the grey listing clearance.

Miss Jellybean Nov 4, 2024, 01:32 PM

SARS are just like pickpockets - distract you while they pick your pocket. Amazing how they only ever target legit taxpayers &amp; avoid having to actually work by going after the non compliant cash businesses

Rae Earl Nov 4, 2024, 08:52 AM

The proliferation of this illegal industry is as a direct result of Cyril Ramaphosa's absolute refusal to replace Bheki Cele despite repeated requests. Cele was utterly useless in ALL policing activities and he did it for years under the stewardship of Ramaphosa. Zama zamas took advantage.

Just another Comment Nov 4, 2024, 12:43 PM

Every crook took advantage while Cele sat on his hands. Jobs for friends. That's why we're in the poo we're in now.

Thomas Cleghorn Nov 4, 2024, 09:11 AM

Maybe just formalise, regulate &amp; try &amp; improve saftey whilst getting people to sign waivers on later death/injury gripes. Clearly money is being generated for a community with food sales, gold &amp; associated services. Can we afford to be 1st world about everything? People here are helping themselves.

Caroline de Braganza Nov 4, 2024, 09:44 AM

At last - an emotionally intelligent perspective focusing on the topic of this article instead of whataboutism.

Rod MacLeod Nov 4, 2024, 11:06 AM

If being compliant with the laws of a democratically elected government means being 1st world about everything, then YES, we do need to be "1st world about everything".

jim Nov 4, 2024, 08:37 PM

These miners are working with almost zero overheads. If you formalise and regulate, introducing PPE for safety, including environmental concerns, it would no longer be profitable. Otherwise, these mines wouldn't have been abandoned in the first place.

Thomas Cleghorn Nov 5, 2024, 01:39 PM

Dont formalise it to death! Start with something like R500 registration fee with a valid ID &amp; maybe an official SA gold buyer who comes on site and gives a good return? There are easy options? RodMacleod: We should aim (&amp; not stop) for 1st world but pragmatism is a thing.

Petru Viljoen Nov 4, 2024, 10:07 AM

Two phrases caught my attention: "there are no spaza shops underground" - run mostly by illegal foreigners themselves, therefore hardly a financial boost to the local community. The other: "There is an army that is willing to go (underground to mine illicit gold) ..." - parenthesis mine.