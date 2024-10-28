Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Business Maverick

This article is more than a year old

EXCLUSIVE

Eskom sub-station powering Sibanye's Kloof 4 shaft blown up, zama zamas suspected

An Eskom power station near the long-closed Kloof 4 gold shaft was blown up, allegedly by zama zamas, as the stakes of illegal mining reach new heights amid soaring gold prices.
Eskom sub-station powering Sibanye's Kloof 4 shaft blown up, zama zamas suspected An Eskom substation powering Sibanye's Kloof shafts has been blown up, with zama zamas suspected to be behind the attack. (Photo: Screengrabs)
Ed Stoddard
By Ed Stoddard
28 Oct 2024
Facebook
8

An Eskom power station feeding the Kloof 4 gold shaft operated by Sibanye-Stillwater — which is currently closed — was blown up on Saturday in an attack believed to have been carried out by zama zamas.

A source alerted Daily Maverick, providing us with video footage that shows debris strewn around the wreckage of the main building at the substation.

“We can confirm that there was an explosion at Eskom’s substation in the Glenharvie area on Saturday evening, 26 October 2024. This substation is located near the Kloof 4 shaft, which we closed earlier this year, so fortunately, the incident does not affect our current operations, which are continuing as normal,” Sibanye spokesperson Henrika Ninham told Daily Maverick.

Such disused operations are a magnet for zamas, and Sibanye has said that attacks on its operations have been escalating this year as the price of gold has soared to record levels, raising the stakes and incentives for those involved in the illicit mining and trade of the precious metal.

Read more: After the Bell: Why is the gold price going nuts?

Knocking out a power substation could be a diversion, and it also enables illegal miners to gain access to operations under the cover of darkness.

Sibanye has not commented on the motive or suspects, but confirmed that wat was an intentional criminal act.

“It’s deeply concerning to see such brazen, criminal activities causing significant damage to infrastructure. We strongly condemn these actions and urge immediate contact with both Eskom and the South African Police Service, as this is evidently the result of criminal activities,” Ninham said.

Sources have told Daily Maverick that the explosion is believed to be linked to zamas, who are the main criminal show in town and the only group with a clear motive.

If so, the attack is the latest by illegal miners on a Sibanye operation in western Gauteng, an area that has become a flashpoint of zama activity and violence. Daily Maverick understands that the Kloof 7 shaft was attacked about a month ago by an army of hundreds of zamas who torched an armoured vehicle and double-cab bakkie. DM

Comments (4)

Miss Jellybean Oct 28, 2024, 10:41 AM

Mining companies should fill closed/mined out shafts with concrete as part of the closing procedure.

megapode Oct 28, 2024, 11:26 AM

There's always gold down there, and if they're not mining it right now it just means that it's uneconomical for them at current prices. And it will cost them money to close a shaft.

chris@herold7.co.za Oct 28, 2024, 05:12 PM

Do you know how much concrete tat would take?

Peter Oosthuizen Oct 29, 2024, 11:27 AM

Far better to fill them with CO2

Maj.knox1@gmail.com Oct 28, 2024, 11:03 AM

The constant tiptoeing around those thieving terrorists is highly suspicious. The unused shafts must should be sealed with them still inside, and those on the surface dealt with in the only manner befitting their ilk. Time and money wasting in courts means totally nothing.

Jon Quirk Oct 28, 2024, 11:48 AM

And the connections between the zama-zama and JZ supporters? These are not random events.

louw.nic Oct 28, 2024, 02:16 PM

Is SA a failed state; or have we passed that point and descended into full-blown anarchy? Answers on a postcard may be sent to...oh, never mind, the SA Post Office is dead too.

Patterson Alan John Oct 29, 2024, 03:26 AM

Don't post anything. Just record the future of the next 5 years on a sheet of paper, enclose in an envelope, date it today and - To open on 28 October 2029. If you are caught up in the moment, why not do one for 2034 and 2039? Get your friends to do the same and have a braai for each opening.