An Eskom power station feeding the Kloof 4 gold shaft operated by Sibanye-Stillwater — which is currently closed — was blown up on Saturday in an attack believed to have been carried out by zama zamas.

A source alerted Daily Maverick, providing us with video footage that shows debris strewn around the wreckage of the main building at the substation.

“We can confirm that there was an explosion at Eskom’s substation in the Glenharvie area on Saturday evening, 26 October 2024. This substation is located near the Kloof 4 shaft, which we closed earlier this year, so fortunately, the incident does not affect our current operations, which are continuing as normal,” Sibanye spokesperson Henrika Ninham told Daily Maverick.

Such disused operations are a magnet for zamas, and Sibanye has said that attacks on its operations have been escalating this year as the price of gold has soared to record levels, raising the stakes and incentives for those involved in the illicit mining and trade of the precious metal.

Knocking out a power substation could be a diversion, and it also enables illegal miners to gain access to operations under the cover of darkness.

Sibanye has not commented on the motive or suspects, but confirmed that wat was an intentional criminal act.

“It’s deeply concerning to see such brazen, criminal activities causing significant damage to infrastructure. We strongly condemn these actions and urge immediate contact with both Eskom and the South African Police Service, as this is evidently the result of criminal activities,” Ninham said.

Sources have told Daily Maverick that the explosion is believed to be linked to zamas, who are the main criminal show in town and the only group with a clear motive.

If so, the attack is the latest by illegal miners on a Sibanye operation in western Gauteng, an area that has become a flashpoint of zama activity and violence. Daily Maverick understands that the Kloof 7 shaft was attacked about a month ago by an army of hundreds of zamas who torched an armoured vehicle and double-cab bakkie. DM