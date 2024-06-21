Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh (not pictured) for his hat-trick during the T20 Cricket World Cup West 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. 20 June 2024. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Fast bowler Pat Cummins took a hat-trick and David Warner smashed an unbeaten half-century as undefeated Australia kicked off their Super Eight campaign at the T20 World Cup with a rain-hit 28-run win over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Test and one-day skipper Cummins bowled Mahmudullah for two, had Mahedi Hasan caught for a duck by Adam Zampa at deep third man and then dismissed Towhid Hridoy for 40 when the batter scooped to Hazlewood.

Cummins’s third victim came in the over after his first two wickets, and his hat-trick celebration was conspicuously understated.

“I had no idea … I totally forgot about it,” Cummins said of his first hat-trick for Australia and the first at the tournament.

“Ashton Agar and Nathan (Ellis) were both on the bench today. They’ve got a hat-trick so I joined their club.

“It’s a good club to be a part of.”

India meanwhile swept to a 47-run victory over Afghanistan in their Super Eight clash after Suryakumar Yadav struck his second successive half-century and Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth with the ball.

Player-of-the-match Suryakumar’s audacious 53 from 28 balls propelled India to a daunting 181-8. In reply, Afghanistan were always behind the required run rate and finished on 134 all out from the final ball of the match.

Fast bowler Bumrah proved virtually unplayable, taking three for seven runs from his four overs.

“We adapted well and got 180 which was a great effort from the bowlers,” captain Rohit Sharma said as India remained unbeaten in the tournament.

“We had class bowlers who defended it perfectly. We know Bumrah’s class and what he can do.”

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was disappointed with the shot selection of his batters.

Bumrah was almost unplayable once again, India’s pace spearhead claiming three Afghan wickets and conceding only seven runs in four impeccable overs at Kensington Oval.

“Obviously disappointed with a few of the shots or the decision-making,” Trott said.

“Bumrah is going to be a key bowler for any side. For India, he’s crucial and we needed to play him better. His figures suggest we didn’t play him very well.

“We’d spoken about it and how we were going to play him. So, we weren’t able to execute that and, yeah, that’s very disappointing.”

Duckworth-Lewis for Australia

Recalled with fellow quick Josh Hazlewood after being rested against Scotland, Cummins’s three-wicket burst helped restrict the South Asians to 140 for eight before rain cut short Australia’s chase.

Victory was secured by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Australia were 100 for two after 11.2 overs before the match was abandoned, with Warner unbeaten on 53 and Glenn Maxwell 14 not out at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Australia’s win put them top of Group 1, ahead of India thanks to a slightly superior net run-rate. Bangladesh are fourth in the group behind Afghanistan.

The top two sides at the end of the phase qualify for the semi-finals.

He finished with 3-29 from his four overs while spinner Zampa took 2-24 to put the brakes on Bangladesh in the middle overs.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh had declared himself fit to bowl on the eve of the match after recovering from a hamstring strain but the all-rounder left the spare overs to Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

His poor form with the bat continued, though, with Marsh dismissed lbw for one by Rishad Hossain, who took both the Australian wickets, bowling Travis Head for 31.

Australia won the toss and elected to field on a slow wicket, enjoying an instant pay-off when left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc took a wicket with the third ball.

Young captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made a steady 41 to help set his team up for a competitive total but Zampa trapped him lbw in the 13th over and Bangladesh were unable to cut loose thereafter.

“The wicket looked good, a little slow, but we should’ve scored 170, I felt,” said Shanto.

“It was very important today that the top order got some runs. We struggled the last couple of matches.”

Bangladesh meet India at the same venue on Saturday, with Australia to face Afghanistan in Kingstown. Reuters/DM