Sport

CRICKET

De Kock and Rabada guide Proteas to Super Eight win over US at T20 World Cup

De Kock and Rabada guide Proteas to Super Eight win over US at T20 World Cup
Quinton de Kock of South Africa on his way to scoring 74 against the US in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on 19 June 2024. (Photo: Gareth Copley / Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
19 Jun 2024
0

It was closer than it needed to be, but South Africa overcame the US by 18 runs in their first Super Eight match at the T20 World Cup.

Proteas 194-4 (Quinton de Kock 74; Kagiso Rabada 3-18), US 176-6 (Andries Gous 80; Saurabh Netravalkar 2-21)

South Africa on Wednesday defeated the US by 18 runs in their first Super Eight match at the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. It was the Proteas’ fifth victory on the trot in the tournament.

The US needed 92 runs off the final six overs, chasing 195 runs to win.

Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh then scored 19 runs in the next over, bowled by pacer Anrich Nortje. They scored 13 in the 16th over, delivered by wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, before collecting 10 off quick bowler Kagiso Rabada.

The 18th over, bowled by Shamsi, went for a mammoth 22 runs. That left the US needing 28 runs off the final two overs with two set batters and the momentum on their side. 

But up stepped South Africa’s spearhead — Rabada. He picked up the wicket of the dangerous Singh off the first delivery of the penultimate over before conceding just two runs in the rest of the over.

This left Nortje with 26 runs to defend off the final over and he did so comfortably as South Africa secured a solid victory in the opening match of the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. 

Rabada finished with three wickets while conceding only 18 runs in his four overs, figures which are particularly impressive given the high-scoring context of the match.

Quinton gets going

South Africa earlier set a massive total of 194 for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs — their highest score of the tournament, beating by far the 115 they scored against Nepal.

It was set up by a battering knock of 74 off 40 deliveries by opener Quinton de Kock — his 15th T20I half-century — along with a vital knock of 46 off 32 balls by Aiden Markram.

De Kock started in vintage fashion, clubbing four sixes and three fours in the powerplay to help South Africa to 64 for the loss of one wicket — their highest score in the powerplay at the T20 World Cup thus far.

The sweet-striking De Kock was particularly punishing on anything back of a length, pulling and hooking five sixes in his knock and bringing up his half-century in 26 deliveries. It was only the second half-century by a South African at this T20 World Cup.

markram proteas t20

Aiden Markram of South Africa bats against the US in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on 19 June 2024. (Photo: Gareth Copley / Getty Images)

De Kock was well supported by skipper Markram — after Reeza Hendricks was dismissed early — who fed the strike well to De Kock while tidily putting away bad balls.

The pair put on 110 runs off 60 balls for the second wicket before De Kock drilled a full toss off left-arm tweaker Singh down the throat of deep mid-wicket. 

David Miller was sent in to maintain the left-right partnership, but Singh caught and bowled him the very next ball. 

South Africa’s momentum took a massive knock with the fall of the consecutive wickets as their trajectory of a score above 200 looked out of reach. 

Markram was dismissed two overs later at the end of the 15th over with the score on 141.

Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 22) and Tristan Stubbs (20 off 16) struggled to score freely, muscling only three sixes and two fours in the final five overs as the pair put on 53 runs for the fifth wicket. South Africa finished six runs short of the 200 mark.

A stuttering innings

Steven Taylor and Gous got the US off to a rollicking start, going at more than 10 an over before Rabada dismissed Taylor with a sharp delivery on a good length. 

The quick scoring continued from the other end and the US were ahead of the required run rate after five overs, on 51 for the loss of one wicket.

But Rabada pegged them back in the final over of the powerplay, taking the wicket of Nitish Kumar while conceding only two runs — the first of two times he would do that in the match.

The US’s run chase was stuttering with the regular fall of wickets. Keshav Maharaj — who had come into the side for Ottneil Baartman — Nortje and Shamsi each collected a scalp.

It was only when South African-born Gous — who scored a scintillating undefeated 80 off 47 deliveries — found a willing partner in No 7 Singh (38 off 22) that the US looked like they could successfully chase South Africa’s target. 

The Proteas’ next game is against England in Saint Lucia on Friday. A win there would ensure the Proteas have one foot in the T20 World Cup semifinals. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
DM168

Funk it, I’m walking in Soweto at night
All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
Maverick News

All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions
The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Africa

The Kruger Park communities that see rhinos getting preferential treatment
Cometh the hour, cometh the man - Ramaphosa the right president for the GNU job
Maverick News

Cometh the hour, cometh the man – Ramaphosa the right president for the GNU job
PA cries foul over Zille comments on GNU inclusion while FF+ waits in wings
Maverick News

PA cries foul over Zille comments on GNU inclusion while FF+ waits in wings

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Maverick News

Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Coach Hugo Broos is rebuilding the Bafana Bafana squad's fighting spirit
Africa

Coach Hugo Broos is rebuilding the Bafana Bafana squad's fighting spirit
Against all odds - Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation
DM168

Against all odds – Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation
The Bulls’ rise to URC favourites underscores the growing depth in SA rugby
South Africa

The Bulls’ rise to URC favourites underscores the growing depth in SA rugby
Proteas face tough challengers as T20 World Cup Super Eights stage is set
South Africa

Proteas face tough challengers as T20 World Cup Super Eights stage is set

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.