PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Jubilation as thousands at Union Buildings watch Ramaphosa take oath of office

Clad in traditional royal attire, Maria Mathlepa said that standing on the Union Buldings South Lawn and witnessing Ramaphosa's inaugaration was one of her proudest moments as a South African. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)
By Lerato Mutsila
19 Jun 2024
The occasionally quiet and reserved atmosphere at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre contrasted with the joyous celebration on the lawns.

While heads of state, dignitaries, political party leaders and distinguished guests filled the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration, thousands of ordinary South Africans descended on the buildings’ South Lawns.

There was jubilation and cheers as Ramaphosa took the oath of office and officially ushered in his second term at the nation’s helm.

The amphitheatre’s occasionally quiet and reserved atmosphere contrasted with the joyous celebration on the lawns. Citizens clad in African National Congress regalia and traditional attire and children wearing school uniforms were treated to traditional dances, music and live performances, but the highlight of the event was when Ramaphosa made his way from the amphitheatre to greet the crowd that braved the cold to celebrate with him.

Shoshanguve resident Jerida Mncosini brought her children from Limpopo to witness President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Shoshanguve resident Jerida Mncosini was relaxing on the lawn with her children, watching the proceedings in the amphitheatre on the big screens. 

Seeing that schools were closed, Mncosini brought her three children with her to witness the inauguration, two of whom were visiting from Limpopo. She said Ramaphosa’s inauguration was an experience her children could take back with them to Limpopo and share with their classmates.

“Cultural groups have been dancing, drum majorettes playing and different political parties singing different songs. It has been a great moment to see in person,” Mncosini said.

Mncosini’s nine-year-old daughter chimed in: “It feels great to be here because I could see Ramaphosa put in as the President of the republic live. For the next five years, I want him to fix South Africa and make it a better country.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa warns GNU detractors they ‘will not succeed’, vows to protect Constitution, rule of law

Mncosini has high hopes for the government of national unity (GNU), saying it is an opportunity for political parties to put their differences aside and focus on rectifying the country’s problems.

“I support the GNU because if all political parties hold each others’ hands in government we will see change and go forward as a country. For so many years, ANC has been there alone, but now, when they are united, there will be change, and we will see a brighter future,” Mncosini said.

GNU given mixed reviews

Lucky Mundlovu (left), the North West chairperson of Sanco, says the GNU is an opportunity for government officials to work together and deliver the Rainbow Nation promised in 1994. He is with his friend, Zachariah Shapi. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Lucky Mundlovu, the regional chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), travelled from North West to attend the inauguration. Mundlovu said he supported Ramaphosa and the GNU.

“I believe South Africans need to work together during this time. This government of national unity did not just start today, it started in Nelson Mandela’s time. When he said that we are a rainbow nation, this is part of what he meant.

“I am here to support the President, I am here to support South Africa and I am also here to enjoy my vote,” Mundlovu said.

Mundlovu said that being at the Union Buildings was not just about watching Ramaphosa’s inauguration — it was also about forming bonds with fellow South Africans and building relationships.

“We are embracing each other. That is why we are here. It is nice to be here with all these people,” he said.

While a sense of connection drove Mundlovu to the Union Buildings, 22-year-old Simamkele Thwathwa was driven by guilt.

“I am part of the youth that didn’t vote and just wanted to see what people were voting for. It looks like a large number of people knew what they were doing, and I just wanted to celebrate with them, I guess,” Thwathwa said.

An ANC supporter walks across the Union Buildings South Lawns waving the party’s flag. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

union buildings ramaphosa oath of office maleka

Bridget Maleka brought her son, who is on school holidays, to the Union Buildings to watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Skhumbuzo, a member of the ANC Youth League in Mpumalanga, said he was keen to see if the GNU would last and how it would benefit the people of South Africa. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Simamkele Thwathwa and Flavio Mortdecai Mpopo both did not take part in the election, but came to the Union Buildings to see what more than 16 million South Africans voted for. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

Flavio Mortdecai Mpopo said the next five years in South Africa would be interesting.

“It’s no longer majority wins this time; we are sharing power and are not used to it. For once, we are going to see something different. I really hope the GNU works out. I want to see them put aside their differences and actually serve the people. Either way, I am proud to be a South African today,” Mpopo said.

Elder Derrick (centre), part of the leadership of the Khoisan who have been camped out at Union Buildings since 2017, says they do not recognise President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration or the seventh administration. (Photo: Lerato Mutsila)

On the other hand, Elder Derrick, a Khoisan leader who has been camped out at the Union Buildings since 2017, said he did not recognise Ramaphosa’s inauguration or the GNU.

Read more in Daily Maverick: All eyes on Ramaphosa to see who gets which Cabinet positions

In 2017, a group of Khoisan protesters led by King Khoisan arrived at Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum demanding recognition to Ramaphosa, who was then deputy president.

“I am not going to beat around the bush. We do not recognise the coalition between the DA and ANC because they entered into the agreement without the mandate of the people,” Elder Derrick said. He and his people could not recognise a government that did not recognise them. DM

