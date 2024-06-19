Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administers the oath of office to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 19 June 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his inauguration speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday to reinforce the principles of the government of national unity.

The President reiterated that the GNU would not be distracted in its quest to build a prosperous country.

“We declare for all to know that neither discord nor dissent shall cause us to cast aside that which calls us to build a united, free, just, equal and prosperous nation,” he said.

“We must reject every attempt to divide or distract us, to sow doubt or cynicism, or to turn us against one another. Those who seek to stand in our way, those who seek to inflame tensions, will not succeed, because South Africans are resolute,” he said.

He further went on to slam those who disregard the Constitution and rule of law, adding that the executive would do everything in its power to protect them.

“They want a South Africa in which all may find shelter in our democratic Constitution and may find protection in our courts,” he said.

Since election results were released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party has been at the forefront of discrediting the 2024 poll outcomes.

The party has also spoken negatively about the Constitution, saying Roman Dutch law should be replaced with laws that are favourable to Africans.

“We accept and respect the results of the elections and we once again say the people have spoken. Their will shall be done without any doubt or question,” Ramaphosa said.

“The voters of South Africa did not give any single party the full mandate to govern our country alone. They have directed us to work together to address their plight and realise their aspirations. They have expressed their appreciation of the progress in many areas of their lives over the past 30 years of democracy.”

The President also assured citizens that he was committed to all citizens, not only those who voted for the ANC.

“Today, I make a solemn commitment to be a president for all South Africans, to defend our Constitution and protect our democracy, to work with all those who share the dream of a better life for all, to care for the poor and the vulnerable, and to support all those who are in need, and to make our country stronger, more resilient, more equal and united,” he said.

Ramaphosa swore the oath of office in front of a delegation of statesmen from across Africa as well as local politicians. The process was facilitated by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He must now appoint his Cabinet, which Daily Maverick understands will be done by Friday.

Ramaphosa will have the mammoth task of consulting the ANC’s alliance partners – the South African Communist Party and Cosatu – then the GNU partners – the DA, IFP, PA, PAC and Good.

It has been hinted that DA leader John Steenhuisen might become Minister in the Presidency, but nothing has been confirmed.

Steenhuisen told Daily Maverick he would be focusing on policy if given the position. DM