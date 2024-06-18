Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates after dismissing Tanzid Hasan of Bangladesh during their T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on 10 June 2024. (Photo: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)

On the surface, the Proteas’ journey into the Super Eight stage was a breeze: Four victories in four matches and qualifying with a match to spare.

But it was far from it. Outside of a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their opening match, South Africa were within a couple of deliveries of possibly losing their matches against the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The match against Nepal was, surprisingly, the closest, as South Africa edged the 18th-ranked team by only one run on Saturday.

The Proteas now play three games in five days starting with the US in Antigua tomorrow (Wednesday) before heading to St Lucia to play defending champions England on Friday. They return to Antigua for co-hosts West Indies in the early hours of Monday South African time.

These are three challenging fixtures for South Africa, who have not yet been at their best in the tournament.

South Africa’s struggles have been mostly with the bat, with their highest team score of 115 coming against Nepal. There has also only been one half-century – David Miller’s undefeated 59 off 51 deliveries against the Dutch.

South Africa’s batting has naturally come under scrutiny, but head coach Rob Walter looks unlikely to make any changes at this stage, with only the inexperienced Ryan Rickleton among the squad as a possible replacement.

Despite fantastic efforts by the South African bowlers at the T20 World Cup, their spots for selection are more hotly contested.

Tabraiz Shamsi, in his first match of the tournament, took four wickets and only conceded 19 runs in his four overs against Nepal, playing a massive role in South Africa getting over the line.

Shamsi came in for Keshav Maharaj. With the pitches in the Caribbean expected to be more conducive to spin bowling, Walter might be tempted to play both left-arm slow bowlers.

Deciding who to drop from the formidable quartet of fast bowlers is tricky. Anrich Nortje has found his rhythm and been the side’s highest wicket taker. Ottneil Baartman, despite being the least experienced, has proven to be the best death bowler.

Kagiso Rabada, the most experienced T20 bowler by far in the team, has looked the least threatening among the pace bowlers.

Marco Jansen hasn’t had much luck in the wickets department thus far but does offer a point of difference with his left-arm option and is the best batter of the lot.

A close tournament

Reigning T20 Cricket World Cup champions England only just scraped through to the Super Eight stage of the tournament, hosted in the Caribbean and the US.

Perennial World Cup performers Pakistan and New Zealand were not as lucky. Both were knocked out in the initial group stages and won’t move on to the Super Eights which starts on Wednesday.

South Africa open the Super Eight leg of the tournament tomorrow against the T20 World Cup surprise package and co-hosts, the US.

The Proteas are also grouped alongside England – who they face on Friday – and the undefeated West Indies in Group B of the Super Eights.

Group A is expected to be tightly contested with three subcontinent sides – Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India – alongside Australia. Australia and India enter the Super Eights as the undefeated teams in Group A.

Unfortunately for South Africa, West Indies, Australia and India, points accrued during the initial group stages of the T20 World Cup are not carried over to the Super Eights as all eight teams start with a clean slate.

The teams who finish first and second in their respective Super Eight groups will advance to the semifinals. All of the remaining matches in the T20 World Cup will be played in the Caribbean.

Super Eight contenders

Despite the form of the US, having beaten Pakistan and Canada in the group stage and running India close, the Proteas need to get past the co-hosts to stand a realistic chance of reaching the semifinals.

In Group B, England have also been in shaky form, only advancing to the Super Eights on net run rate after being tied on points with Scotland who were unfortunate to not advance to the Super Eights of a T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.

If sides are tied on points after the conclusion of the Super Eights, the same principle of superior net run rate will apply to judge which teams will advance to the semifinals.

West Indies and Australia have looked the most threatening teams in the tournament so far. The former dismantled a very good Afghanistan side by 104 runs in the final group-stage match on Monday evening. DM

The Proteas’ match against the US starts at 4.30pm on Wednesday.