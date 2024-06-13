Sport

CRICKET

Proteas look ahead to Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup as other teams slug it out

Proteas look ahead to Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup as other teams slug it out
David Miller of South Africa during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on 10 June 2024 in New York, US. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
13 Jun 2024
0

South Africa will look for consistency in selection in their final group-stage match against Nepal, having already qualified for the next round.

The Proteas have safely secured their passage through to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup, with their final group stage match against Nepal on Saturday inconsequential to the final standings. 

The match is, however, an opportunity for head coach Rob Walter and his men to find some much-needed confidence, particularly in the batting department. 

Coach Rob Walters. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

The Proteas’ top order struggled in the side’s three matches at the pop-up Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York, which is currently being taken down. 

South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets, edging the Netherlands by four wickets and scraping past Bangladesh by four runs. 

The victories were largely set up by South Africa’s relentless bowlers, who were ably assisted by the tricky wicket at the Nassau County ground. 

The top order failed to get going, however, and were bailed out by the middle order in all three matches. 

Quinton de Kock has been the most successful, with scores of 20 and 18 and a duck wedged in between when he was run out at the non-striker’s end without facing a ball. 

Reeza Hendricks, on the other hand, has failed to reach double figures so far at the T20 World Cup, with a top score of four. 

Skipper Aiden Markram has only crossed double figures once, with a score of 12 in the opening match. He then failed to bother the scorers against the Netherlands and was dismissed for four against Bangladesh. 

Walter, however, is backing his top order to fire in the more batting-friendly conditions at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent & the Grenadines where they take on Nepal. 

“We’ll not make too many changes unless the conditions tell us to do that,” Walter said to the media regarding the makeup of the playing XI against Nepal. 

“It was a tough outing in New York for the top order. So, I don’t want to change there, I want to allow the guys to, hopefully, play on a better surface. 

“From a bowling point of view, conditions were in our favour. Being able to bowl in the mould that we do in South Africa, from a hard-length point of view and just using the deck to give us that variation. 

“We want to keep some consistency, we want to keep getting better as a team, but conditions will dictate.” 

South Africa celebrates the dismissal of Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka during the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on 3 June 2024 in New York, United States of America. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

Adapting 

Reverting to South Africa’s aggressive style of play that has been adopted since Walter took over the white-ball sides in 2023 won’t be a challenge when conditions for strokeplay improve, Walter said. 

“Our default for the way we have been playing for a period of time is the aggressive, expansive brand, so it’s not like the guys are not used to doing it,” he said. 

“Being able to click back into that form of how we play, I don’t think will be too tough. It is just what the guys do these days. 

“The pitch in New York was tough because there was lateral bounce both laterally and vertically. 

“As soon as the pitches are good, the batters understand what is required and how to play from there.” 

Despite early success in the tournament, the head coach is still eager to see improvement from his side. 

“I thought the fielding quality and intensity was excellent,” he said. “I thought the execution in the field was excellent. 

“From a bowling point of view, there were just certain areas that the games never led us to, like a death phase where two set batters are in and putting us under pressure. 

“We want to continually improve in that space. World cricket has shown us that if you have two set batters together in the last five overs of the game, in T20 cricket on a good wicket, it’s a really tough thing to manage. 

“We still want to brush up on that.” 

Super Eight hopefuls 

While South Africa’s passage to the next phase of the tournament is secured, several other big teams are on the brink of elimination. 

New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan all face a very real threat of falling out in the group stage. 

“I’m very chuffed that we’re not sitting in that position and that we’ve taken care of our own destiny in terms of a next phase point of view,” Walter said. 

“The rest of the pool phase is going to be very interesting to see what happens in the pools that still need to be settled.” 

So far, India, South Africa, West Indies and Australia have qualified for the Super Eight stage. 

The Super Eight phase of the tournament has pre-tournament seedings with the teams pre-assigned to groups. 

Regardless of where they finish in their group stages, South Africa and West Indies will contest group B of the Super Eight and will be joined by either Scotland or England and one of the US or Pakistan, depending on which team qualifies out of their group. 

Both England and Pakistan — the finalists from the previous edition of the tournament, hosted in Australia in 2022 — need results to go their way to qualify, while the US and Scotland have their fate in their own hands.  

New Zealand, having lost to Afghanistan and West Indies, are on the brink of elimination and need a red-hot Afghanistan side to lose against Papua New Guinea to stand any chance of advancing. 

In South Africa’s group, Sri Lanka were the other favourites to qualify for the next stage of the tournament, but the subcontinent side are yet to register a win after two matches. 

That means that Bangladesh and the Netherlands are in the driving seats to secure the second qualification spot. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage
Maverick News

NFP holds the balance in KZN as coalition talks reach crucial stage
Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Maverick News

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP

TOP READS IN SECTION

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
SA records second Mpox death among 6 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records second Mpox death among 6 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.