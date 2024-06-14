Magashule and Co will have their day in court – next year

Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule, leader of African Congress for Transformation, waits for the election results at the National Result Operation Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. He appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 14 June 2024, on charges related to a R225-million contract to remove asbestos roofing from Free State homes. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images)

Ace Magashule and his co-accused in the R225-million asbestos removal case will answer to charges including fraud, corruption, theft and racketeering over two months from April next year. And proceedings will go ahead, even if Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, who first spilled the beans about the contract before the State Capture Commission in 2019, is not yet extradited from the US.

Magashule and his other co-accused appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein High Court in connection with a R225-million contract to identify and remove asbestos roofing from houses in Free State.

The trial date – set for 15 April to 23 June 2025 – means that Magashule will finally have to answer to his alleged role in the contract.

Last Friday, Judge Erin Aslan of the Maryland District Court ruled on Cholota’s extradition, stating that she knowingly participated in the scheme by using her government position to facilitate corrupt financial transactions. Cholota has since appealed the judgment declaring her extraditable.

The R225-million asbestos contract relates to a joint venture between Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting and the late Ignatius Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading 74, which secured the lucrative contract from the Free State Department of Human Settlements in 2014.

The other accused include Sodi; Thabane Zulu, the former director-general of the national Department of Human Settlements; Nthimotse Mokhesi; Mahlomola Matlakala; Sello Radebe; Adel Kgotso Manyeki; Nozipho Molikoe; Albertus Venter; Margaret-Ann Diedericks; and former MEC and Mangaung mayor Sarah “Olly” Mlamleli. In addition, Blackhead Consulting, 602 Consulting Solutions, Mastertrade 232, Ori Group and other companies are also facing charges. The accused faces more than 70 counts of corruption and money laundering.

In 2019, Moroadi spilled the beans about the R225-million asbestos contract before the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

In November 2020, a clearer picture of the asbestos saga emerged when Scorpio’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh reported that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Magashule in connection with the asbestos removal contract in the Free State.

Magashule was arrested and appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on 10 November 2020. He was released on R200,000 bail. The NPA has been battling since August 2021 to get the matter to a point where a trial date could be set.

In April this year the matter was again postponed after it emerged Cholota was under arrest in the US at the time. The matter was postponed to Friday, 14 June.

Trial date

Explaining Friday’s proceedings in the Bloemfontein High Court, Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the prosecution informed the court that the State and the defence had agreed on a suitable date for the trial: 15 April to 23 June 2025

The defence also informed the court that former MEC and Mangaung mayor Mlamleli was sick and could not be in court.

“The court was informed by the prosecution that the extradition process of Moroadi Cholota, who is currently in the United States of America, was still unfolding within Jurisdiction of America Courts and that it might take two months for the attorney-general to sign off on that extradition process.

“The State will commence with the trial even if she is still not extradited at the commencement of the trial,” he said.

Magashule told SABC News: “Almost five years wasting time, money, resources, everything so deliberate. But because we want to see justice happening, we want to know who is corrupt, who is not corrupt. In April, I’m happy that the truth will come out. South Africans will know who is corrupt, who is not corrupt.” DM