Defend Truth

ASBESTOS SAGA

Magashule and Co will have their day in court – next year

Magashule and Co will have their day in court – next year
Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule, leader of African Congress for Transformation, waits for the election results at the National Result Operation Centre in Midrand on 1 June 2024. He appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 14 June 2024, on charges related to a R225-million contract to remove asbestos roofing from Free State homes. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images)
By Vincent Cruywagen
14 Jun 2024
0

The trial date for the R225-million corruption case has been set for April to June 2025. And even if co-accused Moroadi Cholota is not extradited from the US by then, the trial will go ahead.

Ace Magashule and his co-accused in the R225-million asbestos removal case will answer to charges including fraud, corruption, theft and racketeering over two months from April next year. And proceedings will go ahead, even if Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, who first spilled the beans about the contract before the State Capture Commission in 2019, is not yet extradited from the US.

Magashule and his other co-accused appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein High Court in connection with a R225-million contract to identify and remove asbestos roofing from houses in Free State.

The trial date – set for 15 April to 23 June 2025 – means that Magashule will finally have to answer to his alleged role in the contract.

Last Friday, Judge Erin Aslan of the Maryland District Court ruled on Cholota’s extradition, stating that she knowingly participated in the scheme by using her government position to facilitate corrupt financial transactions. Cholota has since appealed the judgment declaring her extraditable.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Ace Magashule running out of wiggle room after US court approves extradition of his PA”

Ave Magashule

Ace Magashule (far right) and his co-accused during an earlier appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April 2024. (Photo: Mlungisi Louw / Volksblad / Gallo Images)

The R225-million asbestos contract relates to a joint venture between Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting and the late Ignatius Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading 74, which secured the lucrative contract from the Free State Department of Human Settlements in 2014. 

The other accused include Sodi; Thabane Zulu, the former director-general of the national Department of Human Settlements; Nthimotse Mokhesi; Mahlomola Matlakala; Sello Radebe; Adel Kgotso Manyeki; Nozipho Molikoe; Albertus Venter; Margaret-Ann Diedericks; and former MEC and Mangaung mayor  Sarah “Olly” Mlamleli. In addition, Blackhead Consulting, 602 Consulting Solutions, Mastertrade 232, Ori Group and other companies are also facing charges. The accused faces more than 70 counts of corruption and money laundering.

In 2019, Moroadi spilled the beans about the R225-million asbestos contract before the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

In November 2020, a clearer picture of the asbestos saga emerged when Scorpio’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh reported that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Magashule in connection with the asbestos removal contract in the Free State.

Magashule was arrested and appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on 10 November 2020. He was released on R200,000 bail. The NPA  has been battling since August 2021 to get the matter to a point where a trial date could be set.

In April this year the matter was again postponed after it emerged Cholota was under arrest in the US at the time. The matter was postponed to Friday, 14 June.

Trial date

ace magashule cholota

Moroadi Cholota, Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, is fighting her extradition from the US. (Photo: Screenshot)

Explaining Friday’s proceedings in the Bloemfontein High Court, Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the prosecution informed the court that the State and the defence had agreed on a suitable date for the trial: 15 April to 23 June 2025

The defence also informed the court that former MEC and Mangaung mayor Mlamleli was sick and could not be in court.

“The court was informed by the prosecution that the extradition process of Moroadi Cholota, who is currently in the United States of America, was still unfolding within Jurisdiction of America Courts and that it might take two months for the attorney-general to sign off on that extradition process. 

“The State will commence with the trial even if she is still not extradited at the commencement of the trial,” he said. 

Magashule told SABC News: “Almost five years wasting time, money, resources, everything so deliberate. But because we want to see justice happening, we want to know who is corrupt, who is not corrupt. In April, I’m happy that the truth will come out. South Africans will know who is corrupt, who is not corrupt.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE — Former Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza elected Speaker of National Assembly
Blog

LIVE — Former Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza elected Speaker of National Assembly
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
Our Burning Planet

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement
Maverick News

Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement
Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity
Maverick News

Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity

TOP READS IN SECTION

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Maverick News

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Maverick News

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.