Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was elected and sworn in for his second term at the provincial legisalture on Thursday, 13 June 2024.

Deidré Baartman, Jaco Londt and Isaac Sileku are among the new names in Western Cape premier Alan Winde’s cabinet.

The post-election cabinet was announced on Thursday following the swearing-in of 42 members of the provincial legislature. Winde was re-elected premier, followed by the election of Daylin Mitchell and Reagan Allen as speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

“It is not always easy in democracies around the world to get another term, and especially to get a second term where the citizens give you the same number of seats in parliament as you had in the previous term… that makes the responsibility, in my eyes, even greater,” said Winde.

New faces

One of the biggest changes in Winde’s new cabinet is the appointment of Deidré Baartman as finance MEC. She was previously the DA’s deputy chief whip in the legislature and committee chair of education.

Announcing her appointment, Winde said: “I really believe in giving opportunities to young people to shape our next 30 years of democracy.”

Winde said that with more people coming into the Western Cape for better services and a well-run government, Baartman – a lawyer – would need her fighting spirit.

“We are going to take on the division of revenue and we are going to make sure that our province and our citizens get their fair share of the budget,” Winde said, referring to the national government’s budget cuts that affect services such as health and education.

Other changes include former local government oversight committee chair Isaac Sileku, who becomes the MEC for mobility. Jaco Londt, a former MP and current DA Western Cape chairperson, is the new MEC for social development. He replaces Sharna Fernandez who retired after the elections.

Winde said the social development portfolio was “a critical component of the government’s responsibility to the citizens of our province, specifically the most vulnerable citizens.”

Winde said that during the election, he had become more aware of just how many people had grown poorer over the past five years.

“It is unbelievable… We might have more jobs in households, but citizens are poorer and that’s where safety nets come in. That’s where we’ve got to really care for our citizens.”

Positions retained

Tertuis Simmers has been retained as MEC for infrastructure and was appointed as the new leader of government business.

Speaking to Simmers, Winde said: “I want to thank you very much for your political leadership… thank you very much for standing alongside me in this campaign and for helping us to get the mandate from the citizens.”

Speaking later, Simmers said Baartman’s appointment as finance MEC sent a clear message to the youth, who he thanked for coming out to vote in their numbers.

“This cabinet is reflective of what you chose,” he said, adding that it was time for young people to “start making your voices heard by holding us accountable, but also walk this journey with us”.

Ivan Meyer retained his position as MEC for agriculture and is now also responsible for the economic development and tourism portfolio.

Anton Bredell remains MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, while David Maynier has retained the position of MEC for education.

Position swaps

In a surprise change, the long-standing MEC for health and wellness, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, was replaced with Mireille Wenger.

Winde said this was one of two large departments – along with education – that was under pressure “because we have slow growth in our economy and these are the big-budget items and when the budget is under pressure, I promise you, these departments are under pressure”.

Winde said this is why innovation was needed and boundaries pushed. He described Wenger as “energetic”.

Other changes include Ricardo Mackenzie as the new MEC for cultural affairs and sport. He replaced Anroux Marais, who is now MEC for police oversight and community safety. Marias replaced Reagan Allen, the legislature’s new deputy speaker. DM