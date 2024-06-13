The DA’s Alan Winde and fellow members of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature attended a swearing-in ceremony presided over by acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Golliath. 13 June 2024 (Photo: David Harrison)

Alan Winde has officially been elected as Western Cape Premier, closing off a long process from being DA premier candidate last year. He won a convincing 26 votes out of 42 on Thursday 13 June during the first sitting of the provincial legislature.

The first sitting of the legislature was a process to elect a Premier, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

After the 42 members were sworn into office, voting began. In the first vote, Winde went against the ANC’s Muhammad Khalid Sayed. Winde received 26 votes against the 14 received by Sayed. Two ballots were spoilt.

Read in Daily Maverick: Western Cape legislature set to convene, Premier Winde to announce new cabinet

Commenting briefly after his election for a second term, Winde said, “I don’t take this lightly..it is a privilege but it is also an honour to be able to take this position into the next term on behalf of the citizens of this province”.

He then told the members of the legislature that as they go into the next term of office, all of them should use the house to bring innovative ideas and different ways of doing things — both within roles of government and as opposition in committees.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections Dashboard

Speaker and deputy speaker election

Daylin Mitchell (DA) was re-elected as Speaker. He went up against fellow Central Karoo resident Ayanda Bans. Mitchell received 26 votes against the 12 received by Bans. There were three spoilt ballots. One person did not vote, as they were not in the chamber while voting took place.

At one point, one of the members of the DA caucus asked loudly if Sayed spoiled his ballot in reference to the ANC’s Western Cape factionalism.

Read more in Daily Maverick: New ANC leadership in Western Cape struggles to shake off internal challenges that hobble its growth

This is Mitchell’s second stint as Speaker, following his tenure from September 2022, after the axing of Masizole Mnqasela.

Next up was the Deputy Speaker election.

Former deputy Speaker Beverley Schäfer did not make herself available for the DA candidate selection process for public representatives.

The nominations were Reagan Allen — who was MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety — and the ANC’s Nomi Nkondlo.

Allen received 26 votes and was elected Deputy Speaker. Nkondlo received 12 votes while there were three spoilt ballots.

New legislature composition

The legislature will look different compared to previous terms: while the DA retained the majority of 24 seats it received in 2019, the official ANC opposition dropped to 8 seats. Newcomers to the legislature include the Patriotic Alliance with three seats and the National Coloured Congress with one seat.

The first sitting also featured special party guests such as former MPL Peter Marais — who came to see the swearing-in of his son Grant Marais as a representative of the Freedom Front Plus, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and former member Cameron Dugmore who is now headed to the National Assembly.

Winde appointed his provincial Cabinet later in the afternoon, with significant changes. Watch Daily Maverick for this developing story. DM