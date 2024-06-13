Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

Alan Winde cements second term as Western Cape Premier, saying ‘I don’t take this lightly’

Alan Winde cements second term as Western Cape Premier, saying ‘I don’t take this lightly’
The DA’s Alan Winde and fellow members of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature attended a swearing-in ceremony presided over by acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Golliath. 13 June 2024 (Photo: David Harrison)
By Suné Payne
13 Jun 2024
0

Alan Winde was elected Premier of the Western Cape on Thursday. Daylin Mitchell was re-elected as Speaker.

Alan Winde has officially been elected as Western Cape Premier, closing off a long process from being DA premier candidate last year. He won a convincing 26 votes out of 42 on Thursday 13 June during the first sitting of the provincial legislature.

The first sitting of the legislature was a process to elect a Premier, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

After the 42 members were sworn into office, voting began. In the first vote, Winde went against the ANC’s Muhammad Khalid Sayed. Winde received 26 votes against the 14 received by Sayed. Two ballots were spoilt.

Alan Winde

Newly elected Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde during the First Sitting of the 7th Parliament of the Western Cape in Cape Town, South Africa. Newly elected members were sworn in by the Acting Judge President of the Western Cape High Court, Patricia L Goliath. 13 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images /Brenton Geach)

Read in Daily Maverick: Western Cape legislature set to convene, Premier Winde to announce new cabinet

Commenting briefly after his election for a second term, Winde said, “I don’t take this lightly..it is a privilege but it is also an honour to be able to take this position into the next term on behalf of the citizens of this province”.

He then told the members of the legislature that as they go into the next term of office, all of them should use the house to bring innovative ideas and different ways of doing things — both within roles of government and as opposition in committees.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections Dashboard

Speaker and deputy speaker election

Daylin Mitchell (DA) was re-elected as Speaker. He went up against fellow Central Karoo resident Ayanda Bans. Mitchell received 26 votes against the 12 received by Bans. There were three spoilt ballots. One person did not vote, as they were not in the chamber while voting took place.

At one point, one of the members of the DA caucus asked loudly if Sayed spoiled his ballot in reference to the ANC’s Western Cape factionalism.

Daylin Mitchell

Daylin Mitchell during the First Sitting of the 7th Parliament of the Western Cape in Cape Town. 13 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images /Brenton Geach)

Read more in Daily Maverick: New ANC leadership in Western Cape struggles to shake off internal challenges that hobble its growth

This is Mitchell’s second stint as Speaker, following his tenure from September 2022, after the axing of Masizole Mnqasela.

Next up was the Deputy Speaker election.

Former deputy Speaker Beverley Schäfer did not make herself available for the DA candidate selection process for public representatives.

The nominations were Reagan Allen — who was MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety — and the ANC’s Nomi Nkondlo.

Allen received 26 votes and was elected Deputy Speaker. Nkondlo received 12 votes while there were three spoilt ballots.

Alan Winde

Newly elected Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde. 13 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images /Brenton Geach)

New legislature composition 

The legislature will look different compared to previous terms: while the DA retained the majority of 24 seats it received in 2019, the official ANC opposition dropped to 8 seats. Newcomers to the legislature include the Patriotic Alliance with three seats and the National Coloured Congress with one seat.

The first sitting also featured special party guests such as former MPL Peter Marais — who came to see the swearing-in of his son Grant Marais as a representative of the Freedom Front Plus, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and former member Cameron Dugmore who is now headed to the National Assembly.

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in the VIP gallery ahead of the DA’s Alan Winde and fellow members of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature swearing-in ceremony. 13 June 2024. (Photo: David Harrison)

Winde appointed his provincial Cabinet later in the afternoon, with significant changes.  Watch Daily Maverick for this developing story. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
South Africa

Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.