WATCH THE VIDEO
Fact check — can an MK party boycott prevent Parliament from electing a President?
The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party led by former president Jacob Zuma has said that it will stop Parliament from electing a President on 14 June by keeping its MPs away from the sitting.
But will this have any legal impact on the proceedings?
MK put out a statement on 10 June saying that as part of its ongoing protest against the election results, its 58 newly elected MPs will not attend the first sitting of the National Assembly.
That inaugural sitting is the occasion on which MPs vote for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, but most importantly for the President of the country.
MK believes that there have to be at least 350 MPs present for this vote to go ahead.
Zuma himself expressed this view, sort of, in an interview in recent days with EWN’s Tshidi Madia.
“If there are chairs that are empty, there is no quorum… If MK’s not there, there is no quorum in Parliament,” Zuma said.
Madia tried to correct him, because both MK and Zuma are wrong on this one — as has been pointed out by numerous legal experts as well as Parliament’s legal adviser.
Their error is based on a misreading of the Constitution.
Section 46 says that the National Assembly needs to be comprised of a minimum of 350 MPs, but this does not refer to the number of MPs needed for a quorum — which is the minimum number required to be present for the vote.
In fact, all that is required for the vote for President to go ahead is for 133 MPs to be present. The MK representatives are not needed, and their absence would not prevent the vote from proceeding. DM
Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.