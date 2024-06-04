Maverick Citizen

TAXI WARS

Two men criminally charged for trying to violently force the closure of Mthatha Airport

Two men criminally charged for trying to violently force the closure of Mthatha Airport
Scenes from Mthatha, where a violent taxi strike blocked the N2 and R61 roads, 27 May 2024. (Screengrabs: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis
04 Jun 2024
0

Two men who were part of a group trying to forcefully close the Mthatha Airport during last week’s violent taxi strike appeared in court on Monday. They were charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Two men, who were arrested after a gunfight with police who stopped them from taking over the Mthatha Airport, appeared in the local magistrates’ court on Monday, 3 June.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the full indictment against the men had not yet been finalised.

The men, Sandile Zulu (32) and Silindile Phuke (24), both from Chris Hani in Mthatha, have been provisionally charged with attempted murder and the illegal possession of 9mm firearms and 15 rounds of ammunition. 

Two other suspects who were injured during the shootout with the police, Sibonelo Ziqubu and Silindokuhle Phike, are still in hospital in Mthatha. A letter from the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital attached to the charge sheet confirms that they have sustained “gunshot injuries”.

The men are in custody. Tyali said the two suspects who appeared in court were applying for bail.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on 27 May that a group of five balaclava-clad gunmen stormed the airport and threatened to burn it down, ordering its immediate closure.

Police reinforcements were sent to bring the situation under control, but the men opened fire on the officers.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at the time that the suspects were arrested at 10am on 27 May after shots were fired at officers. She confirmed that two of the suspects were shot and two firearms were confiscated.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Police officers come under fire in Mthatha as taxi violence spirals out of control

The attack on the airport was part of the violent closure of the N2 that runs through Mthatha, bringing hundreds of trucks and vehicles to a standstill for hours. Trucks were also hijacked, looted and burned during the taxi blockade. 

The protest was triggered by a special police operation during which around 60 firearms were seized, mostly from the security guards for one of the rival taxi organisations in Mthatha. This was in response to complaints from hospitals in the region that heavily armed men were sent to protect injured taxi bosses in the hospital. Hospitals are gun-free zones.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi violence surge — Mthatha blocked off as gunshots heard, people warned to stay indoors

The blockade ended after discussions between the Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) and the provincial and national governments. Legal firearms were returned to taxi security teams after ballistic testing. 

“What happened at the Mthatha Airport was very unfortunate. We’re pleased with how it was dealt with,” Binqose said.

“We consider it a once-off incident that doesn’t warrant a wholesale change in security. But we do have reinforcements readily available should there be a need for it,” he added.

The airport resumed operations two days later. On the same day, two men were arrested for being the alleged instigators behind the taxi strike.

Read more in Daily Maverick: More than 100 cases of Electoral Act violations reported over voting days — national police commissioner

Mthuthuzeli Sogoni (52), a member of Bata, was arrested for circulating a voice note allegedly inciting violence and mobilising people not to vote. 

The second accused is 47-year-old Ncebo Nkosi, who was arrested after he recorded a video of himself calling for taxi operators and owners to disrupt elections and embark on a violent protest.

The two men also appeared in the Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on charges of incitement to public violence, contravention of the Cybercrimes Act and the Electoral Act. They were released on R3,000 bail each and will appear again on 22 July. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
South Africa

Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Elections

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
South Africa

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law finally enacted
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather
Maverick Life

‘Cape of Storms’ – climate researchers explain Cape Town’s recent extreme weather

TOP READS IN SECTION

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Elections

Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP
Divergent policy positions may hinder potential ANC-DA coalition talks to form a national government
Maverick News

Divergent policy positions may hinder potential ANC-DA coalition talks to form a national government
How Zuma’s MK party ruthlessly outmanoeuvred the ANC in KZN
Maverick News

How Zuma’s MK party ruthlessly outmanoeuvred the ANC in KZN
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love
Maverick News

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma threatens IEC, and daughter Duduzile attacks its Commissioner Janet Love
IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party
Maverick News

IEC confirms Sunday poll results announcement amidst threats from Zuma's MK party

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.