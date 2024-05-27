Maverick Citizen

MONDAY MAYHEM

Police officers come under fire in Mthatha as taxi violence spirals out of control

Police officers come under fire in Mthatha as taxi violence spirals out of control
Scenes from Mthatha where a violent taxi strike has seen the N2 and R61 roads blocked, people warned to stay at home and several people shot. 27 May 2024. (Screengrabs: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis
27 May 2024
1

SAPS officers made arrests after being shot at on Monday morning as violence erupted during a taxi blockade of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Five suspects were arrested at around 10 am on Monday in Mthatha after members of the SAPS’ public order policing unit and the Mthatha visible policing unit came under fire as violence during a taxi blockade of Mthatha spiralled out of control.

“Two suspects sustained injuries while the other three were arrested. Two firearms were also confiscated. A case of attempted murder and possession of firearms is opened for further investigation,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She said the situation in Mthatha remained tense with many roads coming into and out of Mthatha closed since this morning.

It is understood that members of the Border Taxi Alliance (Bata) are behind the violence that was allegedly triggered by a mass police operation confiscating 53 firearms belonging to its members.

“Currently, the main road, the N2 and the R61, is closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to avoid these roads. Public Order Policing, the National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Teams are in Mthatha policing the situation,” Naidu added.

Mthatha

A crime scene near the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha where a senior member of a taxi association’s vehicle came under fire. 27 May 2024. (Photo: Supplied)

Watch here to see a video of security forces deployed in Mthatha.

Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene warned those sending videos and messages inciting unrest that they were on the wrong side of the law.

“We will take strict action against anyone found to be engaging in activities that threaten the safety and security of the public and the integrity of the election process,’ she added.

Violence and murder spiral

The violence was allegedly triggered when the police confiscated 53 firearms, including hand weapons and rifles after armed men rocked up at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital to guard their fellow members of one taxi association who were wounded during several shootings last week.

The blockade started early this morning, and by mid-morning, it resembled a war zone. Watch a video on the streets of Mthatha here.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport shared this video of the operation during which the firearms were confiscated.

It is further understood that a senior member of one of the taxi organisations was gunned down in his Toyota Fortuner vehicle. The incident happened near the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha West on the N2, and the vehicle with the injured man was found in the nearby Chris Hani informal settlement.

One of the vehicles where people were shot. (Screengrab: Supplied)

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to send the army to stabilise the situation.

“We have mobilised law enforcement agencies to intervene with full might to control the situation in Mthatha. I want to thank the police for acting swiftly on those who wanted to disrupt operations at the Mthatha Airport. I have also requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist with deploying the South African National Defence Force in the area. What we will not tolerate are acts of anarchy that include the blocking of national roads and looting of goods from trucks. We have opened our lines for engagement for all parties involved to find an amicable solution to the problem. We call on those causing these disruptions to refrain from such immediately,” Mabuyane said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the OR Tambo Regional Municipality, Mesuli Ngqondwana, called for calm.

Ngqondwana said his utmost concern is the safety of motorists, truck drivers, pedestrians and passengers stuck for hours in the blockaded areas.

“Authorities are doing their best to facilitate a discussion aimed at resolving the matter without further harm to property and persons,” emphasised the Executive Mayor.

He added that he strongly condemns any violence or disruptions during this time.

“Our district must remain a place of peace, safety, and stability,” he said.

A truck with EFF voters’ rolls and t-shirts was among the vehicles looted. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape ahead of 29 May elections
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape ahead of 29 May elections
Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
South Africa

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Maverick News

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Maverick News

Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge

TOP READS IN SECTION

School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
Maverick News

School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
Security guard arrested after killing teenager using school Wi-Fi
Maverick Citizen

Security guard arrested after killing teenager using school Wi-Fi
Taxi violence surge — Mthatha blocked off as gunshots heard, people warned to stay indoors
Maverick News

Taxi violence surge — Mthatha blocked off as gunshots heard, people warned to stay indoors
Police officers come under fire in Mthatha as taxi violence spirals out of control
Maverick Citizen

Police officers come under fire in Mthatha as taxi violence spirals out of control
‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
Maverick Citizen

‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz