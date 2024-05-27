Scenes from Mthatha where a violent taxi strike has seen the N2 and R61 roads blocked, people warned to stay at home and several people shot. 27 May 2024. (Screengrabs: Supplied)

Five suspects were arrested at around 10 am on Monday in Mthatha after members of the SAPS’ public order policing unit and the Mthatha visible policing unit came under fire as violence during a taxi blockade of Mthatha spiralled out of control.

“Two suspects sustained injuries while the other three were arrested. Two firearms were also confiscated. A case of attempted murder and possession of firearms is opened for further investigation,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She said the situation in Mthatha remained tense with many roads coming into and out of Mthatha closed since this morning.

It is understood that members of the Border Taxi Alliance (Bata) are behind the violence that was allegedly triggered by a mass police operation confiscating 53 firearms belonging to its members.

“Currently, the main road, the N2 and the R61, is closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to avoid these roads. Public Order Policing, the National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Teams are in Mthatha policing the situation,” Naidu added.

Watch here to see a video of security forces deployed in Mthatha.

Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene warned those sending videos and messages inciting unrest that they were on the wrong side of the law.

“We will take strict action against anyone found to be engaging in activities that threaten the safety and security of the public and the integrity of the election process,’ she added.

Violence and murder spiral

The violence was allegedly triggered when the police confiscated 53 firearms, including hand weapons and rifles after armed men rocked up at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital to guard their fellow members of one taxi association who were wounded during several shootings last week.

The blockade started early this morning, and by mid-morning, it resembled a war zone. Watch a video on the streets of Mthatha here.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport shared this video of the operation during which the firearms were confiscated.

It is further understood that a senior member of one of the taxi organisations was gunned down in his Toyota Fortuner vehicle. The incident happened near the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha West on the N2, and the vehicle with the injured man was found in the nearby Chris Hani informal settlement.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to send the army to stabilise the situation.

“We have mobilised law enforcement agencies to intervene with full might to control the situation in Mthatha. I want to thank the police for acting swiftly on those who wanted to disrupt operations at the Mthatha Airport. I have also requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist with deploying the South African National Defence Force in the area. What we will not tolerate are acts of anarchy that include the blocking of national roads and looting of goods from trucks. We have opened our lines for engagement for all parties involved to find an amicable solution to the problem. We call on those causing these disruptions to refrain from such immediately,” Mabuyane said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the OR Tambo Regional Municipality, Mesuli Ngqondwana, called for calm.

Ngqondwana said his utmost concern is the safety of motorists, truck drivers, pedestrians and passengers stuck for hours in the blockaded areas.

“Authorities are doing their best to facilitate a discussion aimed at resolving the matter without further harm to property and persons,” emphasised the Executive Mayor.

He added that he strongly condemns any violence or disruptions during this time.

“Our district must remain a place of peace, safety, and stability,” he said.

A truck with EFF voters’ rolls and t-shirts was among the vehicles looted. DM