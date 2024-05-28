Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Presidency dismisses ‘return of load shedding’ social media post as an ‘ill-guided political ploy’

Presidency dismisses ‘return of load shedding’ social media post as an ‘ill-guided political ploy’
Illustrative image: Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Kusile Power Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla | (Image: Mamun Srizon / Unsplash)
By Suné Payne
28 May 2024
0

Ahead of the general elections, the Presidency has repudiated reports about the return of rolling blackouts after an absence of more than 60 days.

The Presidency on Tuesday said claims about the imminent return of rolling blackouts were “factually incorrect and an ill-guided political ploy to mislead the country on the eve of our 7th general elections”. 

It said it had noted “a social media post purporting to be a power alert — and advising of imminent load shedding”. 

Power utility Eskom said the energy availability factor for its power stations was above 70%.

“Following 62 days of no load shedding, there is growing and overwhelming support for Eskom’s sustained and rigorous effort to self-correct, stabilise and strengthen the generation system,” the Presidency said on the eve of the general elections.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner

“The ministry remains confident that the work we have been leading over the past 12 months, supported by the many competent Eskom employees and its leadership team, will continue in the coming months and ultimately place the country on a firm foundation of energy security to support our inclusive economic growth and development agenda,” Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said.

The Presidency said the work was buoyed by an across-the-fleet improvement in energy availability and a reduction in breakdowns, stemming from a decision in March 2023 to invest in heightened planned maintenance.

“In addition to no load shedding, this work has meant that, over the past eight weeks, Eskom has significantly reduced the amount of diesel used by the open-cycle gas turbines. 

“Eskom’s performance has defied all the doomsday predictions and silenced many so-called critics,” the Presidency said. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Eskom forecasts ‘light’ load shedding in winter after 30-day break from rolling blackouts

Eskom updates 

Eskom “noted with concern the fake news trending on social media regarding load shedding resuming on 30 May 2024”.

The power utility said generation availability continued to perform well as a result of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan, which commenced in March 2023, as well as “intensive” planned maintenance. 

“Unplanned outages are averaging at 12,500MW, below what was anticipated for our winter outlook. The energy availability factor (EAF) of four of our power stations is performing above 70%. Our year-to-date EAF is improving gradually and is currently at 60.73%,” the power utility said. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Why is there less load shedding? There’s a fundamental change taking place in SA’s electricity sector 

Eskom said regular updates would be provided and the next update would be on Friday, 31 May. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections 2024

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
South Africa

Green shoots — five new forests spring up in Cape Town
Where, how, when to vote: A guide to the 2024 South African general elections
South Africa

Where, how, when to vote: A guide to the 2024 South African general elections
Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Business Maverick

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows - black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows – black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes

TOP READS IN SECTION

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
DM168

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows - black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows – black pens, violence and the secrecy of special votes
Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Maverick News

Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal on high alert ahead of polls
Maverick News

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal on high alert ahead of polls

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz