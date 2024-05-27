Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

IEC reports minimal disruptions on first day of special voting

IEC reports minimal disruptions on first day of special voting
An IEC official marks Emma Dumisa Phiri’s finger during the special vote in Tembisa Johannesburg on 27 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Velani Ludidi
27 May 2024
0

The IEC experienced minimal disruptions on the first day of special voting on Monday, with 1.6 million people across the country approved to cast special votes over two days.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it was happy with the turnout on the first day of special voting on Monday, with an estimated 201,794 people visiting voting stations across the country to cast their ballots by 2pm.

A special vote allows a registered voter who can’t vote at their voting station on election day to cast their ballot on a predetermined day before the main polls open.

For the 2024 national and provincial elections, special voting will take place on 27 and 28 May from 9am to 5pm. (Voting stations on Wednesday will be open from 7am to 9pm.)

There are 1,668,076 approved special votes for the 2024 elections. Of those, 624,593 voters have been approved to cast their ballots at home. Over 62,000 IEC officials, as well as political party agents and observers, will be conducting home visits on Monday and Tuesday.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections 2024

In the Western Cape, 137,558 people applied to cast their ballots by special vote.

Voting stations visited by Daily Maverick around Cape Town were not busy on Monday, with only a handful of people casting their ballots.

An IEC official assists Emma Dumisa Phiri to cast her special vote in Tembisa Johannesburg on 27 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

IEC officials arrive at the home of an elderly special voter in Tembisa Johannesburg on 27 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

For Loyiso Ngadlela in Khayelitsha, voting on Monday was a reminder of the power people have to elect a government of their choice. 

“I wish everyone could use this opportunity to vote for change,” he said.

“We should not take for granted voting rights. People paid with their lives for us to have these rights and we must not be scared to remove politicians who do not work for us.” 

It was Nokubonga Gladile’s first time as a special voter and she told Daily Maverick that the use of two envelopes, one of which included her details, was confusing. Gladile was not the only one confused about the envelopes, as Daily Maverick observed other voters discussing it. 

“I was given three ballots, which, after I voted, I put inside an unmarked envelope. I was then requested to put the envelope with ballots into an envelope with my name on it.” 

The 78-year-old said she was worried that her vote would not be secret as the envelope had her details.

“The presiding officer explained that it was for tracking purposes, but that did not sit well with me. I am not used to voting before election day.” 

The IEC explained that the double envelope system for special votes was to ensure the IEC could verify that the voter was registered for special voting before discarding the envelope bearing the personal information.

After the voting process, the ballots, in their double envelopes, will be transported to local storage sites for safekeeping until they are reintroduced at voting stations on 29 May for counting.” 

Eastern Cape protests

The IEC said they were able to open the majority of voting stations in the Eastern Cape despite protests unrelated to the elections. Of the 435 voting stations which experienced problems in the morning on Monday, 107 remained closed due to the protests. 

Following claims that the police had disarmed one faction in a deadly taxi war this weekend, roads leading into and out of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape were blocked off completely on Monday morning. Gunshots were heard inside the town. 

“The Commission continues to work with stakeholders to have them open on Tuesday. All special votes collected are stored securely overnight on 27 and 28 May and will be transported to voting stations to be opened, reconciled and added to the ordinary ballots cast on 29 May before counting begins.” DM

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
South Africa

Ackerman family resign control of Pick n Pay
New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Maverick News

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Police officers come under fire in Mthatha as taxi violence spirals out of control
Maverick News

Police officers come under fire in Mthatha as taxi violence spirals out of control
Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Maverick News

Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge

TOP READS IN SECTION

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Maverick News

New challengers threaten DA’s majority in Western Cape
Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Maverick News

Suspected crime isn’t paying — Nicole Johnson’s business problems tied to 28s-linked case
Ajay and Anil Gupta arrested after alleged involvement in builder’s suicide in Dehradun, India – reports
Maverick News

Ajay and Anil Gupta arrested after alleged involvement in builder’s suicide in Dehradun, India – reports
Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Maverick News

Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain
Maverick Citizen

School with a vision — ‘living memorial’ to Nelson Mandela planned for slopes of Table Mountain

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz