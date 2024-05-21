Defend Truth

DRIVERS OF DISSENT

Tension still high in trucking industry despite cancellation of ‘national shutdown’

Tension still high in trucking industry despite cancellation of ‘national shutdown’
Firefighters try to extinguish a burning truck after it was burnt and looted during the Pro-Zuma protests in the CBD on 11 July 2021 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)
By Bheki C. Simelane
21 May 2024
0

South African truck drivers’ associations this week called off a planned ‘national shutdown’, but simmering tension over the employment of so-called non-South African drivers could boil over at any time.

Tension in South Africa’s trucking industry over the hiring of foreign truck drivers has been raging for almost six years and appears to be far from over. 

After calling off a planned “national shutdown” on Monday, the All Truck Drivers’ Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF-ASA) said, “The ATDF-ASA contends that several trucking companies in the country routinely and illegally hire foreign truck drivers at a lower cost to increase profits. As a result, South African truck drivers are left jobless.”

Over the past six years, there have been sporadic outbreaks of attacks in which dozens of trucks have been torched, and ongoing protests and road blockages at hotspots countrywide.

The attacks are based on perceptions that the industry employs foreign truck drivers to the exclusion of South African drivers because there is a scarcity of skilled truck drivers in South Africa. 

Scarce skills

South Africa’s scarce skills provision states that foreigners can only be hired for jobs for which there is a local scarcity of skills. However, South African drivers and their representatives argue there is not a scarcity of skilled truck drivers in the country.

This view is shared by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. 

Briefing the media in June 2022, Nxesi said, “Both the Department of Employment and Labour and the Department of Home Affairs have reported that while some operators have asserted that South Africa lacks skilled truck drivers, the inspections and law enforcement operations have found that truck driving was an abundant skill in South Africa and therefore not a scarce skill as purported by some operators.”

The CEO of the Road Freight Association, Gavin Kelly, has said: “Foreign individuals (without the required necessary work permits — in whatever form) are employed in preference to South African citizens as they can be paid less and not receive the basic minimum benefits as prescribed in the road freight and logistics sector.”

Kelly said the ATDF-ASA had informed the authorities that they were unhappy with the progress the various departments had made to resolve their grievances — which have been dragging on for five years.

Xenophobia

Tensions in South Africa’s trucking and road freight sector have been apparent since 2018 and have from time to time manifested in the assault of foreign truck drivers, actions seen as xenophobic.  

In its March 2021 push for foreign nationals not to be hired in the trucking industry, the ATDF-ASA demanded the government abolish the contentious Zimbabwe Exemption Permits.  

The government has put together an interministerial committee comprising Nxesi, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, which was tasked with handling the matter. 

On 25 October 2021, aggrieved truck drivers blocked several main freeways and demanded an audience with authorities over the hiring of foreign truck drivers. Drivers and their representatives rejected an agreement entered into to end those road blockages on the basis that it was “useless”, ATDF-ASA general secretary Sifiso Nyathi said at the time.

The RFA’s Kelly believes that the government has failed to deliver on its commitments to the sector, “especially in terms of the inspections of businesses (in all sectors) and the control of registration of employees.

“Government allows non-compliant employers (companies) to compete with compliant companies without any consequence,” Kelly said. 

“The three departments involved in the Freight Task Team need to apply the current laws, implement the agreed 11-point plan and hold non-compliant employers accountable.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
Maverick News

SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
Maverick Citizen

‘All indications are that premier Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham’ — arrested forensic investigator
‘Lift the cap’ - Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
Maverick News

‘Lift the cap’ – Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists
Maverick News

Man allegedly dies in Shoprite cold room – security fires rubber bullets at protesters and journalists

TOP READS IN SECTION

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma not eligible to stand for parliament, ConCourt rules
Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Maverick News

Judge in Kinnear trial tells ex-cop and key State witness if murder accused ‘goes down’, so could he
Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10m ANC donation
‘Lift the cap’ - Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
Maverick News

‘Lift the cap’ – Tshwane transport tender ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m
SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report
Maverick News

SA’s elections stand out globally ‘for very real’ threat of violence — assassination report

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options