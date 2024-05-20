National Child Protection Week is commemorated in South Africa annually to raise awareness of the rights of children. (Photo: City Press / Media 24 / Gallo)

This week is National Child Protection Week, it is commemorated in the country annually to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and Children’s Act (Act No. 38 of 2005).

The campaign is led by the Department of Social Development in partnership with key government departments and civil society organisations rendering child protection services.

“Government calls on all South Africans to support Child Protection Week by ensuring that the most vulnerable in our society do not suffer abuse. It is in our hands to stop the cycle of neglect, abuse, violence, and exploitation of children.

“Children in South Africa live in a society with a Constitution that has the highest regard for their rights and for the equality and dignity of everyone. Protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse is not only a basic value but also an obligation clearly set out in Article 28 of the South African Constitution,” read the statement from the government.

Monday 20 May is World Bee Day.

World Bee Day is intended to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face, and their contribution to sustainable development.

“Bees and other pollinators, such as butterflies, bats, and hummingbirds, are increasingly under threat from human activities,” according to the United Nations.

“Pollination is, however, a fundamental process for the survival of our ecosystems. Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend, entirely or at least in part, on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land. Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security, but they are key to conserving biodiversity.

“We all depend on pollinators and it is therefore crucial to monitor their decline and halt the loss of biodiversity.”

On Monday at 11am, The Human Sciences Research Council will host a webinar on South Africa’s and Qatar’s foreign policy impact on the Gaza-Israel conflict.

“The ongoing Israel-Gaza war has dramatically increased geopolitical tensions around the globe with far-reaching effects on international relations, the global economy, energy markets, and human rights. The Gaza conflict has also provided Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS Plus) with ready arguments for a multipolar world order.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Middle East crisis news hub

“Unlike the Russia-Ukraine war, politicians and governments globally have been falling over themselves to offer their views on what should be done regarding the Gaza conflict. South Africa and Qatar however stood out on their political attempts in Gaza. Both countries brought back to the table concepts of South-South cooperation, demonstrating the potential of the BRICS Plus bloc as a future engine of global reform,” read the programme.

The webinar will focus on the impact of both countries on the Gaza-Israeli conflict from a geopolitical perspective, examine the possible geopolitical impacts of the Israel-Gaza conflict on warfare in countries such as Ukraine, Sudan, and the DRC, and whether emerging countries in the BRICS-Plus bloc successfully call for international institutions such as the International Court of Justice to hold strong countries such as Israel and their allies accountable for breaches of international law.

Register here to attend.

Contact Person: Eileen Bees at [email protected]

Also on Monday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will sit for interviews for the next Chief Justice and the Supreme Court of Appeal. The interviews on 20 and 21 May are crucial to the future of the South African judiciary for the next decade.

Wednesday 22 May is the International Day for Biological Diversity

“As the global community is called to re-examine our relationship to the natural world, one thing is certain: despite all our technological advances, we are completely dependent on healthy and vibrant ecosystems for our water, food, medicines, clothes, fuel, shelter and energy, just to name a few,” according to the United Nations information page on the event.

“This involves respecting, protecting and repairing our biological wealth.”

On Wednesday, 22 May, at 10am, the Wits Centre for Diversity Studies will host a half-day symposium exploring the theme of “Decolonising Religion, Liberating Faith”.

“We have a stellar line-up of speakers which promise to be thought-provoking and insightful. Discussions of various faiths and religions in relation to social differences, histories of colonialism, gender, sexuality, and race, and much more will be unpacked.”

This will take place on the 13th floor of Eskia Mphahlele building (corner Jorsissen and Bertha Street), Braamfontein, Johannesburg, and online on Zoom.

RSVP: [email protected]

On Thursday, 23 May, at 10am, the Healthy Living Alliance (Heala) will host a discussion on shaping South Africa’s health future, demanding action from political parties to tackle hunger and improve nutrition.

“Join us as we address the pressing challenges confronting South Africa’s health system and advocate for concrete strategies to combat hunger and improve nutrition. We urge you to attend and help us highlight the critical importance of prioritising health in party manifestos,” read the event description.

This will take place at the community hall, Orange Farm (Ext 1), next to Vulindlela Primary.

On Friday, 24 May at 1pm, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is hosting a talk on “Unraveling The Relationship Between Pain & Mental Health”.

“Pain, whether physical or emotional, often intertwines with our mental wellbeing in intricate ways, shaping our perceptions, behaviours, and overall quality of life. At its core, pain serves as a signal — a messenger conveying messages of distress, imbalance, or trauma,” according to the event description. DM