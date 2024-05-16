Defend Truth

ELECTIONS ’24

Al Jama-ah manifesto: food baskets, NHI and digital divide

Al Jama-ah manifesto: food baskets, NHI and digital divide
Al Jama-ah Leader Ganief Hendricks and Kabelo Gwamanda at the Al Jama-Ah National Manifesto launch at Harmony Primary School on March 09, 2024 in Lenasia, South Africa. The manifesto launch provided a platform for the Al Jama-ah to outline its plans for the 2024 national and provincial polls. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
By Ferial Haffajee
16 May 2024
0

This article originally appeared as an elections newsletter by Ferial Haffajee. Here, we break down everything you need to know before the big vote. This week, we unpack the manifesto of the political party Al Jama-ah.

 All about

  • Al Jama-ah is a political party that has grown out of the Muslim community but now wants to be a party for all.
  • It promotes an ethical position on politics, it says.
  • It is a reliable partner of the ANC in local government coalitions and so has won 11 important beachhead positions for its members, like that of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
  • The party has worked with civil society to win equal rights for Muslim marriages.

Crime and corruption, community safety

  • Will be “wiping out corruption and nepotism at all levels” to “restore public confidence” in both the private and public spheres.
  • Will offer better training opportunities for police officers to “instil accountability and ethical services”.
  • Plans to enhance community policing partnerships for safety and security.
  • Says it wants law enforcement agencies to operate with integrity, transparency and accountability.

Economy

  • Its principles are Muslim social democrat.
  • Al Jama-ah supports charitable giving across communities (in line with Islamic principles, where you have to share your income with those who do not have enough to live in dignity).
  • Supports co-operatives with a particular focus on rural economies.
  • Equitable ownership and distribution of the tools of production.

Education

  • Special focus on levelling the digital divide.
  • Preparing young people with skills, plus “habits of mind” and “ways of seeing” for “the fourth industrial revolution”.
  • Special focus on adult basic education to achieve complete national literacy.
  • Free stationery and textbooks at basic, higher and tertiary education levels.

Elders, women, youth and people with disabilities

  • Supports care for elders and other vulnerable groups.

Employment

  • Various points detailed in a section on developing youth skills empowerment.

Energy

  • Supports a sustainable mix of energy solutions including renewables and nuclear energy.
  • Food security and basic income
  • Wants to widen the VAT-exempt food basket.
  • Support for food security in both urban and rural areas.
  • Achieved through better grants and personal hygiene items (pads, toiletries etc).

Global policy

  • Supports solidarity with Palestine.

Governance

  • Supports better funding for local government.
  • Promotes the recognition and practice of Muslim personal law.

NHI and health

  • Supports the NHI Bill.
  • Would like real-time measures to “avoid corruption and sloppy service delivery”.

Society

  • The party stands against extremism and bigotry, it says.
  • Water
  • Ensures the right to clean, drinkable water.

Reality check

  • In Johannesburg, the party’s two councillors have been less than effective, although the party claims they are responsible for an improved city.
    (Daily Maverick does not know the work of its other councillors well enough to make a call. Ed.)

What’s good?

  • The party has a long history of charitable endeavour and its proposals for food security are important.
  • With civil society, Al Jama-ah has campaigned successfully for placing Muslim marriages on an equal footing with civil marriages.

Sign up to Elections ’24 newsletter here. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Manifestos; voting FAQs and the latest news

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘We want to build a Rolls-Royce healthcare system for all,’ says Ramaphosa on signing NHI Bill into law
Maverick News

‘We want to build a Rolls-Royce healthcare system for all,’ says Ramaphosa on signing NHI Bill into law
Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Maverick News

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Why the ConCourt is not the appropriate body to address challenges to the NHI Act
Op-eds

Why the ConCourt is not the appropriate body to address challenges to the NHI Act
New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
Business Maverick

New Zealand sees record exodus of citizens as economy struggles
With Election Day a fortnight away, the ANC may be reclaiming its place in voters’ hearts
South Africa

With Election Day a fortnight away, the ANC may be reclaiming its place in voters’ hearts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Maverick News

Guptas’ R280m dairy heist victims get R1,300 gift card and 5kg meat hamper
Avalanche of litigation likely to follow Wednesday’s signing of contentious NHI Bill
Maverick News

Avalanche of litigation likely to follow Wednesday’s signing of contentious NHI Bill
Understanding the National Health Insurance Bill – Six articles to read
Maverick Citizen

Understanding the National Health Insurance Bill – Six articles to read
'The NHI is here - I have found my pen' - Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'The NHI is here – I have found my pen' – Ramaphosa
George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Maverick News

George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz