Tatjana Smith (left) and Kaylene Corbett during the announcement for the first selected South African athletes to join Team SA for the Paris Olympics 2024, at Olympic House in Melrose, Johannesburg, on 15 May 2024. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

The names of 39 athletes who will represent South Africa at the July/August Olympic Games in Paris were revealed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Wednesday. Of those, 15 participated in the previous Games in Japan.

The list includes household names in the pool such as Tatjana Smith (née Schoenmaker), Chad le Clos, Matthew Sates, Pieter Coetzé and Erin Gallagher.

South African sprint king Akani Simbine is also on the initial list, as is Wayde van Niekerk, who won gold at the 2016 400m race. His understudies, Zakithi Nene and Lythe Pillay, are also present.

Long-distance running queens Gerda Steyn and Irvette van Zyl have also made the cut, as have revered gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz and surfing star Jordy Smith.

At the previous Olympics in Tokyo, South Africa returned with only three medals: a gold and a silver won by Smith in the women’s 200m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke, respectively, and a silver won by surfer Bianca Buitendag.

“The Olympics are the pinnacle of any elite athlete’s career and selection should be celebrated as such,” said Sascoc’s president, Barry Hendricks.

“It’s exciting and a compliment to the quality that exists within South Africa that we are able to announce a squad across numerous sports that is bursting with talent, achievers and potential.”

At a glittering ceremony at Sascoc’s headquarters in Johannesburg, the financial incentives for the athletes at the Games were also announced.

South African Olympians who win gold will be awarded R400,000, with the coach receiving R100,000. Silver medalists will earn R200,000, with R50,000 for the coach, while the bronze medal payouts will be R75,000 and R25,000 for the athlete and coach, respectively. This applies to the Olympics and the Paralympics.

The incentives are less than those for the previous Games in Tokyo, when SA’s gold medallists were rewarded with R450,000, silver medallists with R220,000 and bronze medallists with R100,000.

More than money

Smith said the financial reward was a secondary factor.

“It’s just a bonus. We should not put that pressure on ourselves. It’s amazing that they are going to celebrate and bless us with the money. But at the end of the day, the money is just a bonus,” Smith (26) said.

“For us, it’s more about how we grow personally and how we can push ourselves beyond what we think [is humanly possible] — as well as doing it for the country.

“Wearing the green and gold is always such a proud moment. It never becomes less of a proud moment. Hopefully, we get to see the flag raised and we get to sing the national anthem — because we know that millions of people back home are going to be singing with us.”

Smith opened up on her current frame of mind as she looks to once again make the podium at the Games and hopefully defend her 200m breaststroke title.

“This was more challenging than Tokyo. In Tokyo, one was eager and stuff. But when you reach the pinnacle, it’s a question of what now? That was where the hard work really came in. It was more of the mental side of things and how you can physically push your body,” Smith said.

“Everyone is working so hard. So, the [questions you ask are whether] you believe in yourself. Do you believe you can do it again? Can you handle the expectations of everyone looking at you? Because when I went to Tokyo, no one knew who I was. Now you get people that recognise you. I never dreamt of it. I like being in the background. I don’t like the attention.”

She acknowledged the impact of her achievements on others.

“If I can impact one person’s life with my story, that’s why I’m here… But at the end of the day, you also have to find the ‘you’ in it. You can only be the best version of yourself. A copy is never as good as the original. And you are the original by discovering what makes you the best.”

Sascoc is set to make two more team announcements before the Games commence on 26 July. DM